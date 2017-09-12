Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd (FLFL.NS)

May 15 (Reuters) - Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd :March quarter net profit 189.3 million rupees versus profit 52.2 million rupees year ago.March quarter net sales 9.69 billion rupees versus 8.34 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 0.80 rupees per share.

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd : Approved appointment of kaleeswaran arunachalam as chief financial officer . Re-appointment of kishore biyani as managing director of the company for a term of three years effective from 25 June 2016 .