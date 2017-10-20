Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (FFH.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Fairfax Financial Holdings files final short form base shelf prospectus with Canadian regulators​

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd :Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd - ‍has filed a final short form base shelf prospectus with Canadian securities regulatory authorities​.Fairfax Financial Holdings - ‍shelf prospectus allows co to offer over a 25-month period up to CDN$8.0 billion of debt, equity or other securities​.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd - ‍announces hiring of David Johnston as a global advisor​

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd :Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd - ‍announces hiring of David Johnston as a global advisor​.

Fairfax sells shares of ICICI Lombard

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd : :Fairfax sells shares of ICICI Lombard.Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd - ‍shares were sold as part of ICICI Lombard's Initial Public Offering, which values ICICI Lombard at RS. 30,000 crore​.Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd - ‍upon completion of transaction, fairfax's share ownership in ICICI Lombard will be about 9.9%​.Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd - unit has sold 12% of shares of ICICI Lombard for gross proceeds of approximately $548 million​.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance says finalized allocation of 24.58 mln equity shares to 64 anchor investors at INR 661 per share

Sept 14 (Reuters) - ICICI Lombard General Insurance-:Finalized allocation of 24.58 million equity shares to 64 anchor investors at INR 661 per share for 16.25 billion rupees.

PPC Ltd says Fairfax makes a partial offer of 2 bln rand

Sept 4 (Reuters) - PPC LTD ::FAIRFAX AFRICA INVESTMENTS PROPRIETARY DELIVERED A LETTER INDICATING THAT OFFEROR HAS A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE A PARTIAL OFFER.OFFER AT A PRICE OF R5.75 PER ORDINARY SHARE OF PPC.DEAL VALUED AT R2 BILLION OF ISSUED ORDINARY STATED CAPITAL OF PPC.

Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance to buy Fairfax's First Capital for $1.6 bln

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd ::Fairfax and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance enter into strategic alliance and sale of First Capital.Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd says cash purchase price for Fairfax's interest in First Capital is us$1.6 billion.Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd says closing of first capital transaction is expected late in 2017 or early 2018.Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd says Mitsui Sumitomo will acquire Fairfax's 97.7% interest in First Capital Insurance Limited Of Singapore.Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd - deal will result in a realized net investment gain of approximately us$900 million after tax.Fairfax Financial Holdings-Ramaswamy Athappan will continue as first capital's ceo, while continuing to retain his responsibilities as chairman of fairfax asia.BofA Merrill lynch acted as exclusive financial advisor to fairfax..

OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Infibeam Incorporation says unable to confirm or deny reports of Fairfax eyeing stake in co

Corrects name of company to Fairfax from Fairex in headline, first bullet point:Clarifies on media report "Fairfax eyes Infibeam stake".Says "unable to confirm or deny the news reports".

Grivalia says Fairfax proposes EUR 215.7 million for its acquisition

Aug 4 (Reuters) - GRIVALIA PROPERTIES REIC ::SAYS FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD PROPOSES EUR 215.7 MILLION FOR THE ACQUISITION OF THE TOTAL COMPANY'S SHARES.SAYS FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD PROPOSES DEAL TO BUY AT EUR 8.8 EUROS PER SHARE.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Q2 earnings per share $12.67

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd ::Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited: second quarter financial results.Q2 earnings per share $12.67.Qtrly ‍net premiums written $2.21 billion versus $2.14 billion.