Fielmann AG (FIEG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Fielmann sees positive business development after Q2 results

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Fielmann :Q2 external sales 410.1 million euros versus year-earlier 399.8 million.Q2 pretax profit 63 million euros versus year-earlier 62.6 million.Q2 net profit 44.7 million euros versus year-earlier 44.4 million.Says expects positive business development, is confident it will expand its market position.

Fielmann upbeat on full year after Q1 results

April 27 (Reuters) - Fielmann :Q1 revenues rise 8.1 percent to 341.9 million eur.Q1 pretax profit up 12.1 percent at 60.6 million eur, net profit up 12.3 percent at 41.6 million.Reuters poll average for Fielmann Q1 revenues was 337 million eur, pretax profit 59.8 million, net profit 40.7 million.Says is confident it will grow its market position, sees positive business development this year.

Fielmann reports 2016 profits above consensus

Fielmann : Says proposes dividend of 1.80 eurper share versus Reuters poll average 1.77 eurper share . Says 2016 sales 1.34 billion eur versus poll average 1.33 billion . Says 2016 pretax profit 241 million eur versus poll average 236 million . Says 2016 net profit 171 million eur versus poll average 163 million . Says says is confident it will win further market share this year, will continue expansion in germany and abroadi Further company coverage: [FIEG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Fielmann reports 18 pct rise in Q2 net profit

Fielmann : Q2 revenues 344 million eur, up 5.1 percent . Q2 pretax profit 62.6 million eur, up 16.8 percent . Q2 net profit 43.4 million eur, up 17.5 percent . Says is still confident will expand market position Further company coverage: [FIEG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Fielmann to propose dividend of 1.75 euros per share

Fielmann AG:Announced FY 2015 dividend of 1.75 euros per share, up from 1.60 euros a year earlier.

Fielmann AG confirms FY 2015 outlook

Fielmann AG:Still sees increase in FY 2015 sales, revenue and net profit.