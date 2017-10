Ferrovial SA (FER.MC)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Grupo San Jose wins power station contract in JV with Ferrovial

Sept 15 (Reuters) - GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSE SA ::SAYS UNIT WINS 15-YEAR CONTRACT IN CONSORTIUM WITH FERROVIAL SERVICIOS FOR OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE OF POWER STATION IN SAN SEBASTIAN.

Ferrovial and Renault to set up car sharing service in Madrid

Aug 31 (Reuters) - FERROVIAL SA ::SAYS FERROVIAL SERVICES AND RENAULT HAVE SIGNED AGREEMENT TO IMPLEMENT CAR SHARING SERVICE IN MADRID.

Ferrovial in consortium signs contract for remodeling of Denver airport's terminal‍​

Aug 25 (Reuters) - FERROVIAL SA ::SIGNS CONTRACT WORTH $650 MILLION FOR REMODELING AND COMMERCIAL OPERATION OF DENVER INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT’S MAIN TERMINAL‍​.FERROVIAL AIRPORTS HEADS GREAT HALL PARTNERS, WITH SAUNDERS CONSTRUCTION AND JLC, WHICH WILL MANAGE THE CONTRACT FOR 34 YEARS.FERROVIAL AGROMAN IN CONSORTIUM WITH LOCAL COMPANY SAUNDERS CONSTRUCTION WILL HANDLE THE CONSTRUCTION WORK.FINANCIAL COMPLETION IS SCHEDULED FOR Q4.

Ferrovial H1 net profit up at 240.4 mln euros

July 27 (Reuters) - FERROVIAL SA ::H1 EBITDA 469 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 421 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 NET PROFIT 240.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 189.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 NET SALES 6.06 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 4.70 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.GLOBAL SERVICES ORDER BOOK 22.21 BILLION EUROS AT END-JUNE VERSUS 24.43 BILLION EUROS AT END-DEC 2016.CONSTRUCTION ORDER BOOK AT END-JUNE 9.40 BILLION EUROS.

Ferrovial to upgrade polish railway line for 233 mln euro

July 7 (Reuters) - FERROVIAL SA ::TO UPGRADE POLISH RAILWAY LINE FOR 233 MILLION EUROS.

Ferrovial buys waste management company Trans-Formers Group for 37 mln euros

June 6 (Reuters) - FERROVIAL SA ::SAYS CLOSES ACQUISITION OF 100 PERCENT OF WASTE MANAGEMENT COMPANY TRANS-FORMERS GROUP FROM HOSSANOVA FOR 37 MILLION EUROS.SAYS ACQUIRED COMPANY OPERATES IN AREA OF COLLECTION AND MANAGEMENT OF MUNICIPAL WASTE AND MUNICIPAL HYGIENE IN WEST AND SOUTH-EAST POLAND.

Ferrovial Q1 net profit down at 72 mln euros

May 4 (Reuters) - Ferrovial SA Ç:Q1 net profit 72 million euros ($79.0 million) versus 157 million euros year ago; the difference is mainly due to extraordinary impacts that occurred in Q1 2016.Q1 sales 2.89 billion euros versus 2.08 billion euros year ago.Q1 gross operating result 227 million euros versus 194 million euros year ago.Global services order book 24.02 billion euros at end of March, down 1.7 percent versus at end of Dec. 2016.Construction order book at end of March at 9.31 billion euros.

Ferrovial to buy back up to 19 mln shares for 275 mln euros

May 4 (Reuters) - Ferrovial SA ::Says to carry out a buy-back program under which it will repurchase up to 19.0 million shares for a maximum of 275 million euros.The program will remain in effect from May 26 to Oct. 31 (both days included).

Ferrovial unit decreases stake in Budimex

Budimex SA : Says Valivala Holdings BV, a unit of Ferrovial , has sold 1 million shares of the company and decreased its stake to 55.14 percent from 59.06 percent .Says Ferrovial intends to remain Budimex's controlling shareholder.

Ferrovial chosen to build highway in Texas for 790 mln euros

Ferrovial : Says a consortium led by Ferrovial Agroman has been chosen by the Texas Department of Transportation to build a section of the Grand Parkway toll road for 790 million euros ($849.5 million) .The project comprises the construction of a 85-kilometer stretch of highway and is expected to be completed in six years.