Exxaro Resources Ltd (EXXJ.J)

Exxaro Resources completes sale of Tronox shares

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Exxaro Resources Ltd ::Disposal of a portion of Exxaro's investment in Tronox​.Completed its sale of 22.4 million class a ordinary shares of Tronox Limited​.

Exxaro Resources announces results of MS333 accelerated bookbuild of Exxaro ordinary shares

Oct 6 (Reuters) - EXXARO RESOURCES LTD ::SAYS ‍RESULTS OF MAIN STREET 333 PROPRIETARY LIMITED (MS333) ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OF EXXARO ORDINARY SHARES​.‍MS333 HAS SUCCESSFULLY CLOSED ITS BOOKBUILD, AND PLACED 19,100,000 PLACING SHARES, REPRESENTING 6.1% OF ORDINARY ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF EXXARO​.‍PLACING WAS PRICED AT ZAR133.00 PER ORDINARY SHARE, RAISING GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY ZAR2.54 BILLION​.

Exxaro Resources updates on MS333 Election Process, placing

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Exxaro Resources Ltd :‍MS333 INTENDS TO CARRY OUT AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OF ORDINARY SHARES IN EXXARO AS PART OF MS333 UNWIND​.‍MS333 INTENDS TO CONDUCT A MARKET PLACING OF 19,100,00 ORDINARY SHARES IN EXXARO REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 6.1% OF EXXARO​.

Exxaro says some MS333 shareholders to reinvest shares into new BEE structure

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Exxaro Resources Ltd :EXXARO RESOURCES - ‍CERTAIN MS333 SHAREHOLDERS, EXCLUDING INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT TO REINVEST 28 052 845 EXXARO SHARES INTO NEW EMPOWERMENT STRUCTURE​.EXXARO RESOURCES - ‍NEWBEECO'S SHAREHOLDING WILL BE MORE THAN 51.0% HELD FOR BENEFIT OF HISTORICALLY DISADVANTAGED SOUTH AFRICAN ("HDSA") SHAREHOLDERS​.

South Africa's Solidarity says Chamber of Mines makes a favourable wage offer

Oct 3 (Reuters) - SOUTH AFRICA'S SOLIDARITY::SOUTH AFRICA'S SOLIDARITY - ON MONDAY, RECEIVED A FAVOURABLE WAGE OFFER FROM CHAMBER OF MINES.SOUTH AFRICA'S SOLIDARITY - WAGE OFFER RANGES BETWEEN 5,5 PCT AND 7.5 PCT DEPENDING ON EMPLOYEE'S JOB LEVEL WITHIN CATEGORY 4 TO 8, AND ALSO APPLIES TO MINERS, ARTISANS AND OFFICIALS.SOUTH AFRICA'S SOLIDARITY: OFFER INVOLVES A 7,5 PCT WAGE INCREASE AT ANGLO, EXXARO AND GLENCORE MINING HOUSES; A 7 PCT INCREASE AT KANGRA MINING HOUSE; AND A 5 PCT INCREASE AT BOTH DELMAS AND MSOBO.

Exxaro Resources commenced public offering of 16.0 million Class A ordinary shares of Tronox Limited​

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Exxaro Resources Ltd :Says ‍has commenced a public offering in united states of 16.0 million class A ordinary shares of tronox limited​.Says co currently owns about 51 million Tronox Class B ordinary shares, which represents about 42.7 per cent of Tronox's outstanding voting shares​.Says ‍offering announced represents approximately 31.3 per cent of Exxaro's class b ordinary shares​.Says ‍offering announced also represents approximately 13.4 per cent of Tronox's total outstanding voting shares​.Says ‍pursuant to Tronox's constitution, class B ordinary shares will convert automatically into class A ordinary shares on a 1-for-1 basis​.Says Exxaro shareholders are advised that disposal is a category 2 transaction in terms of JSE listings requirements​.Says ‍offering is a category 2 disposal in terms of JSE listings requirements​.

South Africa's Solidarity signs 3-year wage deal with Exxaro

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Trade Union Solidarity :TRADE UNION SOLIDARITY - ‍TRADE UNION SOLIDARITY, ON SEPT. 27, SIGNED COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT ON WAGES AND OTHER CONDITIONS OF SERVICE FOR NEXT THREE YEARS ON BEHALF OF ITS MEMBERS AT EXXARO​.TRADE UNION SOLIDARITY - ‍AGREEMENT IS EFFECTIVE FROM 1 JULY 2017 AND WILL BE VALID UNTIL 30 JUNE 2020.; INCREASE WILL BE BACKDATED​.TRADE UNION SOLIDARITY-DEAL COMPRISES HIKE OF 7.50%-10% DEPENDING ON EMPLOYEE'S JOB LEVEL IN YEAR 1, YEAR 2, 3 EMPLOYEES' WAGE COMPONENT TO RISE BY 7,50%.

