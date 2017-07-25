Fibria Celulose SA (FIBR3.SA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Brazil's Fibria says Eldorado buy would not require share issue

July 25 (Reuters) - Fibria Celulose SS :Brazil wood pulp producer Fibria has not seen any pressure from paper producers' profit margins -executive.Fibria executive says potential acquisition of rival Eldorado would be possible without new share issue.

UPM says pulp prices may fall clearly due to new plants

July 25 (Reuters) - UPM :says new production lines entering the global chemical pulp market may have a clear negative impact on pulp prices.Companies such as Metsa Fibre, Fibria << >>, Sodra and Chenming are expected to start new pulp mills in the coming quarters.

BRIEF-Board of Fibria Celulose approves issue of export credit notes

Fibria Celulose SA : Said on Monday its board of directors approved an issue of export credit notes to back fund raising via distribution of agribusiness credit receivable certificates in a total amount of up to 1.70 billion Brazilian reais ($527.8 million) .The agribusiness credit receivable certificates to be issued by Eco Securitizadora de Direitos Creditorios do Agronegocio SA.

Fibria Celulose SA announces change of auditor and issuance of export credit notes

Fibria Celulose SA:Says that due to corporate operation involving Baker Tilly Brasil Auditores Independentes S/S (Baker Tilly) and BDO RCS Auditores Independentes S/S (BDO), BDO will become company's independent auditor as of Q1.Says that its board has approved issuance of export credit notes, to back fund raising through public distribution of Certificates of Agribusiness Receivables, to be issued by Eco Securitizadora de Direitos Creditorios do Agronegocio SA, in a total amount of up to 1.35 billion Brazilian reais.