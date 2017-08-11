Volution Group PLC (FAN.L)

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Volution Group Plc ::SAYS GROUP ANTICIPATES THAT RESULTS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017 WILL BE IN LINE WITH BOARD'S EXPECTATIONS.SAYS REVENUE IN 12 MONTH PERIOD WAS £185 MILLION.

Volution Group PLC:Declares interim dividend of 1.20 pence per share.The dividend will be paid on 5 May 2016 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 1 April 2016.