First Capital Realty Inc (FCR.TO)

First Capital Realty Q2 FFO per share C$0.288

Aug 2 (Reuters) - First Capital Realty Inc :First Capital Realty announces Q2 results.Q2 operating FFO per share C$0.287.Q2 FFO per share C$0.288.Q2 FFO per share view C$0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

First Capital Realty announces redemption of its 4.75% convertible debentures

June 23 (Reuters) - First Capital Realty Inc :First capital realty announces redemption of its 4.75% convertible debentures.First capital realty inc - provided holders of its 4.75% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due july 31, 2019 notice of redemption.First capital realty inc - debentures will be redeemed on redemption date at par, plus accrued interest from march 31, 2017.First capital realty inc - as of date hereof, $51.2 million aggregate principal amount of debentures remain outstanding.

First Capital Realty announces Q1 EPS C$0.82

May 9 (Reuters) - First Capital Realty Inc :First Capital Realty Inc announces Q1 2017 results.Q1 earnings per share C$0.82.Qtrly operating FFO per diluted share $0.28.Qtrly FFO per diluted share $0.27.Q1 FFO per share view c$0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Qtrly total same property NOI $93.6 million versus $91.4 million.

First Capital Realty announces redemption of its 5.40 pct and 5.25 pct convertible debentures

First Capital Realty Inc : First capital realty announces redemption of its 5.40 pct and 5.25 pct convertible debentures . Debentures will be redeemed on redemption date at par, plus accrued interest . Says full redemption price and interest owing on each series of debentures will be satisfied in cash .As of date hereof, $54.7 million of 5.40 pct debentures and $51.6 million of 5.25 pct debentures remain outstanding.

First Capital Realty renews NCIB for convertible debentures

First Capital Realty Inc : First Capital Realty announces renewal of normal course issuer bid for convertible debentures .Under NCIB, may purchase such convertible debentures, representing 10 pct of public float thereof as of August 10, 2016.

First Capital Realty announces Toronto Investments and $150 million equity offering

First Capital Realty Inc : First Capital Realty announces Toronto Investments and $150 million equity offering . Entered into an agreement to sell 6.6 million common shares on a bought deal basis at a price of $22.60 per share . Has advanced a $39 million interim first mortgage loan . Acquisition of potential assembly of properties has a purchase price of approximately $63.2 million . Net proceeds of offering will be used to partially fund company's capital requirements for transactions planned .Entered into an agreement of purchase and sale in respect of an assembly of properties.

First Capital Realty Q2 EPS c$0.71

First Capital Realty Inc : Q2 earnings per share c$0.71 . First capital realty announces q2 results . Qtrly operating ffo per diluted share $0.28 .Q2 FFO per share view c$0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

First Capital to sell 4.7 mln shares at $21.10 per share

First Capital Realty Inc : First Capital Realty Inc says to sell 4.7 million common shares on a bought deal basis at a price of $21.10 per share . Expectation of low to mid single digit growth in OFFO per share for full 2016 year remains intact . Net proceeds from offering will be used to fund purchase of a recently completed acquisition . Net proceeds from offering will also be used to satisfy company's share of purchase of anticipated near-term acquisitions .First capital realty announces $100 million equity offering.

First Capital Realty Q1 earnings per share C$0.29

First Capital Realty Inc : Qtrly operating FFO per share $0.27 . First capital realty announces q1 results .Q1 earnings per share C$0.29.

First Capital Realty Inc announces C$150 million offering of 3.604% series t senior unsecured debentures

First Capital Realty Inc:Has agreed to issue, on a bought deal basis, C$150 million aggregate principal amount of Series T senior unsecured debentures.Debentures will bear interest at a rate of 3.604% per annum and will mature on May 6, 2026.