Fairfax India Holdings Corp (FIHu.TO)

FIHu.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

17.98USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.15 (-0.83%)
Prev Close
$18.13
Open
$18.28
Day's High
$18.30
Day's Low
$17.95
Volume
20,162
Avg. Vol
62,922
52-wk High
$18.99
52-wk Low
$10.82

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Fairfax India Holdings Corp :Fairfax India Holdings - ‍Toronto Stock Exchange accepted notice filed by co to commence normal course issuer bid for subordinate voting shares​.  Full Article

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Fairfax India Holdings Corp -:Fairfax India Holdings Corporation: second quarter financial results.Qtrly ‍net earnings of $1.74 per diluted share​.  Full Article

June 2 (Reuters) - Fairfax India Holdings Corp :Fairfax India to acquire additional 10% interest in bangalore international airport limited.Fairfax India holdings corp - deal for ‍approximately inr 12.9 billion​.Fairfax India holdings - ‍bial owns, operates kempegowda international airport bengaluru under concession agreement with government of india for 30 years​.Fairfax India holdings - through unit, to acquire additional 10% of outstanding shares of bial, from unit of gvk power and infrastructure limited.  Full Article

April 27 (Reuters) - Fairfax India Holdings Corp -:Fairfax India Holdings Corporation: first quarter financial results.Book value per share of $12.19 at march 31, 2017 increased from $10.25 at december 31, 2016.Q1 earnings per share $1.05.  Full Article

Fairfax India Holdings Corp : Deal for approximately $385 million . Fairfax India acquires 38% of Bangalore International Airport Limited . Deal for approximately INR 25.22 billion . 33% of shares of Bangalore International Airport bought from Bangalore Airport & Infrastructure Developers, a unit of GVK Power & Infrastructure . 5 percent of outstanding shares of Bangalore International Airport Limited was bought from Flughafen Zürich AG .Through unit has completed previously announced acquisition of 38% of outstanding shares of Bangalore International Airport Ltd.  Full Article

Fairfax India Holdings Corp : Fairfax India Holdings Corporation: financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016 .Book value per share of $10.25 at december 31, 2016 increased from $9.50 at December 31, 2015.  Full Article

Fairfax India Holdings Corp : Fairfax India Holdings Corp- intends to use net proceeds of offerings to acquire additional Indian investments . Fairfax India Holdings Corp - public offering of 12.8 million subordinate voting shares at a price of us$11.75 per subordinate voting share .Fairfax India files preliminary prospectus for US$150 million bought deal financing of subordinate voting shares.  Full Article

Fairfax India Holdings Corp : Fairfax India Holdings Corp - Qtrly earnings per share $0.62 .Fairfax India Holdings Corporation: Third quarter financial results.  Full Article

Fairfax India Holdings : Fairfax India Holdings Corporation: intention to make a normal course issuer bid for subordinate voting shares . Board approved purchase of up to 3.5 million subordinate voting shares .Fairfax India Holdings Corp says Fairfax India may purchase up to 10,248 subordinate voting shares.  Full Article

Fairfax India Holdings Corp : Fairfax India Holdings Corporation second quarter financial results . Qtrly basic earnings per share $0.36 . Fairfax India Holdings Corp qtrly basic earnings per share $0.36 . Office of chief financial officer of Fairfax India is being assumed by Jennifer Allen .Effective August 1, 2016 John Varnell will become vice president, corporate affairs.  Full Article

