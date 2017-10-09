Famous Brands Ltd (FBRJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Famous Brands sees HY 2017 HEPS to fall within range of 153-187 cents

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Famous Brands Ltd :‍FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2017, HEPS ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE TO WITHIN RANGE OF 153 CENTS PER SHARE TO 187 CENTS PER SHARE​.FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED AUG 31, ‍GBK RECORDED A PBIT LOSS OF GBP872 000.

Famous Brands forecasts weaker six-month results

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Famous Brands Ltd ::‍AS AT JULY 31, 2017, GROUP'S ENTIRE NETWORK COMPRISED 2,801 RESTAURANTS.IN SA MARKET, TRADING CONDITIONS DECLINED FURTHER IN FIVE MONTHS TO JULY 31​.‍ANTICIPATES THAT TRADING CONDITIONS IN ITS LOCAL AND INTERNATIONAL MARKETS WILL REMAIN CHALLENGING FOR COMING YEAR​.‍GBK'S PROFITABLE CONTRIBUTION TO BUSINESS WILL TAKE LONGER THAN INITIALLY ANTICIPATED​.‍EXPECTS THAT ITS RESULTS FOR FULL SIX MONTHS TO 31 AUG 2017 WILL BE WEAKER THAN THOSE REPORTED IN PRIOR COMPARABLE PERIOD​.GROUP'S OPERATING MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE LOWER THAN MANAGEMENT'S EXPECTATIONS.

Famous Brands sees full-year HEPS between 15 pct-25 pct lower

May 16 (Reuters) - Famous Brands Ltd ::Sees FY HEPS between 15 pct and 25 pct lower than year ago, at between 460 cents per share and 408 cents per share.Sees FY HEPS, before non-operational items from recent deal and increased interest costs, 594-669 cents per share, being 10 pct-24 pct higher versus year ago.One-Off non-operational items relate to acqusition of Gourmet Burger Kitchen Restaurants in the UK.

Famous Brands says competition commission approves By Word of Mouth deal

Famous Brands Limited : Competition Commission has approved transaction and accordingly agreement is unconditional in all respects .Effective date of acquisition is 1 December 2016..

Famous Brands acquires GBK Restaurants Ltd for 120 mln stg

Famous Brands Ltd : Announcement regarding the acquisition by Famous Brands Limited of GBK Restaurants Limited . Concluded an agreement to acquire entire issued share capital of GBK Restaurants Limited for a total enterprise value consideration of GBK Restaurants Limited . Has identified UK as a strategic growth region in Europe and one which offers opportunity to earn hard currency outside of africa .Acquisition will add scale to Famous Brands' UK business which includes Wimpy UK, and up-weight group's premium brand portfolio..

Famous Brands enters talks on potential corporate action

Famous Brands Ltd :Has entered into discussions regarding a potential corporate action, which, if successful, may have a material effect on price of group's securities.

S. Africa's Competition Commission approves Nestlé, PAI Europe JV

S.Africa's Competition Commission : Has approved without conditions intermediate merger whereby Raflatac intends to acquire Labelcote . Recommended to tribunal that Nestlé and PAI Europe v jv be approved without conditions . Approved without conditions intermediate merger whereby Famous Brands Management to acquire Lamberts Bay Foods (((Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 1136);)).

Famous Brands buys tomato paste manufacturing plant

Famous Brands Ltd : Has acquired a state-of--art tomato paste manufacturing plant, Cape Concentrate, situated in Coega precinct in Eastern Cape . Acquisition will be funded from cash reserves. . New company will comprise a strategic alliance partnership between local farmers . Facility was bought out of liquidation at a significantly discounted purchase consideration .Is anticipated that operation will be commissioned early in 2017 calendar year.

Famous Brands names Kelebogile Ntlha as group financial director

Famous Brands Ltd : Norman Richards, currently group financial director will be appointed group commercial executive . Kelebogile (Lebo) Ntlha, currently group financial executive and company secretary, will be appointed group financial director .Appointments are effective as at 1 july 2016..

Famous brands says fy HEPS up 16 pct

Famous Brands Ltd : Fy operating profit up 18% to r792 million . Dividends up 14 pct to 405 cents per share . Fy revenue up 31 pct to r4.3 billion .Fy headline earnings per share up 16% to 541 cents per share.