Fortress Income Fund Ltd (FFBJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Fortress says Vuso Majija appointed executive director

May 15 (Reuters) - Fortress Income Fund ::Wiko Serfontein resigned as executive director, Vuso Majija has been appointed as an executive director with effect from 15 May 2017.

Fortress Income investment properties valued at 28.7 bln rand at Dec. 31

Fortress Income Fund Ltd : Condensed unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for six months ended Dec. 31, 2016 . Owns 336 investment properties valued at R28.7 billion at Dec. 31, 2016 . Equity portfolio comprising both local listed REITs and international listed property securities was valued at R28.8 billion at Dec. 31 . Dividend for a shares increased from 64.72 cents to 67.96 cents per share .B shares' dividend increased by 25.12 pct from 62.81 cents to 78.59 cents per share compared to previous period.

Fortress Income Fund amends hedging policy

Fortress Income Fund Ltd : Board is of view that resultant increased certainty and predictability outweigh potential benefits from a weakening rand .Board has amended its hedging policy as follows: - hedge 100 pct of dividends to be received in following 12 months.

Lodestone says in deal talks with Fortress Income Fund

Lodestone REIT Ltd :Boards of Lodestone and Fortress are in discussion and Lodestone will update shareholders whenever appropriate.