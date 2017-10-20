Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (FFH.TO)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Fairfax Financial Holdings files final short form base shelf prospectus with Canadian regulators
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd
Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd - announces hiring of David Johnston as a global advisor
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd
Fairfax sells shares of ICICI Lombard
Sept 27 (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd
ICICI Lombard General Insurance says finalized allocation of 24.58 mln equity shares to 64 anchor investors at INR 661 per share
Sept 14 (Reuters) - ICICI Lombard General Insurance-:Finalized allocation of 24.58 million equity shares to 64 anchor investors at INR 661 per share for 16.25 billion rupees. Full Article
PPC Ltd says Fairfax makes a partial offer of 2 bln rand
Sept 4 (Reuters) - PPC LTD
Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance to buy Fairfax's First Capital for $1.6 bln
Aug 23 (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd
OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Infibeam Incorporation says unable to confirm or deny reports of Fairfax eyeing stake in co
Corrects name of company to Fairfax from Fairex in headline, first bullet point:Clarifies on media report "Fairfax eyes Infibeam stake".Says "unable to confirm or deny the news reports". Full Article
Grivalia says Fairfax proposes EUR 215.7 million for its acquisition
Aug 4 (Reuters) - GRIVALIA PROPERTIES REIC
Fairfax Financial Holdings Q2 earnings per share $12.67
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd
BRIEF-Fairfax Financial Holdings files final short form base shelf prospectus with Canadian regulators
* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd - has filed a final short form base shelf prospectus with Canadian securities regulatory authorities