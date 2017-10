FFP SA (FFPP.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

FFP H1 consolidated net profit group share up at 211 million euros

Sept 12 (Reuters) - FFP SA ::H1 NAV PER SHARE AT EUR 156.1‍ VERSUS EUR 106.1 YEAR AGO.H1 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT, GROUP SHARE EUR 211‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 3 MILLION YEAR AGO.

FFP buys 5.2 pct stake in SPIE

Sept 6 (Reuters) - FFP SA ::BUYS 5.2 PERCENT STAKE IN SPIE << >>‍​.CLAYAX HAS UNDERTAKEN NOT TO SELL ANY SPIE SHARE AT A PRICE LOWER TO THE TRANSACTION PRICE FOR A PERIOD OF 30 DAYS FOLLOWING THE COMPLETION OF THE BLOCK TRADE.FFP ACQUIRES 8 MILLION SHARES OF SPIE FROM CLAYAX FOR € 189 MILLION‍​.FFP HAS EQUALLY UNDERTAKEN NOT TO SELL ANY SPIE SHARE FOR A PERIOD OF 60 DAYS.FFP WILL SEEK TO BE REPRESENTED ON THE BOARD OF THE COMPANY.

FFP places EUR 155 mln in 8 yr bonds

June 26 (Reuters) - FFP S.A. :ANNOUNCES EURO PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 8-YEAR BONDS‍​.PLACEMENT CONSISTS OF €155 MILLION OF BONDS MATURING IN JULY 2025 PAYING AN ANNUAL COUPON OF 2.500%.‍​.ISSUE’S SETTLEMENT DATE IS EXPECTED TO BE MONDAY 3 JULY‍​.CM-CIC AND NATIXIS WERE JOINT BOOKRUNNERS FOR THE ISSUE. ‍​.

FFP sells stake in Ipsos

June 22 (Reuters) - FFP SA ::ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY IT SELLS ITS STAKE IN IPSOS .FFP A DIRECT SHAREHOLDER OF IPSOS, WITH A STAKE OF ONLY 2.1%, SOLD ITS IPSOS SHARES IN THE MARKET FOR €30 MILLION OVER THE LAST FEW WEEKS.

FFP bought back 336,483 of its own shares for total amount of 29.2 million euros

June 8 (Reuters) - FFP S.A. ::BOUGHT BACK 336,483 OF ITS OWN SHARES FOR TOTAL AMOUNT OF EUR 29.2 MILLION, AT AVERAGE PRICE OF EUR 89.35 PER SHARE.

FFP announces withdrawal from Onet’s share capital

May 31 (Reuters) - FFP S.A. ::WITHDRAWAL FROM ONET’S SHARE CAPITAL.RECEIVED €48 MILLION ON 29 MAY AND HAS NO FURTHER STAKE IN HOLDING REINIER‍​.FFP HAS PARTICIPATED IN A CAPITAL REDUCTION OF HOLDING REINIER, WHICH OWNS ALMOST 100% OF ONET SA. ‍​.

FFP announces 2 new co-investments for a total of 50 million dollars

May 24(Reuters) - FFP SA ::ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY THE CLOSING OF A $25 MILLION INVESTMENT IN LINEAGE LOGISTICS.ALSO CLOSED A $25 MILLION INVESTMENT AS PART OF AN INVESTMENT CONSORTIUM LED BY CERTARES LP IN AMAWATERWAYS.

FFP sells its stake in Sanef to Abertis

April 21 (Reuters) - FFP S.A. ::Sells its stake in Sanef.FFP and Abertis entered into agreement providing for acquisition by Abertis of 5.1 percent interest held by FFP in Holding d’Infrastructures de Transport (HIT), which holds 100 percent of Sanef.Price of the transaction amounted to EUR 238 million ($254.9 million).Finalization of the transfer should take place in the coming weeks.

FFP FY net income group share down at 150 million euros

FFP SA : FY consolidated net income group share 150 million euros ($160.6 million) versus 159 million euros year ago . NAV per share up 6.1 percent in 2016 . At December 31, 2016 NAV per share 131.4 euros versus 123.8 million euros year ago .At the next general meeting, the board will propose an ordinary dividend of 1.80 euros per share, an increase of 12.5 percent.

FFP co-invests $50 million in the coffee industry alongside Jab Holding

Ffp S.A. : Co-invests $50 million in the coffee industry alongside Jab Holding . Committed to invest $50 million in Jab CF Global Consumer Brand, Jab Holding company's co-investment vehicle . Co-Investment vehicle will enable the group to continue making acquisitions .Commitment was signed in late 2016, and the first capital calls will take place in 2017.