Sodexo SA (EXHO.PA)

Sodexo issues bonds amouting to 200 million euros - Euronext

July 28 (Reuters) - Euronext::SODEXO << >> ISSUES 2,000 BONDS AMOUTING TO EUR 200 MILLION .

Sodexo CEO eyes FY 17/18 organic sales growth of 2.5-3 pct

July 6 (Reuters) - Sodexo CEO Michel Landel tells a conference call::Full year 2016/17 operating profit growth likely to be near the low-end of the 8-9 percent growth range.Says full-year 2017/18 organic sales growth likely to be in a range of 2.5 percent to 3 percent, including acquisitions growth could be in a range of 3.5 pct-4 pct.Says Sodexo to provide official guidance in November.

Sodexo is taking significant minority stake in Mentor Technical Group

April 24 (Reuters) - Sodexo SA ::Is taking a significant minority stake in Puerto Rico-based Mentor Technical Group.

French group Sodexo buys UK home care company Prestige Nursing + Care

Sodexo Sa : Sodexo announces the acquisition of Prestige Nursing + Care, a leading UK home care provider . Financial terms of acquisition not disclosed Further company coverage: [EXHO.PA] ((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Sodexo's adaptation and simplification program limit increased to 245 million euros

Sodexo SA : Says its adaptation and simplification program limit has been increased to 245 million euros ($259.5 million), from 200 million euros previously, given success of adaptation and simplification program and multitude of cost reduction projects submitted by teams in recent months .Plan closed as expected at end of first half of fiscal 2017 (February 28, 2017) and should generate annual savings for fiscal 2018 equivalent to circa 90 percent of exceptional costs.

La Poste and Sodexo extend contract with French Ministry of Defense

Sodexo SA :La Poste and Sodexo extend contract with French Ministry of Defense providing postal services for French armed forces overseas.

Sodexo eyes tough Q1 due to challenging comparables

Sodexo CFO Marc Rolland tells analysts: Says Q1 FY 2016/17 will be very tough versus year-ago quarter, which included Rugby World Cup contract .Says Q1 likely to be "very small to slightly negative".

Sodexo to accelerate pace of acquisitions

Sodexo CEO Michel Landel tells a conference call: Expects to accelerate acquisitions pace in view of solid group financial structure. . Tourism business in France will stabilise this year after FY 2015/16 was hurt by security fears, floods, strikes but CEO says "not expecting miracles" in France. .Expects upturn in its remote sites business in H2.

Sodexo expects negative Q4 in Britain

Sodexo SA CFO Marc Rolland tells analysts: Expects negative Q4 in Britain due to lack of contract ramp-ups. .However says pipeline remains strong in Britain, not worried over Britain.

Sodexo partners with Tapingo

Sodexo SA :Partners with Tapingo to expand mobile capabilities at North American colleges and universities.