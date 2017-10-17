EVRAZ plc (EVRE.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Russia's Evraz Q3 crude steel output up 5.9 pct q/q

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Russia's Evraz says::Consolidated crude steel output rose by 5.9 pct quarter-on-quarter to 3.5 million tonnes in Q3 2017 due to completion of capital repairs at Evraz DMZ' oxygen-converter plant and the ramp-up of Evraz Regina after the planned outage;.A year ago, Evraz said its consolidated crude steel output was at 3.4 million tonnes in Q3 2016;.Consolidated raw coking coal output in Q3 2017 was in line with Q2 2017;.In Q4 2017, Evraz expects output of pig iron and crude steel in Russia and Kazakhstan to increase slightly quarter-on-quarter as no significant repairs are planned;.In North America, Evraz expects crude steel volumes to pick up slightly, tubular and railway products volumes to grow by 5-10 pct, construction products to remain essentially unchanged, and flat rolled products to fall by 5-10 pct in Q4;.Evraz also expects its raw coal production to drop in Q4 due to scheduled longwall repositioning at the Alardinskaya and Uskovskaya mines. This should be partially offset by higher output at the Raspadskaya and Raspadskaya-Koksovaya mines..

United Steelworkers says members at Evraz Rocky Mountain ratified new contract

Sept 28 (Reuters) - United Steelworkers::Members of locals 2102, 3267 at Evraz Rocky Mountain Steel in Pueblo, Colo., ratified new, 5-year contract; covers about 750 workers.Evraz ‍agreement will expire on Sept. 10, 2022​​.

Russia's Raspadskaya sees 2017 coal output rising 7 pct

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Raspadskaya RASP.MM, a unit of Evraz Plc , says::Its coal output is seen rising 7 percent in 2017;.2017 coal sales are expected to rise 5 percent;.Capital expenditures are seen at around $45 million in 2017, rising to $50 million-$60 million in 2018. .

Russia's Evraz mulls new dividend policy: CEO

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Alexander Frolov, the chief executive officer of Russian integrated steel and mining company Evraz , says::The board of directors is discussing a new dividend policy;.The company aims at reducing debt..

Russia's Evraz says Q2 crude steel output fell 9.5 pct q/q

July 19 (Reuters) - Russian steelmaker Evraz said on Wednesday::Consolidated crude steel output fell by 9.5 percent to 3.3 million tonnes in the second quarter of 2017, compared to the first quarter of the year.Output fell primarily due to planned capital repairs.The company's consolidated raw coking coal output increased by 7.9 percent in the second quarter.

United Steelworkers says members at Evraz Calgary vote for strike action

June 15 (Reuters) - United Steelworkers::Members of USW Local 6673 at Evraz Calgary have voted 100% in favour of strike action.

Strike vote by Steelworkers in response to Evraz attacks

May 26 (Reuters) - United steelworkers:United steelworkers- members of USW local 5890 at Evraz regina have voted 99.3% in favour of strike action in response to evraz's extreme concessionary demands.

Evraz says unit to dispose Kadish Ltd

May 26 (Reuters) - Evraz ::Says unit Evraz Group S.A. signed agreement to dispose capital of Kadish Ltd (holding company of Evraz Sukha Balka (ESB).Says disposal to Berklemond Investments Ltd (a company of Dch Group) for $110 million of gross consideration.

Russia's Evraz says to sell Nakhodka port for $354.4 mln

May 3 (Reuters) - Evraz Plc says::Evraz has entered into agreement to dispose of joint stock company Evraz Nakhodka Trade Sea Port; .To sell Evraz Nakhodka Trade Sea Port to its majority shareholder, Lanebrook Limited, for a total consideration of $354.4 million;.The deal will generate $295 million of net proceeds for Evraz and the transaction proceeds will principally be applied to reduce the outstanding indebtedness of the company..The Transhipment Agreement secures the continuity of transhipment services provided by the Nakhodka Port to Evraz for the next five years. .

Russia's Evraz sees 2017 steel output flat y/y

Russia's Evraz : Sees 2017 steel output flat year-on-year;