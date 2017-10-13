easyJet plc (EZJ.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

EasyJet confirms negotiations continuing with overseers of Air Berlin

Oct 13 (Reuters) - EasyJet Plc ::UPDATE ON DISCUSSIONS WITH AIR BERLIN.CONFIRMS NEGOTIATIONS CONTINUING WITH OVERSEERS OF AIR BERLIN'S INSOLVENCY REGARDING POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF PART OF AIR BERLIN'S OPERATIONS.‍IF AGREEMENT IS REACHED TRANSACTION WOULD RESULT IN EASYJET OPERATING UP TO 25 A320 AIRCRAFT AT BERLIN TEGEL AIRPORT​.

Easyjet reports Sept load factor of 93.6 pct

Oct 5 (Reuters) - EASYJET PLC ::‍SEPT 2017 PASSENGERS 7.7 MLN VERSUS 7 MLN IN SEPT 2016.‍SEPT LOAD FACTOR 93.6% VERSUS 91.1%​.

EasyJet says August load factor at 96.3 pct

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Easyjet Plc :AUG LOAD FACTOR AT 96.3%.12 MONTHS ROLLING LOAD FACTOR AT 92.3%.

Easyjet provides passenger statistics for July 2017

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Easyjet Plc :PASSENGER STATISTICS FOR JULY 2017.SAYS JULY ‍LOAD FACTOR 96.8%​.‍LOAD FACTOR FOR JULY 96.8% VERSUS 95.8% YEAR AGO​.PASSENGERS IN JULY UP 8.9 PERCENT TO 8,174,606.

Easyjet says CEO Carolyn McCall to leave around end of year

July 17 (Reuters) - Easyjet Plc ::Easyjet plc announces that Carolyn McCall has advised board of her intention to leave easyjet in order to become ceo of ITV Plc.CEO is expected to leave easyjet around end of year..Carolyn will continue with her existing responsibilities before she leaves at the end of the year.Search for her successor has already commenced.

Stobart says group is trading in line with board's expectations

June 29 (Reuters) - Stobart Group Ltd ::Remain on track to deliver our targets of 2.5m passengers at london southend airport and 2m tonnes of biomass supply annually, by end of calendar year 2018.Have also established extended targets to 2022.Since 1 March 2017 we have generated cash of £159.7m from two transactions.Reaffirms its intention to maintain increased level of quarterly dividend payments to reflect cash generation of group.Expects to pay a dividend of 4.5p per quarter, starting from 7 july 2017, representing an annualised dividend of 18p.Warwick brady, deputy CEO and former COO of Easyjet Plc, will be appointed to board on 1 July 2017 as CEO, subject to approval at today's AGM.Andrew Tinkler will also head a newly-formed independently-owned business, stobart capital.Group is trading in line with board's expectations.

Easyjet May ‍passengers rise 9.5 pct to 7.5 mln​

June 6 (Reuters) - Easyjet Plc ::May ‍load factor 91.5 pct​.May ‍passengers 7.5 million versus 6.9 million year ago.

Easyjet announces two-year extension to Europcar partnership

June 1 (Reuters) - Easyjet Plc ::Announces two-year extension to existing partnership with Europcar Group.

easyJet says to start its largest ever pilot recruitment drive, with up to 450 positions available

May 16 (Reuters) - easyJet :Says to start its largest ever pilot recruitment drive, with up to 450 positions available.