S.Africa's NUM signs a 3-year wage agreement with Exxaro Coal

Sept 22 (Reuters) - South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers::NUM SIGNED A 3-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXARO COAL.SIGNED A 3-YEAR WAGE AGREEMENT WITH EXXARO COAL WHICH COMPRISES OF GROOTGELUK AND LEEUWPAN MINES RESPECTIVELY.WORKERS WILL RESUME WORK TODAY AND LATEST TUESDAY NEXT WEEK WITH ONE OPERATION AT LEPHALALE IN LIMPOPO AND DELMAS IN MPUMALANGA.PARTIES AGREED ON FOLLOWING WAGE INCREASE OF 10%, 8.5% AND 7.5% FOR 2017 AND 7.5% FOR BOTH 2018 AND 2019.PARTIES AGREED TO INCREASE HOUSING ALLOWANCE TO R3 978 FOR 2017, R4 489 FOR 2018 AND R5000 FOR 2019.ON STANDBY ALLOWANCE, PARTIES AGREED ON 7.5% FOR THREE YEARS, AGREED ON A FAMILY RESPONSIBILITY LEAVE OF 8 DAYS.

South Africa's NUM to embark on a strike at Exxaro Coal​

Sept 13 (Reuters) - South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers::SOUTH AFRICA'S NUM - ‍NUM TO EMBARK ON A STRIKE AT EXXARO COAL​.SOUTH AFRICA'S NUM- ‍HAS SERVED EXXARO COAL WITH A NOTICE TO EMBARK ON A PROTECTED STRIKE AT LEPHALALE IN LIMPOPO AND DELMAS IN MPUMALANGA​.S.AFRICA NUM - ‍SERVED EXXARO WITH A 48-HOUR STRIKE NOTICE THAT BECAME ACTIVE FROM 12TH SEPTEMBER 2017. STRIKE WILL START SEPT 14TH MORNING AT 6 AM​.S.AFRICA'S NUM - SUBMITTED WAGE DEMANDS ON 13 APRIL AND ENGAGED WITH COMPANY THROUGH CONCILIATION BY CCMA WHEREBY PARTIES FAILED TO RESOLVE WAGE DISPUTE.SOUTH AFRICA'S NUM- ‍UNION DEMANDS A WAGE INCREASE OF 10%, SERVICE INCREMENT OF 0.5%.S.AFRICA'S NUM - ‍UNION DEMANDS STANDBY ALLOWANCE OF 10%, FAMILY RESPONSIBILITY LEAVE OF 8 DAYS, LONG SERVICE AWARD OF 15 YEARS WITH ONE KRUGER RAND​.

Exxaro says revenue for six months to June up 10 pct

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Exxaro Resources Ltd ::EXXARO RESOURCES LTD - H1 REVENUE 10.736 BILLION RAND VERSUS 9.76 BILLION RAND A YEAR AGO.EXXARO RESOURCES LTD - H1 PROFIT BEFORE TAX 3.584 BILLION RAND VERSUS 1.86 BILLION RAND A YEAR AGO.HY HEPS OF 822 CENTS, UP 185 pct.EXXARO RESOURCES LTD - HY HEADLINE EARNINGS WERE 154 pct HIGHER AT R2 787 MILLION OR 882 CENTS PER SHARE.EXXARO RESOURCES LTD - EXXARO EXPECTS THAT 2H17 DOMESTIC THERMAL VOLUMES WILL REMAIN AT CURRENT LEVELS.HY AEPS OF 852 CENTS, UP 135 pct.INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 300 CENTS PER SHARE, UP 210 CENTS PER SHARE.EXXARO RESOURCES-PERFORMANCE OF INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO EXPECTED TO BE POSITIVELY INFLUENCED BY FAVOURABLE MARKET CONDITIONS, TO CONTINUE INTO 2H17.EXXARO RESOURCES LTD - EXXARO HAS A "POSITIVE" OUTLOOK FOR COAL BUSINESS IN 2H17.EXXARO RESOURCES - 2017 VOLUMES IN METALS MARKETS TO REDUCE BASED ON EXPECTED LOWER OFFTAKE FROM ARCELORMITTAL; EXPECTED TO PERSIST UNTIL 2Q18 .