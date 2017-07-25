Fibria Celulose SA (FIBR3.SA)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Brazil's Fibria says Eldorado buy would not require share issue
July 25 (Reuters) - Fibria Celulose SS
UPM says pulp prices may fall clearly due to new plants
July 25 (Reuters) - UPM
BRIEF-Board of Fibria Celulose approves issue of export credit notes
Fibria Celulose SA
Fibria Celulose SA announces change of auditor and issuance of export credit notes
Fibria Celulose SA:Says that due to corporate operation involving Baker Tilly Brasil Auditores Independentes S/S (Baker Tilly) and BDO RCS Auditores Independentes S/S (BDO), BDO will become company's independent auditor as of Q1.Says that its board has approved issuance of export credit notes, to back fund raising through public distribution of Certificates of Agribusiness Receivables, to be issued by Eco Securitizadora de Direitos Creditorios do Agronegocio SA, in a total amount of up to 1.35 billion Brazilian reais. Full Article
Brazil's Fibria begins wood pulp production at Horizonte 2
SAO PAULO, Aug 28 Brazil's Fibria Celulose SA began wood pulp production at its Horizonte 2 project in midwestern Brazil, which will increase output by 1.95 million tonnes per year, according to a Monday securities filing.