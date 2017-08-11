Edition:
United States

Volution Group PLC (FAN.L)

FAN.L on London Stock Exchange

208.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.25 (-0.12%)
Prev Close
208.75
Open
209.50
Day's High
209.75
Day's Low
206.50
Volume
34,625
Avg. Vol
241,421
52-wk High
210.00
52-wk Low
141.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Volution sees FY results in line with board's expectations
Friday, 11 Aug 2017 02:00am EDT 

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Volution Group Plc ::SAYS GROUP ANTICIPATES THAT RESULTS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017 WILL BE IN LINE WITH BOARD'S EXPECTATIONS.SAYS REVENUE IN 12 MONTH PERIOD WAS £185 MILLION.  Full Article

Volution Group PLC declares interim dividend
Friday, 18 Mar 2016 03:01am EDT 

Volution Group PLC:Declares interim dividend of 1.20 pence per share.The dividend will be paid on 5 May 2016 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 1 April 2016.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Volution Group PLC News

» More FAN.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials