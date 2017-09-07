Evotec AG (EVTG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Abivax and Evotec enter into strategic collaboration

Sept 7 (Reuters) - ABIVAX SA : :ABIVAX AND EVOTEC ENTER INTO STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP NOVEL ANTIVIRAL AGENTS.

Evotec completes acquisition of Aptuit

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Evotec :Says completes acquisition of aptuit.

Evotec confirms outlook after H1 core profit jump

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Evotec AG :H1 revenue rose 37 percent to 103.4 million eur.Group revenues: 37% increase to eur 103.4 m (h1 2016: eur 75.5 m);.Adjusted group EBITDA increased by 64%to eur 26.0 m (h1 2016: eur 15.8 m);.Strong strategic liquidity position of eur 187.0 m (prior to aptuit acquisition).research and development expenses slightly decreased by 5% to eur 8.5 m (h1 2016: eur 9.0 m).All elements of financial guidance comfortably confirmed.

Evotec expands collaboration with Storm Therapeutics

July 27 (Reuters) - Evotec AG :Says expands collaboration with Storm Therapeutics on its RNA epigenetics platform.Says no financial details were disclosed.

Evotec receives grant funding from IFB Hamburg

July 6 (Reuters) - Evotec AG :Says received funding from IFB Hamburg to identify antibody-mediated t-cell immunotherapies.

Evotec announces strategic investment in Facio Therapies

June 20 (Reuters) - Evotec AG :Announces strategic investment in Facio Therapies to support development of novel FSHD therapy.Says to participate in Facio Therapies' 2017 funding round alongside members of FSHD community (total volume: 4.8 mln euros).

Evotec receives milestone as part of alliance with Bayer

May 22 (Reuters) - Evotec AG :Evotec receives pre-clinical milestone as part of its endometriosis alliance with Bayer.Payment of approx. Eur 5 m to Evotec for transition of a programme into pre-clinical development for treatment of endometriosis.This milestone was achieved under successful strategic alliance between Evotec and Bayer entered in october 2012.

Evotec Q1 core profit up 13 pct, guidance affirmed

May 10 (Reuters) - Evotec AG :Q1 revenue rose 34 percent to 50.2 million eur.Novo a/s new strategig investor in evotec.Adjusted group EBITDA increased to eur 13.2 m (2016: eur 7.2 m);.Says guidance 2017 confirmed.Strong strategic liquidity position of eur 185.0 m.Source text for Eikon: ID:nEQbR0x2Y.

Evotec achieves first milestone in diabetes alliance with Sanofi

Evotec AG : Says achieves first milestone in diabetes alliance with sanofi .Says triggers a payment of eur 3.0 m to evotec.

Evotec sees significant improvement in 2017 core profit

Evotec Ag : 2016 total group revenues up 29 pct to 164.5 mln eur . 2016 base revenues up 26 pct to 145.6 mln eur . 2016 adjusted group EBITDA increased to 36.2 mln eur . 2016 stable group research and development expenses of 18.1 mln eur . Liquidity position of 126.3 mln eur (2015: 133.9 mln eur) by end of 2016 . Liquidity position further improved in Q1 2017 following 90.3 mln eur capital increase with Novo a/s . Group revenues expected to increase by more than 15 pct in 2017 . Revenue guidance from 2017 onwards based on total group revenues and not on revenues excluding milestones, upfronts and licences . Research and development expenses in 2017 are expected to be approx. 20 mln eur in total and thus similar to 2016 .Adjusted group EBITDA expected to improve significantly in 2017.