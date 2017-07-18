Experian PLC (EXPN.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Experian reports 6 pct growth in Q1 total revenue constant currency

July 18 (Reuters) - Experian Plc :In three months ended 30 June 2017, total revenue growth from ongoing activities was 6 percent at constant exchange rates and organic revenue growth was 4 percent.At actual exchange rates, Q1 total revenue growth from ongoing activities was 5 percent.Have started year in line with expectations.In North America, delivered organic revenue growth of 4 percent and total revenue growth of 8 percent in Q1.In Brazil, saw further strength in credit services, driven by new client wins, continued strength in countercyclical products.In Q1, total and organic revenue at constant exchange rates in UK and Ireland declined by 3 percent.For Q1, in EMEA/Asia Pacific, total and organic revenue growth was 7 percent at constant exchange rates.Continue to expect growth for year to be within our target mid single-digit organic revenue range, with stable margins.

Experian names Mike Rogers as chairman designate of remuneration committee

June 1 (Reuters) - Experian Plc ::Mike Rogers has been appointed as a new independent non-executive director with effect from 1 July 2017, and as chairman-designate of remuneration committee .Roger Davis has notified company of his intention to step down as a director of experian plc.

Experian posts FY profit before tax $1.07 billion

May 18 (Reuters) - Experian Plc :Total dividend up 4 percent to 0.415 usdper share.FY revenue 4.335 billion USD versus 4.237 billion USD year ago.FY profit before tax $1.07 billion versus $966 million year ago.FY benchmark EBIT $1.20 billion versus $1.15 billion year ago.Share repurchase programme of US$600m to be executed during FY18.Expect to sustain good momentum in financial performance.Anticipate another year of good growth, within target mid single-digit organic revenue growth range.

Experian agrees to sell controlling interest in email/ccm business

Experian Plc : Experian agrees to sell email/ccm business . Signs agreement to sell controlling interest in email/cross-channel marketing in a further step to sharpen strategic focus . Has agreed to divest a 75 pct interest in CCM to Vector Capital, with Experian retaining balance . Enterprise value of CCM at completion is c. $400 mln on a cash and debt free basis . Net proceeds on closing to Experian will be 75 pct of enterprise value, and will be after transaction costs and taxes . Experian will retain a 25 pct equity interest in CCM and a seller note for $75 mln . On a pro forma basis net debt to EBITDA is expected to be c.1.9-2.0x at March 31, 2017, compared to group's target range of 2-2.5x .Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to complete during first half of financial year ending March 31, 2018.

Experian to divest email marketing business

Experian Plc : 5 pct organic revenue growth; in line with our target range . Benchmark EBIT from ongoing activities was $574 mln, up 5 pct at constant exchange rates, benchmark EBIT margin from ongoing activities was 25.7 pct (2015: 25.8 pct) . First interim dividend per share of 13.0 us cents, up 4 pct . Following a review of strategic options, we are today announcing commencement of a divestment process for email/cross-channel marketing business . Expect organic revenue growth in mid-single digit range and to deliver stable margins as we invest for growth . Also continue to expect further progress in benchmark earnings per share. .Interim dividend up 4 pct to $0.13 per share.

Experian says no significant adverse impact to trading in UK business from Brexit

Experian Plc : Trading update, first quarter . We delivered organic revenue growth in Q1 of 5 pct . Credit services and decision analytics have continued to grow strongly, reflecting strength in our core markets. . Closely monitoring possible implications of a UK exit from European Union . While there is uncertainty as to how and when any exit will take effect, we continue to run our business as usual, and we have seen no significant adverse impact to trading in our UK business . As a global business with a diverse portfolio, we have a good track record of adapting to changing market conditions . Our guidance for full year is unchanged . At a group level and at constant currencies, we expect organic revenue growth in mid single-digit range and to deliver stable margins as we invest for growth . Also continue to expect further progress in benchmark earnings per share .If current exchange rates prevail through to end of year, we would expect a headwind to ebit of approximately 1 pct, weighted to first half.

Experian annual pretax profit flat at $1.1 bln

Experian Plc : Fy basic eps 0.786 usd versus 0.79 usd year ago . Fy ebit 1.21 billion usd . Fy net profit 57 million usd . Fy pretax profit 1.136 billion usd versus 1.231 billion usd year ago . Second interim dividend 0.275 usdper share . Fy revenue 4.6 billion usd .Total dividend 0.40 usdper share.

Connexity acquires Hitwise from Experian

Experian PLC:Connexity announced that it acquired Hitwise.Hitwise will operate as a division within Connexity.Terms of the two transactions in aggregate were $47 million plus a further potential amount of up to $5 million based on an earn out.

Experian PLC says receives class actions on T-Mobile breach - Reuters

Experian PLC:Credit data company Experian Plc said it had received a number of class actions related to the theft of T-Mobile US Inc customer data at its server and was working with U.S. and other law enforcement agencies to investigate the matter - RTRS.

Experian PLC updates on dividend and share repurchase

Experian PLC:Says a first interim dividend of 12.5 US cents per share, up 2% on the prior year.Says this dividend will be paid on 29 January 2016 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 4 January 2016.Also announcing an extension to the previous share repurchase programme as co return proceeds from recent divestments, and co intend to undertake an additional US$200 mln of share repurchases, subject to trading conditions.