Edition:
United States

Extendicare Inc (EXE.TO)

EXE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

9.26CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.02 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
$9.28
Open
$9.25
Day's High
$9.34
Day's Low
$9.25
Volume
89,664
Avg. Vol
149,624
52-wk High
$10.75
52-wk Low
$8.73

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Extendicare reports Q2 AFFO per diluted share $0.158
Wednesday, 9 Aug 2017 05:00pm EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Extendicare Inc -:Extendicare announces 2017 second quarter results.Qtrly affo per diluted share $0.158.Extendicare Inc qtrly affo (continuing operations) per diluted share $0.158.  Full Article

Extendicare says Ben Hutzel has decided to step down in his role as chairman of board
Thursday, 30 Mar 2017 05:47pm EDT 

Extendicare Inc : Extendicare Inc - Ben Hutzel has decided to step down in his role as chairman of board of directors of Extendicare .Extendicare Inc says Alan Torrie, is expected to succeed Hutzel as chairman of board.  Full Article

Extendicare qtrly AFFO $0.147 per share
Tuesday, 28 Feb 2017 05:00pm EST 

Extendicare Inc : Extendicare announces strong results and platform for future growth in 2016 year end results . Qtrly affo from continuing operations $0.149 per share .Qtrly affo $0.147 per share.  Full Article

Extendicare announces solid 2016 third quarter results
Thursday, 10 Nov 2016 05:00pm EST 

Extendicare Inc - : Quarterly AFFO earnings per share $0.217 . Quarterly AFFO earnings per share from continuing operations $0.223 .Extendicare announces solid 2016 third quarter results.  Full Article

Extendicare Q2 AFFO per share $0.206
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 05:00pm EDT 

Extendicare Inc : Extendicare announces solid 2016 second quarter results . Qtrly AFFO per share $0.206 . Qtrly total revenue $261.4 million versus $234.4 million .Q2 FFO per share view c$0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Extendicare qtrly revenue of $262.4 mln
Thursday, 12 May 2016 05:00pm EDT 

Extendicare Inc : Qtrly revenue of $262.4 million, up $60.2 million .Qtrly affo from continuing operations $0.139 per basic share.  Full Article

Extendicare Inc completes acquisition of two retirement communities
Tuesday, 23 Feb 2016 08:00am EST 

Extendicare Inc:Has closed on the previously announced acquisition of two private-pay retirement communities, with 158 suites in total, for approximately $40.5 million.  Full Article

Extendicare Announces February 2016 Dividend of C$0.04 Per Share
Tuesday, 16 Feb 2016 08:00am EST 

Extendicare Inc:declared a cash dividend of C$0.04 per common share of the Company for the month of February 2016, which is payable on March 15, 2016 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 29, 2016.  Full Article

Extendicare Announces January 2016 Dividend of C$0.04 per Share
Friday, 15 Jan 2016 08:00am EST 

Extendicare Inc:declared a cash dividend of C$0.04 per common share of the Company for the month of January 2016, which is payable on February 16, 2016 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 29, 2016.  Full Article

Extendicare Inc normal course issuer bid approved by TSX
Wednesday, 30 Dec 2015 08:00am EST 

Extendicare Inc:Has received the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange to renew its normal course issuer bid for up to 8,610,000 of its common shares.  Full Article

Extendicare Inc News

» More EXE.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
» More Financials