FirstGroup PLC (FGP.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
UK's CMA accepts fare controls on London-Exeter rail route
Aug 18 (Reuters) - UK's COMPETITION AND MARKETS AUTHORITY - :UK'S CMA - CMA HAS ACCEPTED FARE CONTROLS THAT ADDRESS ITS COMPETITION CONCERNS ON THE LONDON–EXETER RAIL ROUTE.UK'S CMA - COMPANIES HAVE ALSO OFFERED TO MAINTAIN THE AVAILABILITY OF CHEAPER ADVANCE FARES ON BOTH SERVICES, AGAIN BY LINKING THEM WITH SIMILAR ROUTES.UK'S CMA - ACCEPTANCE OF THESE PROPOSALS MEANS THAT THE AWARD OF THE FRANCHISE WILL GO AHEAD WITHOUT THE DEAL BEING REFERRED FOR A MORE IN-DEPTH ‘PHASE 2’ INVESTIGATION.UK'CMA - FIRSTGROUP AND MTR WILL BE REQUIRED TO SUBMIT REGULAR REPORTS TO THE CMA TO SHOW THEY ARE COMPLYING WITH THE AGREEMENT. Full Article
UK's competition watchdog to consider FirstGroup fare-cap proposals
July 19 (Reuters) - :Competition and Markets Authority says is considering proposed fare controls to protect London-Exeter rail passengers following award of South Western franchise..Firstgroup and its joint venture partner MTRr were given opportunity to avoid an in-depth investigation by offering proposals to address concerns..CMA says companies have offered to cap unregulated fares between London and Exeter on both South Western and GWR services by linking these to prices on a number of other comparable routes..CMA says they have also proposed to maintain availability of cheaper advance fares on both services - again by comparing with similar routes..CMA has decided that there are reasonable grounds for believing that these proposals, or a modified version of them, might be acceptable to remedy competition concerns..CMA has until Sept. 20 to consider whether to accept undertakings. Says will undertake a public consultation.. Full Article
UK's CMA says competition concerns raised on one route as Firstgroup operates GWR franchise
Firstgroup and partner Trenitalia to bid for upcoming West Coast Partnership
FirstGroup FY adjusted operating profit growth up 12.7 pct
Firstgroup says Network Rail submits planning consent for Exeter rail depot
Firstgroup's full-year view unchanged after flat Q3
UK's CMA to review undertakings on Firstgroup Greater Bristol bus services
Firstgroup forms JV to bid for rail franchise competition
UK's CMA clears East Coast Buses-First Scotland East deal
UK's CMA (Competition and Markets Authority):Not to refer completed acquisition by East Coast Buses Limited of the East Coast operations of First Scotland East Limited to phase 2 investigation. Full Article
UK market regulator raises competition concerns in FirstGroup, MTR contract
July 11 UK market regulator Competition and Markets Authority raised concerns on Tuesday about the lack of competition on one train route, between London and Exeter, which is part of the new South Western franchise awarded to FirstGroup and Hong Kong's MTR.