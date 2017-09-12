Edition:
Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd (FLFL.NS)

FLFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

364.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs4.30 (+1.19%)
Prev Close
Rs360.60
Open
Rs360.50
Day's High
Rs366.00
Day's Low
Rs355.60
Volume
52,889
Avg. Vol
230,204
52-wk High
Rs412.00
52-wk Low
Rs108.00

Latest Key Developments

India's Future Lifestyle Fashions June qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 12 Sep 2017 08:09am EDT 

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd :June quarter net profit 235.2 million rupees versus profit 182.7 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income from operations 10.38 billion rupees versus 8.06 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

India's Future Lifestyle Fashions March-qtr net profit rises
Monday, 15 May 2017 06:19am EDT 

May 15 (Reuters) - Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd :March quarter net profit 189.3 million rupees versus profit 52.2 million rupees year ago.March quarter net sales 9.69 billion rupees versus 8.34 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 0.80 rupees per share.  Full Article

Future Lifestyle Fashions Dec-qtr profit falls
Monday, 13 Feb 2017 04:13am EST 

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 159.4 million rupees versus 196.6 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter net sales 10.44 billion rupees versus 8.57 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Future Lifestyle Fashions June-qtr profit rises
Monday, 8 Aug 2016 05:06am EDT 

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd : June-quarter net profit 35.3 million rupees versus 24.8 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 7.86 billion rupees versus 6.84 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Future Lifestyle Fashions appoints Kaleeswaran Arunachalam as CFO
Thursday, 26 May 2016 07:33am EDT 

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd : Approved appointment of kaleeswaran arunachalam as chief financial officer . Re-appointment of kishore biyani as managing director of the company for a term of three years effective from 25 June 2016 .  Full Article

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd News

BRIEF-Future Lifestyle Fashions says not considered plans for partnership with Flipkart for retail‍​

* Clarifies that it has not considered or approved plans for partnership with Flipkart for retail‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

