Figeac Aero SARL (FGA.PA)

Figeac Aero launches offering of ORNANEs in nominal amount of ca. 100 million euros‍​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - FIGEAC AERO SARL ::LAUNCH OF OFFERING OF NET SHARE SETTLED BONDS CONVERTIBLE (ORNANES) DUE 18 OCTOBER 2022 IN A NOMINAL AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 100 MLN‍​.OFFERING BY WAY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT.BONDS WILL BE PLACED TO QUALIFIED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS ONLY.BONDS WILL BEAR INTEREST AT AN ANNUAL NOMINAL RATE OF BETWEEN 0.75% AND 1.375%.BONDS WILL BE ISSUED AT PAR ON 18 OCTOBER 2017.

Figeac Aero announces new contract with Embraer

Oct 2 (Reuters) - FIGEAC AERO SARL ::ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED A NEW CONTRACT WITH BRAZILIAN AIRCRAFT MANUFACTURER EMBRAER.CONTRACT FOR SUPPLY OF STRUCTURAL PARTS FOR E2 SERIES.THREE NEW MODELS WILL ENTER INTO SERVICE ONE AFTER ANOTHER.E190-E2 WHICH IS SCHEDULED FOR 2018.E195-E2 IS SCHEDULED IN 2019 AND E175-E2 IN 2021.THIS CONTRACT GIVES GROUP FULL PRESENCE ON ALL MODELS OF E2 SERIES WHICH WILL CONTRIBUTE TO MARCH 2020 TARGETING TURNOVER OF AT LEAST EUR 650 MILLION -CEO.ADDITIONAL EXPECTED VALUE OF USD 70 MILLION (LONG TERM AGREEMENT).

Figeac Aero's subsidiary SN Auvergne Aero wins contract for A320neo program

Sept 25 (Reuters) - FIGEAC AERO SA ::SUBSIDIARY SN AUVERGNE AÉRO HAS WON A NEW CONTRACT FOR THE A320NEO PROGRAM.SN AUVERGNE AÉRO NEW CONTRACT FOR A320NEO PROGRAM IS TOTALING USD 21 MILLION OVER THREE YEARS.

Figeac Aero Q1 revenue up at 90.4‍​ million euros

Figeac Aero 2020 growth targets confirmed, more than 90% secured

July 6 (Reuters) - FIGEAC AERO SA ::2020 GROWTH TARGETS CONFIRMED, MORE THAN 90% SECURED.FY REVENUE EUR 324.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 252.3 MILLION YEAR AGO.FY EBITDA EUR 69.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 58.8 MILLION YEAR AGO.GROUP AIMS ACTIVELY TO PURSUE ITS GROWTH STRATEGY, DELIVERING POSITIVE AND RECURRING FREE CASH-FLOW GENERATION FROM MARCH 2019‍​.FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 31.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 33.3 MILLION YEAR AGO.

Figeac Aero FY revenue rises to 325.3 million euros

May 31 (Reuters) - FIGEAC AERO SA ::FY REVENUE EUR 325.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 252.3 MILLION YEAR AGO.REAFIRMS ITS OBJECTIVE TO MARCH 2020 OF A TURNOVER OF AT LEAST 650 M €.

Figeac Aero Q3 revenue up to 90.1 million euros

Figeac Aero acquires assets of group Auvergne Aeronautique

Figeac Aero SA : Acquires assets of group Auvergne Aeronautique .Reinforces March 2020 revenue objective of between 650 and 750 million euros ($792.08 million).

Figeac Aero progressing to set up in Russia

Figeac Aero SA : Reviews its partnership with Russia's VSMPO-AVISMA Corp andthe "Titanium Valley" Special Economic Zone .Considers a possibility to set up production unit and joint-venture in Russia.

Figeac Aero FY 15/16 net income group share turns to profit of 31.2 million euros

Figeac Aero Sa : FY 15/16 net income group share 31.2 million euros ($34.72 million) versus loss of 21.6 million euros year ago . FY 15/16 EBITDA 58.8 million euros versus 49.3 million euros year ago . FY 15/16 revenue 252.4 million euros versus 207.6 million euros year ago . For FY 2016/2017 expects revenue between 340 million euros and 370 million euros and EBITDA margin between 23 pct and 25 pct . Reconfirms its goal of revenue of 500 million euros by march 2018 .March 2020 targets are maintained with revenue between 650 million euros and 750 million euros.