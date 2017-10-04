Ferguson Plc (FERG.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ferguson instructs brokers to commence 500 mln STG share buy-back from Oct 5

Ferguson posts FY trading profit of 1.12 bln pounds

Oct 3 (Reuters) - FERGUSON PLC ::INITIATING A £500 MILLION SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME WHICH WE EXPECT TO COMPLETE OVER NEXT 12 MONTHS​.FY TOTAL GROUP REVENUE OF £17,324 MILLION INCLUDING £2,100 MILLION FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS.‍GROUP WILL CONTINUE TO TARGET NET DEBT IN RANGE OF 1X TO 2X EBITDA, CONSISTENT WITH INVESTMENT GRADE CREDIT METRICS​.FY TRADING PROFIT OF £1,122 MILLION INCLUDING £63 MILLION FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS.FY ‍GROSS MARGIN OF ONGOING BUSINESSES WAS 28.9%, 0.4% AHEAD OF LAST YEAR​.PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 73.33P, BRINGING THE TOTAL FOR THE YEAR TO 110P, 10% AHEAD OF LAST YEAR.‍NORDICS DISPOSAL PROGRESSING AS PLANNED​.

Wolseley says name change to Ferguson Plc now effective

Wolseley Q3 trading profit rises

June 20 (Reuters) - Wolseley Plc ::Q3 trading profit at ‍254​ million stg versus 232 million stg year ago.Q3 revenue of 4.27 billion stg versus 3.66 billion stg year ago.Net debt at April 30 of ‍1,132​ million stg.Q3 ‍gross margin of 28.5 pct was 0.1 pct ahead of last year.Name change to Ferguson Plc will become effective on 31 July 2017.Q3 like-for-like revenue in the UK was 0.4 pct lower than last year including inflation of 3 pct.In Q3, repairs, maintenance and improvement markets remained weak​.‍"Group expects trading profit for full year to be in line with current analyst consensus expectations" - CEO​.‍"Since end of period revenue growth has been broadly in line with Q3, gross margins and cost control have been good" - CEO​.

Wolseley says Kevin Murphy will succeed Frank Roach as CEO of Ferguson Enterprises

Wolseley Plc : Wolseley announces us ceo succession . Wolseley - Frank Roach has indicated his intention to retire as ceo of Ferguson Enterprises, Wolseley's US subsidiary, on 31 July 2017 . Kevin Murphy will succeed frank as ceo of Ferguson Enterprises on 1 August 2017 .Kevin will report to wolseley group chief executive John Martin and will join board as an executive director on 1 august 2017.

Wolseley posts HY trading profit of 515 million pounds

Wolseley Plc : Results for the half year ended 31 January 2017 . Interim dividend up 10.2 percent to 36.67 pence per share . H1 revenue 8,461 million stg versus 6,795 million stg year ago . HY trading profit 515 million stg versus 412 million stg year ago . HY US revenue growth of 9.9% at constant exchange rates. . In US, residential and commercial markets remained good and industrial markets improved but were still negative - ceo . UK transformation programme has started well, making good progress clarifying our customer propositions, simplifying our logistics network . Concluded our review of nordic operating strategy and identified a clear and executable plan to return business to profitable growth . Whilst group will be known as ferguson plc going forward we will continue to use wolseley name in uk and canada . Like-For-Like revenue growth since end of period has been about 4.5 per cent for group and 5.5 per cent in USA .Expect group to make further progress in second half.

BBA Aviation says David Crook to succeed Mike Powell as group finance director

Wolseley to merge Swiss plumbing, heating unit with Walter Meier AG

Wolseley Plc : Proposed merger of Tobler with Walter Meier . Wolseley has signed an agreement to merge Tobler, its Swiss plumbing and heating business, with Walter Meier .If it is completed, Wolseley expects to receive cash consideration of CHF117.8 million and a 39.2 pct minority holding.

Wolseley first-quarter profit rises

Wolseley Plc : Q1 interim management statement . Revenue 5.2 pct ahead of last year at constant exchange rates, including like-for-like growth of 1.8 pct . Gross margin of 28.3 pct was 0.3 pct ahead of last year . Trading profit of 303 million stg was 1.4 pct ahead of last year at constant exchange rates . Like-for-like revenue in UK was 2.9 pct lower than last year . Like-for-like revenue growth since end of quarter has been in line with Q1 results . Four acquisitions completed in quarter, and one since quarter end, for total consideration of 216 million stg . Our other markets were more challenging as UK heating market was weak and Nordic construction markets deteriorated .Expect group trading profit to be in line with analyst expectations at current exchange rates.

Wolseley to close 80 branches, one distribution centre in UK

Wolseley Plc : Final dividend 66.72 penceper share . Total dividend 100 penceper share . FY revenue 4.2 pct ahead of last year at constant exchange rates, including like-for-like growth of 2.4 pct . Gross margin of 28.3 pct, 0.3 pct ahead of last year . Demand across our markets remains mixed, with some uncertainty in economic outlook . Expect to incur restructuring charges of about 100 mln stg of which 70 mln stg is cash . Closure of around 80 branches and one distribution centre in the UK unit is expected to lead to up to 800 job losses . Like-For-Like revenue growth in new financial year has been 1.5 per cent for group and 4.5 per cent in U.S. . Changes in foreign exchange rates increased revenue by 552 mln stg, trading profit by 46 mln stg and net debt by 149 mln stg . Net debt of 936 mln stg (2015: 805 mln stg) after 538 mln stg of dividends and share buybacks . Record trading profit of 917 mln stg . Demand across our markets remains mixed, with some uncertainty in economic outlook - CEO . Confident that Wolseley will make further progress in year ahead . Are confident that Wolseley will make further progress in year ahead - CEO .Transformation will take two to three years and is expected to generate 25 mln stg to 30 mln stg of annualised cost savings when complete.