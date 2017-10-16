Frontera Energy Corp (FEC.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Frontera announces the signing of an agreement for the strategic acquisition of Pacific Midstream Ltd

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Frontera Energy Corp :Frontera announces the signing of an agreement for the strategic acquisition of Pacific Midstream Ltd.Frontera Energy Corp - ‍consideration for acquisition will be $225 million in cash​.Frontera Energy Corp - ‍signed an agreement to acquire outstanding 36.36 percent ownership of Pacific Midstream Limited​.Frontera Energy Corp - ‍enters agreement with International Finance Corporation and funds related to International Finance Corporation​.Frontera energy corp - ‍following acquisition, Frontera will own 100 percent of PML.

Frontera Q2 basic loss per share $1.03

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Frontera Energy Corp :Frontera announces second quarter 2017 results.Increasing 2017 operating ebitda guidance by 10% to $275 to $300 million.Qtrly revenue totalled $299.5 million compared with $316.6 million in prior quarter.Qtrly basic loss per share $1.03.Qtrly net production 72,370 boe/d versus 127,951 boe/d.Reducing 2017 capex guidance by 21% to $250 to $300 million.Reducing 2017 production exit guidance by 12% to 70,000 boe/d to 75,000 boe/d.

Pacific Exploration & Production ‍changes corporate name to Frontera Energy ​

June 12 (Reuters) - Pacific Exploration & Production Corp ::Pacific Exploration & Production Corp - ‍changed its corporate name to Frontera Energy Corporation​.Pacific Exploration & Production says its shares expected to commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange under new name and ticker symbol TSX:FEC on June 14​.

Pacific Exploration & Production Q1 earnings per share $0.17

May 9 (Reuters) - Pacific Exploration & Production Corp :Pacific announces first quarter 2017 results.Pacific exploration & - net production after royalties and internal consumption in q1 totalled 72,524 boe/d; representing a 4% increase.Qtrly earnings per share $0.17.Q1 oil & gas sales revenues $316.6 million versus $456.8 million.

Pacific Exploration says targeting 2017 net exit production between 80,000-85,000 BOE/D

Pacific Exploration And Production Corp : Pacific provides first quarter 2017 operational update and 2017 outlook & guidance . Pacific exploration and production- targeting 2017 net exit production between 80,000 to 85,000 boe/d . Pacific exploration and production- exploration & development capital expenditures expected to be $325 to $375 million . Pacific exploration and production- production increasing faster than we expected in first two months of 2017 . Pacific exploration and production- net production for q1 of 2017 is expected to be in range of 72,000 to 75,000 boe/d . Pacific exploration and production- 2017 drilling and production plan is consistent with expectations .Pacific exploration and production- has agreed to sell certain interests in caguan-putumayo basin to amerisur resources for cash proceeds of $4.85 million.

Pacific Exploration Q4 revenue $270 mln vs $652 mln

Pacific Exploration And Production Corp : Pacific announces fourth quarter & year end 2016 results and updates its 2016 year-end reserves .Q4 revenue $270 million versus $652 million.

Pacific provides update on its restructuring transaction

Pacific Exploration & Production Corp : Pacific Exploration & Production Corp - expects to implement plan and close creditor/catalyst restructuring transaction by November 2, 2016 . Pacific Exploration & Production - confirms share or cash distributions under the plan as set out in news release of Sept 26, remain unchanged .Pacific Provides an update on its restructuring transaction.

Pacific announces receipt of recognition order from U.S. Bankruptcy Court

Pacific Exploration and Production Corp: Pacific announces receipt of recognition order from u.s. Bankruptcy court and provides an update on status of its restructuring transaction . Closing of creditor/catalyst restructuring expected to occur on or before Oct. 24 . Share or cash distributions under plan as set out in co's news release of September 26, 2016 remain unchanged .All of conditions precedent to completion of creditor/catalyst restructuring transaction have been satisfied.

Pacific Exploration And Production announces court order sanctioning its restructuring transaction

Pacific Exploration And Production Corp [PEGFQ.PK] : Announces court order sanctioning its restructuring transaction .Anticipates implementing plan, completing creditor restructuring transaction late in Q3 or early in Q4 2016.

Pacific Exploration & Production says provides summary of alternative proposal

Pacific Exploration And Production Corp : On august 16, 2016, co received a proposal with respect to an alternative transaction . Proponent's proposal was not solicited by co nor has co had any discussions with any of its proponents . Is in process of reviewing the proponent's proposal; no decision regarding the proponent's proposal has been made . Proposal offers $575 million in dip financing, of which $325 million to be provided by roponent and rest by dip providers .Does not intend to make further comment on proponent's proposal until it announces conclusion on such proposal.