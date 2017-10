Evonik Industries AG (EVKn.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Evonik Industries enters into strategic partnership with Melrob and NRC Group‍​

Sept 21 (Reuters) - EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG ::ENTERS INTO STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MELROB AND NRC GROUP FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ITS METHYL METHACRYLATE MONOMERS ‍​.

Evonik temporarily shuts down Deer Park, Texas plant due to tropical storm

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Evonik Industries AG :Says evonik oil additives USA unit temporarily shut down its production at Deer Park, Texas plant due to tropical storm Harvey.

Evonik closes acquisition of silica business from J.M. Huber

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Evonik Industries AG :Says successfully acquires silica business from J.M. Huber corporation.Says closing to take place on September 1, 2017.

Evonik says we will be patient on M&A

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Evonik :CEO says no need to rush M&A strategy, we will be patient.

Evonik Industries expands fumed silica capacities in Antwerp

July 27 (Reuters) - EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG ::INVESTS AMOUNT IN UPPER DOUBLE-DIGIT MILLION EURO RANGE IN EXPANSION OF ITS FUMED SILICA CAPACITIES IN ANTWERP.PRODUCTION COMPLEX IS SCHEDULED TO BECOME OPERATIONAL IN THE SUMMER OF 2019.

Evonik bundles its expertise in crosslinking technology

July 3 (Reuters) - EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG :WILL COMBINE ITS ISOPHORONE CHEMISTRY AND EPOXY CURING AGENTS BUSINESS IN THE NEW CROSSLINKERS BUSINESS LINE EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2017.

Evonik Industries successfully issues EUR 500 mln hybrid bond ‍​

June 29 (Reuters) - EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG ::SUCCESSFULLY ISSUES €500 MILLION HYBRID BOND ‍​.ISSUE ENSURES LONG-TERM FINANCING FOR ACQUISITION OF SILICA BUSINESS OF US COMPANY J.M. HUBE ‍​.

Evonik mandates banks for 500 mln eur hybrid bond

June 28 (Reuters) - Evonik Industries Ag :Evonik mandates four banks for planned issuance of a hybrid bond.Hybrid bond will have volume of 500 million eur.

Evonik Industries says C4 plant at Antwerp site back in operation

June 19 (Reuters) - EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG ::C4 PLANT AT EVONIK'S ANTWERP SITE BACK IN OPERATION.‍FINANCIAL IMPACT IS COVERED BY INSURANCE. FOR EVONIK GROUP, A DEDUCTIBLE PAYMENT OF AROUND -20 EUR MILLION REMAINS, WHICH WILL BE FULLY REPORTED IN Q2 RESULTS​.EXPECTING THE PERFORMANCE MATERIALS SEGMENT TO REPORT A STRONG SECOND QUARTER IN 2017, AT LEAST ON PREVIOUS QUARTER LEVELS.FOR THE GROUP AS A WHOLE, EVONIK CONTINUES TO EXPECT ANOTHER SEQUENTIAL INCREASE IN ADJUSTED EBITDA IN THE SECOND QUARTER COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER.

Evonik says nothing for sale at moment but divestments are a potential lever

June 1 (Reuters) - Evonik presentation to analysts::CEO says I am not satisfied with where we stand today in terms of efficiency but no new round of cost cuts announced today.CEO says while nothing is for sale at the moment, divestments are a potential lever.CFO says air product business is performing very well.