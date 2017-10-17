EVRAZ plc (EVRE.L)
327.10GBp
20 Oct 2017
10.70 (+3.38%)
316.40
319.10
330.50
316.60
5,023,940
2,806,845
339.74
169.80
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Russia's Evraz Q3 crude steel output up 5.9 pct q/q
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Russia's Evraz
United Steelworkers says members at Evraz Rocky Mountain ratified new contract
Sept 28 (Reuters) - United Steelworkers::Members of locals 2102, 3267 at Evraz Rocky Mountain Steel in Pueblo, Colo., ratified new, 5-year contract; covers about 750 workers.Evraz agreement will expire on Sept. 10, 2022. Full Article
Russia's Raspadskaya sees 2017 coal output rising 7 pct
Aug 28 (Reuters) - Raspadskaya RASP.MM, a unit of Evraz Plc
Russia's Evraz mulls new dividend policy: CEO
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Alexander Frolov, the chief executive officer of Russian integrated steel and mining company Evraz
Russia's Evraz says Q2 crude steel output fell 9.5 pct q/q
July 19 (Reuters) - Russian steelmaker Evraz
United Steelworkers says members at Evraz Calgary vote for strike action
June 15 (Reuters) - United Steelworkers::Members of USW Local 6673 at Evraz Calgary have voted 100% in favour of strike action. Full Article
Strike vote by Steelworkers in response to Evraz attacks
May 26 (Reuters) - United steelworkers:United steelworkers- members of USW local 5890 at Evraz regina have voted 99.3% in favour of strike action in response to evraz's extreme concessionary demands. Full Article
Evraz says unit to dispose Kadish Ltd
May 26 (Reuters) - Evraz
Russia's Evraz says to sell Nakhodka port for $354.4 mln
May 3 (Reuters) - Evraz Plc
Russia's Evraz sees 2017 steel output flat y/y
Russia's Evraz
Russia's Evraz could mitigate impact of U.S. steel import tariffs: CFO
LONDON Russian steel and mining company Evraz could mitigate the impact of U.S. steel import tariffs if they are imposed by re-routing exports to other markets, the firm's chief financial officer said on Wednesday.