Sodexo SA (EXHO.PA)

104.30EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.70 (-0.67%)
Prev Close
€105.00
Open
€105.45
Day's High
€105.60
Day's Low
€104.00
Volume
231,953
Avg. Vol
276,321
52-wk High
€123.60
52-wk Low
€96.02

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sodexo issues bonds amouting to 200 million euros - Euronext
Friday, 28 Jul 2017 05:59am EDT 

July 28 (Reuters) - Euronext::SODEXO <<>> ISSUES 2,000 BONDS AMOUTING TO EUR 200 MILLION .  Full Article

Sodexo CEO eyes FY 17/18 organic sales growth of 2.5-3 pct
Thursday, 6 Jul 2017 01:42am EDT 

July 6 (Reuters) - Sodexo CEO Michel Landel tells a conference call::Full year 2016/17 operating profit growth likely to be near the low-end of the 8-9 percent growth range.Says full-year 2017/18 organic sales growth likely to be in a range of 2.5 percent to 3 percent, including acquisitions growth could be in a range of 3.5 pct-4 pct.Says Sodexo to provide official guidance in November.  Full Article

Sodexo is taking significant minority stake in Mentor Technical Group
Monday, 24 Apr 2017 09:00am EDT 

April 24 (Reuters) - Sodexo SA ::Is taking a significant minority stake in Puerto Rico-based Mentor Technical Group.  Full Article

French group Sodexo buys UK home care company Prestige Nursing + Care
Monday, 10 Apr 2017 05:19am EDT 

Sodexo Sa : Sodexo announces the acquisition of Prestige Nursing + Care, a leading UK home care provider . Financial terms of acquisition not disclosed Further company coverage: [EXHO.PA] ((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Sodexo's adaptation and simplification program limit increased to 245 million euros
Friday, 10 Mar 2017 02:30am EST 

Sodexo SA : Says its adaptation and simplification program limit has been increased to 245 million euros ($259.5 million), from 200 million euros previously, given success of adaptation and simplification program and multitude of cost reduction projects submitted by teams in recent months .Plan closed as expected at end of first half of fiscal 2017 (February 28, 2017) and should generate annual savings for fiscal 2018 equivalent to circa 90 percent of exceptional costs.  Full Article

La Poste and Sodexo extend contract with French Ministry of Defense
Wednesday, 22 Feb 2017 04:09am EST 

Sodexo SA :La Poste and Sodexo extend contract with French Ministry of Defense providing postal services for French armed forces overseas.  Full Article

Sodexo eyes tough Q1 due to challenging comparables
Thursday, 17 Nov 2016 04:39am EST 

Sodexo CFO Marc Rolland tells analysts: Says Q1 FY 2016/17 will be very tough versus year-ago quarter, which included Rugby World Cup contract .Says Q1 likely to be "very small to slightly negative".  Full Article

Sodexo to accelerate pace of acquisitions
Thursday, 17 Nov 2016 01:58am EST 

Sodexo CEO Michel Landel tells a conference call: Expects to accelerate acquisitions pace in view of solid group financial structure. . Tourism business in France will stabilise this year after FY 2015/16 was hurt by security fears, floods, strikes but CEO says "not expecting miracles" in France. .Expects upturn in its remote sites business in H2.  Full Article

Sodexo expects negative Q4 in Britain
Friday, 8 Jul 2016 03:07am EDT 

Sodexo SA CFO Marc Rolland tells analysts: Expects negative Q4 in Britain due to lack of contract ramp-ups. .However says pipeline remains strong in Britain, not worried over Britain.  Full Article

Sodexo partners with Tapingo
Tuesday, 7 Jun 2016 01:29pm EDT 

Sodexo SA :Partners with Tapingo to expand mobile capabilities at North American colleges and universities.  Full Article

Fitch Affirms Sodexo at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed France-based food service provider Sodexo SA's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings at 'BBB+'. The Outlook remains Stable. The affirmation and Stable Outlook are supported by Sodexo's steady business model, which has proven quite resilient through economic cycles. Sodexo's business model is characterised by good geographic diversification, a large non-co

