First Quantum Minerals Ltd (FM.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

First Quantum Minerals signs new term loan and revolving credit facility

Oct 20 (Reuters) - First Quantum Minerals Ltd :First Quantum Minerals Ltd says has signed a new term loan and revolving credit facility with its core relationship banks​.New facility comprises a $700 million term loan facility, and a $1.5 billion revolving credit facility, maturing on December 31, 2020​.New facility replaces existing $1.875 billion facility​.

First Quantum Minerals and Franco-Nevada agree to terms for additional precious metals stream

Sept 8 (Reuters) - First Quantum Minerals Ltd :First Quantum Minerals and Franco-Nevada Corp agree terms for additional precious metals stream agreement.First Quantum Minerals Ltd - ‍US$178 million purchase price will be paid as a one-time advance payment upon closing of transaction​.First Quantum Minerals Ltd - ‍no additional pro-rata funding will apply to additional stream​.First Quantum Minerals Ltd - ‍intends to use proceeds to fund entire first installment of acquisition of interest in Cobre Panama from LS-Nikko Copper.​.

Rico De Vega joins Abitibi Royalties as chief financial officer & corporate update

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Abitibi Royalties Inc :Rico De Vega has agreed to join company as chief financial officer, effective September 5, 2017.Daniel Poisson to remain as corporate secretary and will continue to work in a managerial role.De Vega was most recently senior manager, finance and investor relations with First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

First Quantum Minerals to increase its ownership in Minera Panama S.A.

Aug 31 (Reuters) - First Quantum Minerals Ltd :First Quantum Minerals to increase its ownership in Minera Panama S.A. To 90%.First Quantum Minerals Ltd - ‍acquisition's headline value is $635 million payable in six installments over a five-year period​.First Quantum Minerals Ltd - ‍acquisition's headline value is $635 million payable in six installments over a five-year period​.First Quantum Minerals Ltd - co will acquire ls-nikko copper's 50% interest in korea panama mining corporation, which holds a 20% interest in mpsa​.First Quantum Minerals-finance entire first instalment for deal from proceeds of additional precious metals stream linked to acquired 10% interest​‍​.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd - announced its intention to suspend operations at its Ravensthorpe nickel operation

Aug 9 (Reuters) - First Quantum Minerals Ltd :First Quantum Minerals Ltd - announced its intention to suspend operations at its Ravensthorpe nickel operation, in Western Australia.First Quantum Minerals Ltd - anticipated that full care and maintenance will be in effect by early October 2017 for ravensthorpe nickel operation ​.First Quantum Minerals-cost to suspend operations, enter care, maintenance is estimated at $10 million with subsequent annual maintenance of about $5 million.First Quantum Minerals - ‍intention to place ravensthore nickel operation on care and maintenance at beginning of sept 2017 due to low nickel price​.‍restart cost for Ravensthorpe nickel operation, should favorable conditions prevail, is estimated at $10 million​.

First Quantum Minerals reports Q2 loss per share $0.03

July 27 (Reuters) - First Quantum Minerals Ltd :First Quantum Minerals reports second quarter 2017 results.Q2 loss per share $0.05 from continuing operations.Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q2 loss per share $0.03.First Quantum Minerals - Previously-disclosed market guidance for total production, production cost & capex for years 2017 to 2019 has been maintained.First Quantum Minerals Ltd qtrly copper - production 141,912 tonnes versus 131,349 tonnes.First Quantum Minerals Ltd qtrly nickel production 5,920 contained tonnes versus 4,982 contained tonnes.First Quantum Minerals Ltd qtrly gold production 50,040 ounces versus 50,630 ounces.First Quantum Minerals Ltd qtrly sales revenues $782 million versus $659 million.Q2 revenue view $778.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Qtrly ‍basic and diluted loss per share $0.05​.

First Quantum Minerals reports Q1 loss per share $0.04

April 27 (Reuters) - First Quantum Minerals Ltd -:First Quantum Minerals reports first quarter 2017 results.Q1 loss per share $0.17 from continuing operations.Q1 loss per share $0.04.First Quantum Minerals Ltd - qtrly copper production increased 11% year-over-year to 132,356 tonnes.First Quantum Minerals Ltd - market guidance for total production, production cost and capital expenditures for years 2017 to 2019 are unchanged.First Quantum Minerals Ltd - qtrly sales revenues $766 million versus $720 million.

First Quantum Minerals reports Q1 loss per share $0.04

April 27 (Reuters) - First Quantum Minerals Ltd -:First Quantum Minerals reports first quarter 2017 results.Q1 loss per share $0.17 from continuing operations.Q1 loss per share $0.04.First Quantum Minerals Ltd qtrly copper production increased 11% year-over-year to 132,356 tonnes.First Quantum Minerals Ltd qtrly gold production 50,579 ounces versus 56,191 ounces.

First Quantum Minerals announces cancellation of notes

First Quantum Minerals Ltd : First quantum minerals announces cancellation of notes following tender offers, satisfaction of financing condition and satisfaction and discharge of indentures .First quantum - confirms will redeem any 2019 notes, 2020 notes that were not validly tendered,accepted for payment,cancelled in connection with offers.

First Quantum Minerals announces pricing of senior notes offering

First Quantum Minerals Ltd : First quantum minerals ltd. Announces pricing of senior notes offering . First quantum minerals ltd- completed pricing of its offering of senior notes due 2023 and 2025 .First quantum minerals- interest on 2023 notes will accrue at 7.25% per annum and interest on 2025 notes will accrue at a rate of 7.50% per annum.