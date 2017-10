Exide Industries Ltd (EXID.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Exide Industries June-qtr profit falls

July 27 (Reuters) - Exide Industries Ltd ::June quarter net profit after tax 1.89 billion rupees versus profit of 1.96 billion rupees last year.June quarter total income 23.90 billion rupees versus 22.80 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for June quarter net profit was 1.98 billion rupees.

Exide Industries enters settlement agreement with Exide Technologies

May 22 (Reuters) - Exide Industries Ltd :Says entered into settlement agreement with U.S. co, Exide Technologies on 19th May.Says U.S. co shall waive right or claim to ownership and/use of "EXIDE" mark in India.

India's Exide Industries March-qtr profit down about 6 pct

May 4 (Reuters) - Exide Industries Ltd :March quarter net profit after tax 1.65 billion rupees.March quarter total income from operations 22.25 billion rupees.Recommended final dividend of 0.80 rupees per share.PAT in March quarter last year was INR 1.75 billion as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was INR 19.98 billion.

Exide Industries approves appointment of Gautam Chatterjee as MD, CEO

Exide Industries Ltd : Approved appointment of gautam chatterjee as md, CEO .

Exide Industries appoints Bharat Dhirajlal Shah as chairman

Exide Industries Ltd : Appointed Bharat Dhirajlal Shah as chairman .