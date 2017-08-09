Extendicare Inc (EXE.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Extendicare Inc -:Extendicare announces 2017 second quarter results.Qtrly affo per diluted share $0.158.Extendicare Inc qtrly affo (continuing operations) per diluted share $0.158.

Extendicare Inc : Extendicare Inc - Ben Hutzel has decided to step down in his role as chairman of board of directors of Extendicare .Extendicare Inc says Alan Torrie, is expected to succeed Hutzel as chairman of board.

Extendicare Inc : Extendicare announces strong results and platform for future growth in 2016 year end results . Qtrly affo from continuing operations $0.149 per share .Qtrly affo $0.147 per share.

Extendicare Inc - : Quarterly AFFO earnings per share $0.217 . Quarterly AFFO earnings per share from continuing operations $0.223 .Extendicare announces solid 2016 third quarter results.

Extendicare Inc : Extendicare announces solid 2016 second quarter results . Qtrly AFFO per share $0.206 . Qtrly total revenue $261.4 million versus $234.4 million .Q2 FFO per share view c$0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Extendicare Inc : Qtrly revenue of $262.4 million, up $60.2 million .Qtrly affo from continuing operations $0.139 per basic share.

Extendicare Inc:Has closed on the previously announced acquisition of two private-pay retirement communities, with 158 suites in total, for approximately $40.5 million.

Extendicare Inc:declared a cash dividend of C$0.04 per common share of the Company for the month of February 2016, which is payable on March 15, 2016 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 29, 2016.

Extendicare Inc:declared a cash dividend of C$0.04 per common share of the Company for the month of January 2016, which is payable on February 16, 2016 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 29, 2016.

Extendicare Inc:Has received the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange to renew its normal course issuer bid for up to 8,610,000 of its common shares.