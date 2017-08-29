Fenner PLC (FENR.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Fenner Plc announces acquisition of Revolution Drives

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Fenner Plc ::ACQUIRED ASSETS AND BUSINESS OF REVOLUTION DRIVES INC.

Invicta Holdings says unit BMG enters long-term agreement with Fenner

July 25 (Reuters) - Invicta Holdings Ltd ::SUBSIDIARY BMG ENTERED INTO A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH FENNER.BMG WILL DISTRIBUTE FENNER CONVEYOR BELTING PRODUCTS IN SPECIFIED TERRITORIES IN SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA.BMG WILL ACQUIRE ENGINEERED CONVEYOR SOLUTIONS SERVICE OPERATIONS AND RELATED ASSETS OF FENNER IN SOUTH AFRICA.TRANSACTION IS CONDITIONAL ON CLEARANCE FROM RELEVANT COMPETITION AUTHORITIES.

Fenner HY revenue up 11 pct; sees FY operating profit above expectations

April 19 (Reuters) - Fenner Plc ::Half-Year report.H1 pretax profit 13.8 million stg versus -23.1 million stg loss year ago.H1 revenue rose 11 percent to 307.4 million stg.Interim dividend 1.4 pence per share.Expected outcome for year above previous expectations at operating profit level.Sees further benefit to earnings from a lower tax rate in current financial year.HY underlying operating profit was 24.0 mln stg (2016: 15.0 mln stg), an increase of 60 pct.HY underlying profit before taxation was 16.5 mln stg (2016: 8.1 mln stg), an increase of 104 pct.HY underlying earnings per share was 6.3p (2016: 2.9p), an increase of 117 pct..Net borrowings ended period at 144.7 mln stg (31 august 2016: 150.0 mln stg) despite currency movements of 5.4 mln stg..Measured at constant exchange rates, net debt at Feb. 28 2017 was 28.7 mln stg lower than at Feb. 29 2016..Search for a new chief executive officer is continuing.Market drivers in many of group's units looking more favourable though in many cases this is translating only slowly into growing markets.Expect results for year to be above previous expectations at operating profit level with a further benefit to earnings from a lower tax rate.

Fenner says to review exec pay after some investors express dissent

Fenner Plc : Board notes that Resolution 2 to approve the Annual Remuneration Report received 26 pct of votes cast against it (35,678,469 votes) . Remuneration committee will be undertaking review of remuneration arrangements during 2017 .Remuneration committee will consult with major shareholders in advance of finalising remuneration policy.

Fenner says FY revenue at 572.5 million stg vs 666.7 mln stg yr ago

Fenner Plc : Fy operating cash flow of £62.2m, leading to year end net debt of £150.0m (similar to last year, before currency effects) . Further significant cost savings of £42m achieved . Final dividend of 2.0p, making 3.0p for year . Current year anticipated to be modestly ahead of previous expectations in addition to currency benefit. . Year-On-Year impact on underlying operating profit from currency movements estimated to be £4m . Fy underlying operating profit at £37.1m versus £56.4m . Fy underlying profit before taxation at £23.2m versus £42.5m . Group has continued to make solid progress in challenging markets . Improved performance in second half by both aep and ecs as management actions have taken effect . Oil & gas businesses increased shares in difficult markets; aep medical businesses achieved an improved result . Ecs north america refocusing/restructuring delivering to plan; further progress in australia . Group has commenced new financial year with a substantially reduced cost base . Group is experiencing a tailwind from translation of overseas earnings into sterling . Final dividend 2 penceper share . Fy revenue fell 14 percent to 572.5 million stg .Total dividend 3 penceper share.

Fenner sells Xeridiem Medical Devices for $10.5 mln cash

Fenner Plc : Disposal . Disposal yesterday of Xeridiem Medical Devices Inc to Ppc Industries Inc for a consideration of $10.5 million, payable in cash . Proceeds of sale will initially be used to reduce Fenner's net indebtedness .During year ended aug 31, 2015, Xeridiem achieved operating profit of $0.2 million before certain non-recurring items, had gross assets of about $3.2 million.

Fenner says Q3 trading reflected further improvements

Fenner Plc : Fenner is providing its customary trading update covering period from 1 March to 12 July 2016. . Trading results for Q3 have reflected further improvements in line with our plans. . Performance is against backdrop of our principal markets having shown no recovery and, in some cases, having deteriorated further . In response to these conditions, group has succeeded in achieving further benefits from operational efficiencies and market share gains. . AEP's medical businesses have continued to perform well and secant relocation programme is now entering testing and certification phase . Although industrial businesses are seeing some fragility in their wider markets, new product initiatives are offsetting these effects. . In Northern Hemisphere, ECS's industrial businesses have remained stable whilst us coal industry continues to be challenging . Refocussing of our North American business remains on track. . In Australia, ECS's operational improvements have mitigated on-going pricing pressures from customers in mining industry. .Board expects that group will achieve an overall outcome for financial year ending 31 August 2016 in line with previous expectations.

Fenner says High Court approves capital reduction

Fenner Plc : Co today received confirmation of High Court in London approving Fenner's reduction of share capital . Capital reduction .Reduction and cancellation created 127.98 million pounds of additional distributable reserves out of co's share premium account, merger reserve.

Fenner CEO Nicholas Hobson steps down with immediate effect

Fenner Plc : Nicholas Hobson, CEO, has stepped down from board with immediate effect, and will be leaving group after serving his contractual notice period . Nick will be on garden leave for period of notice to enable him to continue with treatment for his ill health . Has commenced processes to identify external candidates for positions of ceo and non-executive chair .Until a permanent CEO is identified, Mark Abrahams has agreed to step back into role of CEO and relinquish his chairmanship of company.

Fenner Plc says interim dividend rebased to 1.0p per share

Fenner Plc:Says interim dividend of 1.0p has been rebased to a level more appropriate to the group's current, albeit cyclically depressed, earnings.Says interim dividend for year ending Aug. 31, 2016 is due for payment on Sept. 7, 2016 and so has not been recognised as a liability at Feb. 29, 2016.Says it will be paid to shareholders on register on July 29, 2016.