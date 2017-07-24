Excel Crop Care Ltd (EXCR.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Excel Crop Care June-qtr profit falls

July 24 (Reuters) - Excel Crop Care Ltd ::June quarter net profit after tax 239.1 million rupees versus profit 348.6 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 3.38 billion rupees versus 3.05 billion rupees year ago.

India's Excel Crop Care March-qtr profit falls

May 25 (Reuters) - Excel Crop Care Ltd :March quarter profit 60.4 million rupees versus profit76.2 million rupees year ago.March quarter total revenue 2.37 billion rupees versus 1.90 billion rupees year ago.

Excel Crop Care Dec-qtr profit rises

Excel Crop Care Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 26.8 million rupees versus 18.1 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter net sales 1.73 billion rupees versus 1.51 billion rupees year ago.

Excel Crop Care becomes unit of Japan's Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd

Excel Crop Care: Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd, Japan now promotoers of co holding 44.98 percent of co's paid up share capital . Shroff Family cease to be promoter of the co with immediate effect . Dipesh Shroff resigned as managing director; Chetan Shah appointed as MD with immediate effect .Co becomes unit of Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd, Japan.

Excel Crop Care June-qtr profit rises

Excel Crop Care Ltd : June-quarter net profit 367.8 million rupees versus 315.6 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 2.68 billion rupees versus 2.86 billion rupees last year .

Excel Industries gets members' nod for related party transaction with Excel Crop Care

Excel Industries Ltd : Gets members' nod for material related party transaction with Excel Crop Care Ltd .

Excel Crop Care Ltd announces sale of investment held by the company

Excel Crop Care Ltd:Approved sale of investment in 23,30,120 equity shares of 10 Indian rupees each fully paid up of Aimco Pesticides Limited at aggregate consideration of 93,204,800 Indian rupees Excel Crop Care Ltd.Says the company has sold said equity shares to some of existing co-promoters of Aimco Pesticides Ltd.