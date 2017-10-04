Fairfax India Holdings Corp (FIHu.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Fairfax India Holdings Corp :Fairfax India Holdings - ‍Toronto Stock Exchange accepted notice filed by co to commence normal course issuer bid for subordinate voting shares​.

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Fairfax India Holdings Corp -:Fairfax India Holdings Corporation: second quarter financial results.Qtrly ‍net earnings of $1.74 per diluted share​.

June 2 (Reuters) - Fairfax India Holdings Corp :Fairfax India to acquire additional 10% interest in bangalore international airport limited.Fairfax India holdings corp - deal for ‍approximately inr 12.9 billion​.Fairfax India holdings - ‍bial owns, operates kempegowda international airport bengaluru under concession agreement with government of india for 30 years​.Fairfax India holdings - through unit, to acquire additional 10% of outstanding shares of bial, from unit of gvk power and infrastructure limited.

April 27 (Reuters) - Fairfax India Holdings Corp -:Fairfax India Holdings Corporation: first quarter financial results.Book value per share of $12.19 at march 31, 2017 increased from $10.25 at december 31, 2016.Q1 earnings per share $1.05.

Fairfax India Holdings Corp : Deal for approximately $385 million . Fairfax India acquires 38% of Bangalore International Airport Limited . Deal for approximately INR 25.22 billion . 33% of shares of Bangalore International Airport bought from Bangalore Airport & Infrastructure Developers, a unit of GVK Power & Infrastructure . 5 percent of outstanding shares of Bangalore International Airport Limited was bought from Flughafen Zürich AG .Through unit has completed previously announced acquisition of 38% of outstanding shares of Bangalore International Airport Ltd.

Fairfax India Holdings Corp : Fairfax India Holdings Corporation: financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016 .Book value per share of $10.25 at december 31, 2016 increased from $9.50 at December 31, 2015.

Fairfax India Holdings Corp : Fairfax India Holdings Corp- intends to use net proceeds of offerings to acquire additional Indian investments . Fairfax India Holdings Corp - public offering of 12.8 million subordinate voting shares at a price of us$11.75 per subordinate voting share .Fairfax India files preliminary prospectus for US$150 million bought deal financing of subordinate voting shares.

Fairfax India Holdings Corp : Fairfax India Holdings Corp - Qtrly earnings per share $0.62 .Fairfax India Holdings Corporation: Third quarter financial results.

Fairfax India Holdings : Fairfax India Holdings Corporation: intention to make a normal course issuer bid for subordinate voting shares . Board approved purchase of up to 3.5 million subordinate voting shares .Fairfax India Holdings Corp says Fairfax India may purchase up to 10,248 subordinate voting shares.

Fairfax India Holdings Corp : Fairfax India Holdings Corporation second quarter financial results . Qtrly basic earnings per share $0.36 . Fairfax India Holdings Corp qtrly basic earnings per share $0.36 . Office of chief financial officer of Fairfax India is being assumed by Jennifer Allen .Effective August 1, 2016 John Varnell will become vice president, corporate affairs.