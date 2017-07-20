Fonciere des Regions SA (FDR.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Fonciere des Regions H1 recurring net profit rises to 198.3‍​ million euros

July 20 (Reuters) - FONCIERE DES REGIONS SA ::H1 RENTAL REVENUE EUR ‍459.4​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 452.4 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 RECURRING NET PROFIT EUR 198.3‍​ MILLION, UP BY 12.2 PERCENT.H1 OCCUPANCY RATE ‍​96.6 PERCENT VERSUS 96.7 PERCENT YEAR AGO.H1 EPRA NAV EUR 88.4‍​ PER SHARE, UP BY 10 PERCENT.2017 TARGET OF GROWTH IN RECURRING NET PROFIT EXCEEDING 7 PERCENT.2017 TARGET OF GROWTH IN RENTAL INCOME AT CONSTANT SCOPE BETWEEN + 1.5 PERCENT AND + 2.0 PERCENT.

Fonciere Des Regions announces total purchase of €273.1 million notes

June 21 (Reuters) - FONCIERE DES REGIONS SA ::ANNOUNCES TOTAL PURCHASE OF €273.1 MILLION NOTES.

Fonciere des Regions successfully issues EUR 500 mln bond

June 14 (Reuters) - FONCIERE DES REGIONS :ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY IT SUCCESSFULLY ISSUED A €500 MILLION 10-YEAR BOND WITH A 1.500% COUPON.SETTLEMENT AND ADMISSION TO TRADING ON EURONEXT PARIS OF THE NOTES SHOULD OCCUR ON 21 JUNE 2017.ALSO LAUNCHED OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH SOME (MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF €200 MILLION SUBJECT TO ADJUSTMENT) OF ITS 1.750 PER CENT NOTES DUE SEPTEMBER 2021.NOTES HAVE AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING OF €500 MILLION.

Fonciere des Regions Q1 rental income group share at 145.4 million euros

April 26 (Reuters) - Fonciere Des Regions SA ::Q1 rental income, group share, of EUR 145.4 million ($158.1 million), increase of 4.0 percent and of 1.7 percent on like-for-like scope.Q1 occupancy rate at 96.6 percent.Confirms its target of growth for rental income for 2017 as whole of between 1.5 percent and 2.0 percent on like-for-like scope.

Fonciere des Regions strengthens partnernship with B&B Hotels

Fonciere des Regions SA : Strengthens partnernship with B&B Hotels with renewal of 158 leases in France and further development of brand in Europe .Under this agreement, co's residual terms on leases are now for a period of 11.5 years versus 10.4 years at end 2016.

Fonciere des Regions FY rental revenue at 893 million euros, up by 4.5 percent

Fonciere Des Regions Sa : FY recurring net income up by 7 percent to 356 million euros ($377.64 million) (euros 5.27 per share) . FY EPRA NAV up by 13 percent to 6.0 billion euros (euros 86.8 per share) . FY value of portfolio 19 billion euros, up by 1.5 billion euros yoy . Sees growth of 2.3 percent of dividend, 4.40 euros per share in 2017 . FY occupancy rate of 96.7 percent . Sees objective of growth in recurring net income 2017 greater than 5 percent .FY rental revenue 893 million euros, up by 4.5 percent.

Fonciere des Regions raises 400 million euro through capital increase

Fonciere des Regions SA :Announces the successful outcome of its capital increase without shareholders' preferential subscription rights and with a priority subscription period granted to existing shareholders, launched on Jan. 10 for up to € 348 million, and increased to € 400 million ($424.52 million) following the full exercise of the increase option announced on Jan. 10.

Fonciere des Regions books for capital raise oversubscribed- bookrunner

Bookrunner: Fonciere Des Regions SA : Bookrunner - Books are oversubscribed on maximum deal size and the accelerated offering is expected to close at 11.30 CET (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136).

Fonciere des Regions launches capital increase 348 million euros

Fonciere Des Regions Sa : Launches capital increase without shareholders’ preferential subscription rights and with priority subscription period granted to existing shareholders for 348 million euros ($368.60 million) .Subscription price of new shares will be 78.79 euros per new share, representing a discount of 4.7 pct over closing trading price of the shares of the company on Jan. 9.

Merlin sells portfolio of 19 hotels for 535 million euros

Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA :Sells portfolio of 19 hotels for 535 million euros ($563 million) to Fonciere des Regions .