Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV (FIBRAPL14.MX)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Fibra Prologis reports no business disruption from Mexico City earthquake

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Prologis Property Mexico Sa De Cv ::Fibra Prologis reports no business disruption from Mexico City earthquake.Co's ‍Mexico City properties are fully operational with no significant damage from earthquake.

Fibra Prologis reports Q1 2017 earnings results

April 20 (Reuters) - Prologis Property Mexico Sa De Cv ::Fibra Prologis announces first quarter 2017 earnings results.

FIBRA Prologis buys logistics property for $16.6 mln

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV (FIBRA Prologis) :Said on Thursday bought a fully occupied logistics property of 231,500 square feet for a total consideration of $16.6 million.

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV declares quarterly cash distribution

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV:Declares cash distribution of 300.7 million pesos or 0.4739 pesos per certificate for the quarter ended March 31.Sets payment date to May 11, ex-dividend date to May 6, registry date to May 10.

Prologis Property Mexico sells property in Guadalajara

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV:Completes sale of a 340,000 square foot property in Guadalajara to its current tenant.Net cash proceeds from the sale will be used for the partial repayment of the line of credit.