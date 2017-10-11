Edition:
Fenerbahce Futbol AS (FENER.IS)

FENER.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

34.80TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.12TL (-0.34%)
Prev Close
34.92TL
Open
34.96TL
Day's High
35.06TL
Day's Low
34.80TL
Volume
92,102
Avg. Vol
250,884
52-wk High
40.94TL
52-wk Low
33.44TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Fenerbahce Q1 net profit rises to 25.7 million lira
Wednesday, 11 Oct 2017 03:00am EDT 

Oct 11 (Reuters) - FENERBAHCE FUTBOL AS ::REPORTED ON TUESDAY Q1 REVENUE OF 174.8 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 99.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 25.7 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 7.7 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Fenerbahce FY net loss widens to 148.3 million lira
Thursday, 10 Aug 2017 02:40am EDT 

Aug 9 (Reuters) - FENERBAHCE FUTBOL AS ::REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY FY REVENUE OF 465.7 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 548.2 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.FY NET LOSS WAS AT 148.3 MILLION LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 116.5 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Fenerbahce Q3 net loss widens to 38.4 million lira
Tuesday, 11 Apr 2017 03:18am EDT 

Fenerbahce Futbol AS : Reported on Monday Q3 revenue of 116.0 million lira ($31.16 million) versus 145.0 million lira year ago .Q3 net loss was 38.4 million lira versus 13.9 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Fenerbahce Q2 2016 net loss widens to 82.7 million lira
Thursday, 19 Jan 2017 10:14am EST 

Fenerbahce : Q2 2016 net loss of 82.7 million lira ($21.55 million) versus loss of 34.1 million lira year ago .Q2 2016 revenue of 133.8 million lira versus 119.8 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Fenerbahce proposes not to pay FY 2015 dividend
Friday, 26 Aug 2016 10:53am EDT 

Fenerbahce Futbol AS :Proposes not to pay FY 2015 dividend.  Full Article

Fenerbahce Futbol FY 2015 net loss shrinks to 116.5 mln lira
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 12:19pm EDT 

Fenerbahce Futbol AS : FY 2015 revenue of 548.2 million lira ($184.85 million)versus 317.6 million lira year ago .FY 2015 net loss of 116.5 million lira versus loss of 181.2 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Fenerbahce Futbol AS To increase capital to 29 million turkish lira
Friday, 15 Jan 2016 10:04am EST 

Fenerbahce Futbol AS:To increase capital to 29 million turkish lira from 25 million turkish lira through private placement.  Full Article

Fenerbahce Futbol AS starts IPO process of Fenerbahce Spor unit
Friday, 25 Dec 2015 10:45am EST 

Fenerbahce Futbol AS:Has started work on IPO of unit Fenerbahce Spor Urunleri.  Full Article

Fenerbahce Futbol AS says UEFA starts investigation in the company and freezes UEFA incomes temporarily
Friday, 20 Nov 2015 09:10am EST 

Fenerbahce Futbol AS:UEFA Club Financial Control Body starts investigation in the company about financial fair play (in respect of the Break Even) rules and temporarily freezes UEFA incomes until end of the investigation.  Full Article

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
