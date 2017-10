Firstsource Solutions Ltd (FISO.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Firstsource Solutions Ltd ::Completed sale of portion of india domestic business to vertex customer management india private ltd.

India's Firstsource Solutions June-qtr consol profit down about 11 pct

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Firstsource Solutions Ltd :June quarter consol profit 654 million rupees versus profit of 733.6 million rupees last year.June quarter consol total income 8.83 billion rupees versus 8.95 billion rupees last year.

July 7 (Reuters) - Firstsource Solutions Ltd :Signed definitive agreements to sell portion of India domestic business, to Vertex Customer Management India Private Limited.

India's Firstsource Solutions March-qtr profit falls about 16 pct

May 5 (Reuters) - Firstsource Solutions Ltd :March quarter consol net profit 649 million rupees.March quarter consol total income from operations 8.92 billion rupees.Says employee strength at 25,871 as of March 31, 2017. Reduction of 121 employees in the quarter..Consol profit in March quarter last year was INR 774.9 million as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was INR 8.69 billion.Says Q4 annualized attrition (post 180 days) in offshore (India and Philippines) was 42.2% versus 37.5% in Q3 fy2017.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd :Firstsource Solutions and Sky UK sign the contract for the previously announced 10-year strategic partnership.

Firstsource Solutions Dec-qtr consol profit up about 3 pct

Firstsource Solutions Ltd : consol Dec quarter net profit 697.7 million rupees . consol Dec quarter total income from operations 8.85 billion rupees .consol profit in Dec quarter last year was 676.3 million rupees as per ind-as; consol total income from operations was 8.19 billion rupees.

Firstsource Solutions June-qtr consol profit up about 39 pct

Firstsource Solutions Ltd : Says June-quarter consol net profit 733.6 million rupees . Says June-quarter consol total income from operations 8.94 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 528.7 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income from operations was 7.41 billion rupees .Employee strength is 24,148 as of June 30, 2016, addition of 262 employees in the quarter..

Firstsource Solutions Ltd : Firstsource completes acquisition of isgn's business process outsourcing division .

Firstsource Solutions Ltd : Says March-quarter consol net profit 796.7 million rupees; consol total income from operations 8.73 billion rupees .