Fidessa Group PLC (FDSA.L)

July 31 (Reuters) - Fidessa Group Plc ::Interim dividend up 7 percent to 15.3 pence per share.HY revenue of 177.6 million stg versus. 158.3 million stg last year.HY pretax profit of 25.4 million stg versus. 22.2 million stg last year.HY EPS of 48.2 pence.Interim dividend per share of 15.3 pence.Expect that 2017 constant currency revenue growth will be around levels that co saw during 2016.Believes that global nature of its trading platforms means that co will be less susceptible to Brexit effects.

April 27 (Reuters) - Fidessa Group Plc :Interim management statement for period from 1(st) january 2017 to date..Brexit negotiations and establishment of new US administration are clearly creating some uncertainty.During q1, fidessa has seen some customers taking longer to make decisions than normal.But believes that constant currency revenue growth for year will be around levels seen during 2016.Well positioned to benefit from opportunities that will arise in markets as a result of regulatory and structural changes.Remains well positioned to benefit from any continued weakness in sterling.

Fidessa Group Plc : Fidessa group plc interim management statement . Whilst Fidessa continues to see structural and regulatory drivers within market, there is clearly a degree of uncertainty as a result of Brexit vote . Although it remains too early to say what wider implications of Brexit will be and how this might affect customer activity . Fidessa is not currently expecting that there will be any impact on changing regulatory environment . Fidessa expects that MIFID II will be introduced as planned across Europe and that, regardless of any Brexit negotiations, it will also be implemented in UK . Fidessa continues to believe that it is well positioned to benefit from opportunities that will arise as a result of these changes in regulation . Fidessa expects that 2016 constant currency growth will be around levels seen in first half .Fidessa continues to have a strong balance sheet with strong reserves, no debt, strong cash generation and substantial levels of recurring revenue.

Fidessa Group Plc : Interim dividend up 9 percent to 14.3 penceper share . Says for six months to 30th june 2016, fidessa achieved revenue of £158.3 million, represents growth on a reported basis of 9% . Says h1 recurring revenue of £136.4 million grew 8% and represents 86% of total revenue . Says h1 diluted earnings per share have increased by 9% to 40.9 pence . Says fidessa continues to believe that it will benefit from opportunities that will arise as a result of changes in regulation . Says fidessa expects that 2016 constant currency growth will be around levels that it has seen in first half . Says on a constant currency basis, revenue growth of 4% compares with 3% growth for six months ended 30th june 2015 . Says h1 revenue for sell-side business grew 9% and for buy-side business grew 5% . Says h1 derivatives revenue of £18.9 million grew 30% . Says total h1 operating expenses for six months ended 30 th june 2016 grew 8% to £136.5 million . Says h1 operating profit has increased 15% to £22.0 million . Says closed H1 with a cash balance of £66.9 million (2015: 61.6 mln stg) and no debt .Says Fidessa continues to see structural and regulatory drivers within market, there is a degree of uncertainty as a result of brexit.

Fidessa Group PLC:Says ordinary dividend for the year has increased 1 pct. to 38.5 pence (2014: 38.1 pence).Says final dividend, if approved by shareholders, will be 25.4 pence and payable on June 10, 2016 to shareholders on register on May 13, 2016, with ex-dividend date of May 12, 2016.