Famous Brands Ltd (FBRJ.J)

FBRJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

10,450.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-106.00 (-1.00%)
Prev Close
10,556.00
Open
10,489.00
Day's High
10,625.00
Day's Low
10,392.00
Volume
454,135
Avg. Vol
271,174
52-wk High
16,464.00
52-wk Low
9,802.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Famous Brands sees HY 2017 HEPS to fall within range of 153-187 cents
Monday, 9 Oct 2017 11:15am EDT 

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Famous Brands Ltd :‍FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2017, HEPS ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE TO WITHIN RANGE OF 153 CENTS PER SHARE TO 187 CENTS PER SHARE​.FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED AUG 31, ‍GBK RECORDED A PBIT LOSS OF GBP872 000.  Full Article

Famous Brands forecasts weaker six-month results
Wednesday, 16 Aug 2017 02:30am EDT 

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Famous Brands Ltd ::‍AS AT JULY 31, 2017, GROUP'S ENTIRE NETWORK COMPRISED 2,801 RESTAURANTS.IN SA MARKET, TRADING CONDITIONS DECLINED FURTHER IN FIVE MONTHS TO JULY 31​.‍ANTICIPATES THAT TRADING CONDITIONS IN ITS LOCAL AND INTERNATIONAL MARKETS WILL REMAIN CHALLENGING FOR COMING YEAR​.‍GBK'S PROFITABLE CONTRIBUTION TO BUSINESS WILL TAKE LONGER THAN INITIALLY ANTICIPATED​.‍EXPECTS THAT ITS RESULTS FOR FULL SIX MONTHS TO 31 AUG 2017 WILL BE WEAKER THAN THOSE REPORTED IN PRIOR COMPARABLE PERIOD​.GROUP'S OPERATING MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE LOWER THAN MANAGEMENT'S EXPECTATIONS.  Full Article

Famous Brands sees full-year HEPS between 15 pct-25 pct lower
Tuesday, 16 May 2017 10:00am EDT 

May 16 (Reuters) - Famous Brands Ltd ::Sees FY HEPS between 15 pct and 25 pct lower than year ago, at between 460 cents per share and 408 cents per share.Sees FY HEPS, before non-operational items from recent deal and increased interest costs, 594-669 cents per share, being 10 pct-24 pct higher versus year ago.One-Off non-operational items relate to acqusition of Gourmet Burger Kitchen Restaurants in the UK.  Full Article

Famous Brands says competition commission approves By Word of Mouth deal
Thursday, 24 Nov 2016 07:30am EST 

Famous Brands Limited : Competition Commission has approved transaction and accordingly agreement is unconditional in all respects .Effective date of acquisition is 1 December 2016..  Full Article

Famous Brands acquires GBK Restaurants Ltd for 120 mln stg
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 01:05am EDT 

Famous Brands Ltd : Announcement regarding the acquisition by Famous Brands Limited of GBK Restaurants Limited . Concluded an agreement to acquire entire issued share capital of GBK Restaurants Limited for a total enterprise value consideration of GBK Restaurants Limited . Has identified UK as a strategic growth region in Europe and one which offers opportunity to earn hard currency outside of africa .Acquisition will add scale to Famous Brands' UK business which includes Wimpy UK, and up-weight group's premium brand portfolio..  Full Article

Famous Brands enters talks on potential corporate action
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 02:00am EDT 

Famous Brands Ltd :Has entered into discussions regarding a potential corporate action, which, if successful, may have a material effect on price of group's securities.  Full Article

S. Africa's Competition Commission approves Nestlé, PAI Europe JV
Thursday, 14 Jul 2016 06:26am EDT 

S.Africa's Competition Commission : Has approved without conditions intermediate merger whereby Raflatac intends to acquire Labelcote . Recommended to tribunal that Nestlé and PAI Europe v jv be approved without conditions . Approved without conditions intermediate merger whereby Famous Brands Management to acquire Lamberts Bay Foods (((Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 1136);)).  Full Article

Famous Brands buys tomato paste manufacturing plant
Monday, 4 Jul 2016 01:05am EDT 

Famous Brands Ltd : Has acquired a state-of--art tomato paste manufacturing plant, Cape Concentrate, situated in Coega precinct in Eastern Cape . Acquisition will be funded from cash reserves. . New company will comprise a strategic alliance partnership between local farmers . Facility was bought out of liquidation at a significantly discounted purchase consideration .Is anticipated that operation will be commissioned early in 2017 calendar year.  Full Article

Famous Brands names Kelebogile Ntlha as group financial director
Friday, 3 Jun 2016 01:06am EDT 

Famous Brands Ltd : Norman Richards, currently group financial director will be appointed group commercial executive . Kelebogile (Lebo) Ntlha, currently group financial executive and company secretary, will be appointed group financial director .Appointments are effective as at 1 july 2016..  Full Article

Famous brands says fy HEPS up 16 pct
Monday, 30 May 2016 01:06am EDT 

Famous Brands Ltd : Fy operating profit up 18% to r792 million . Dividends up 14 pct to 405 cents per share . Fy revenue up 31 pct to r4.3 billion .Fy headline earnings per share up 16% to 541 cents per share.  Full Article

