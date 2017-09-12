Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd (FLFL.NS)
364.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs4.30 (+1.19%)
Rs360.60
Rs360.50
Rs366.00
Rs355.60
52,889
230,204
Rs412.00
Rs108.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's Future Lifestyle Fashions June qtr profit rises
Sept 12 (Reuters) - Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd
India's Future Lifestyle Fashions March-qtr net profit rises
May 15 (Reuters) - Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd
Future Lifestyle Fashions Dec-qtr profit falls
Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd
Future Lifestyle Fashions June-qtr profit rises
Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd
Future Lifestyle Fashions appoints Kaleeswaran Arunachalam as CFO
Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd
BRIEF-Future Lifestyle Fashions says not considered plans for partnership with Flipkart for retail
* Clarifies that it has not considered or approved plans for partnership with Flipkart for retail Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: