Sodexo SA (EXHO.PA)
104.30EUR
20 Oct 2017
€-0.70 (-0.67%)
€105.00
€105.45
€105.60
€104.00
231,953
276,321
€123.60
€96.02
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Sodexo issues bonds amouting to 200 million euros - Euronext
July 28 (Reuters) - Euronext::SODEXO <<
Sodexo CEO eyes FY 17/18 organic sales growth of 2.5-3 pct
July 6 (Reuters) - Sodexo
Sodexo is taking significant minority stake in Mentor Technical Group
April 24 (Reuters) - Sodexo SA
French group Sodexo buys UK home care company Prestige Nursing + Care
Sodexo Sa
Sodexo's adaptation and simplification program limit increased to 245 million euros
Sodexo SA
La Poste and Sodexo extend contract with French Ministry of Defense
Sodexo SA
Sodexo eyes tough Q1 due to challenging comparables
Sodexo
Sodexo to accelerate pace of acquisitions
Sodexo
Sodexo expects negative Q4 in Britain
Sodexo SA
Sodexo partners with Tapingo
Sodexo SA
Fitch Affirms Sodexo at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed France-based food service provider Sodexo SA's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings at 'BBB+'. The Outlook remains Stable. The affirmation and Stable Outlook are supported by Sodexo's steady business model, which has proven quite resilient through economic cycles. Sodexo's business model is characterised by good geographic diversification, a large non-co