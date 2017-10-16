Frontera Energy Corp (FEC.TO)
39.00CAD
20 Oct 2017
$0.00 (+0.00%)
$39.00
$38.80
$39.00
$36.05
12,648
19,372
$60.05
$31.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Frontera announces the signing of an agreement for the strategic acquisition of Pacific Midstream Ltd
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Frontera Energy Corp
Frontera Q2 basic loss per share $1.03
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Frontera Energy Corp
Pacific Exploration & Production changes corporate name to Frontera Energy
June 12 (Reuters) - Pacific Exploration & Production Corp
Pacific Exploration & Production Q1 earnings per share $0.17
May 9 (Reuters) - Pacific Exploration & Production Corp
Pacific Exploration says targeting 2017 net exit production between 80,000-85,000 BOE/D
Pacific Exploration And Production Corp
Pacific Exploration Q4 revenue $270 mln vs $652 mln
Pacific Exploration And Production Corp
Pacific provides update on its restructuring transaction
Pacific Exploration & Production Corp
Pacific announces receipt of recognition order from U.S. Bankruptcy Court
Pacific Exploration and Production Corp: Pacific announces receipt of recognition order from u.s. Bankruptcy court and provides an update on status of its restructuring transaction . Closing of creditor/catalyst restructuring expected to occur on or before Oct. 24 . Share or cash distributions under plan as set out in co's news release of September 26, 2016 remain unchanged .All of conditions precedent to completion of creditor/catalyst restructuring transaction have been satisfied. Full Article
Pacific Exploration And Production announces court order sanctioning its restructuring transaction
Pacific Exploration And Production Corp [PEGFQ.PK] : Announces court order sanctioning its restructuring transaction .Anticipates implementing plan, completing creditor restructuring transaction late in Q3 or early in Q4 2016. Full Article
Pacific Exploration & Production says provides summary of alternative proposal
Pacific Exploration And Production Corp
