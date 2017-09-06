Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (FC.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment says has increased operating line of credit to $90 mln

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp :Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp provides shareholders with update on its operating line of credit, investment portfolio size and average interest rate on its investments.Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp - corporation has increased operating line of credit to $90 million​.Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp - ‍all other terms within operating line of credit remain unchanged​.Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp - ‍more than $20 million of $90 million credit line is available in U.S. borrowings and will pay interest based on libor plus a spread.​.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Q2 profit increased by about 7% to $5.8 mln

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp :Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces Q2/2017 results.Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp - income and profit for three months ended June 30, 2017 increased by approximately 7% to $5.8 million.Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp - basic weighted average profit per share for three months ended June 30, 2017 was $0.238.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation files preliminary base shelf prospectus

July 10 (Reuters) - Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp :Firm Capital Mortgage Investment - filed shelf prospectus with securities regulatory authorities in each of provinces of canada.Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation files preliminary base shelf prospectus.files preliminary base shelf prospectus for mixed shelf of up to $250.0 million.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment reports $26.5 mln bought deal financing

June 7 (Reuters) - Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp ::Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces $26.5 million bought deal financing.Firm capital announces $26.5 million bought deal financing.Firm Capital -entered agreement to sell to underwriters $26.5 million of 5.30 pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due August 31, 2024.Firm Capital - net proceeds of offering will be used to repay bank debt, fund new investments and for general corporate purposes.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. announces Q1 results

May 2 (Reuters) - Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp :Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces record first quarter results.Qtrly basic weighted average profit per share was $0.311.

Firm Capital announces $20 mln bought deal financing

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp : Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces $20 million bought deal financing . Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp - entered into an agreement to sell, on a bought deal basis 1.4 million common shares at a price of $14.10 per share .Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp - net proceeds of offering will be used to repay indebtedness.

Firm Capital Mortgage ups discount rate to dividend reinvestment plan

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment [FC.TO] : Firm capital mortgage investment announces a 50% increase in discount rate to dividend reinvestment plan .Shareholders may elect to reinvest their dividends in fcmic common shares at 3% discount on shares issued from treasury.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces $22 million bought deal financing

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation:Has entered into an agreement to sell, on a bought deal basis, to a syndicate of underwriters bookrun by TD Securities Inc., 1,710,000 common shares at a price of $12.90 per share for gross proceeds of $22,059,000.Net proceeds of offering will be used to repay indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces dividends

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation:Says monthly cash dividend for December in the amount of $0.078 per share.Says Corporation also announces an estimated special year-end cash dividend of $0.055 per share.Says these cash dividends, totaling an estimated $0.133 per share are payable on January 15, 2016, to shareholders of record date as on December 31.