Federal Bank Ltd (FED.NS)

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Federal Bank Ltd ::Q2 NIM at 3.31 pct‍​.

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Federal Bank Ltd :Sept quarter net profit 2.64 billion rupees versus net profit of 2.01 billion rupees year ago.Consensus forecast for Sept quarter net profit was 2.54 billion rupees.Sept quarter interest earned 23.80 billion rupees versus 20.66 billion rupees year ago.Sept quarter provisions 1.77 billion rupees versus 1.68 billion rupees year ago.Sept quarter gross NPA 2.39 percent versus 2.42 percent previous quarter.Sept quarter net NPA 1.32 percent versus 1.39 percent previous quarter.

July 26 (Reuters) - India's Federal Bank Chief Executive Shyam Srinivasan says: :Total exposure to companies taken to bankruptcy was 1.6 billion rupees at its peak.Three of the 4 loan accounts of companies taken to bankruptcy have been sold to ARCs and technically written off.Have made provisions of more than 50 percent for the fourth loan account under bankruptcy proceedings.About 230 million rupees more provision needed for the loan account under bankruptcy proceedings.

July 26 (Reuters) - Federal Bank Ltd ::Says Q1 FY18 net interest margin at 3.13 percent ‍​.

July 26 (Reuters) - Federal Bank Ltd :June quarter net profit 2.10 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.67 billion rupees year ago.Consensus forecast for June quarter net profit was 2.51 billion rupees.June quarter interest earned 23.24 billion rupees versus 20.14 billion rupees year ago.June quarter provisions 2.36 billion rupees versus 1.68 billion rupees year ago.June quarter gross NPA 2.42 percent versus 2.33 percent previous quarter.June quarter net NPA 1.39 percent versus 1.28 percent previous quarter.

April 28 (Reuters) - :India's Federal Bank << >> CEO Srinivasan: Slippages for Jan-March stood at 2.44 billion rupees versus 5.32 billion rupees year earlier.India's Federal Bank CEO says net interest margin for Jan-March rose to 3.42 pct from 3.31 pct a year earlier.

April 28 (Reuters) - Federal Bank Ltd ::March quarter net profit 2.57 billion rupees versus net profit of 102.6 million rupees year ago.March quarter interest earned 23.16 billion rupees versus 20.27 billion rupees year ago.March quarter provisions 1.23 billion rupees versus 3.89 billion rupees year ago.March quarter gross NPA 2.33 percent versus 2.77 percent previous quarter.March quarter net NPA 1.28 percent versus 1.58 percent previous quarter.Consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 2.21 billion rupees.

Federal Bank Ltd :Says RBI approved appointing K. M. Chandrasekhar as part time chairman of bank.

Federal Bank Ltd :Federal Bank ties up with a Singapore based Fintech to offer an online option for transferring money to India.

Federal Bank Ltd : Dec-quarter net profit 2.06 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.63 billion rupees year ago . Dec-quarter interest earned 22.81 billion rupees versus 19.03 billion rupees year ago . Dec-quarter provisions 1.59 billion rupees versus 751.1 million rupees year ago . Dec-quarter gross NPA 2.77 percent versus 2.78 percent previous quarter . Dec-quarter net NPA 1.58 percent versus 1.61 percent previous quarter .Consensus forecast for Dec-quarter net profit was 2.09 billion rupees.