Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA (FMEG.DE)

Quest Diagnostics to acquire Shiel Medical Laboratory from Fresenius Medical Care

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics Inc :Quest Diagnostics to acquire Shiel Medical Laboratory from Fresenius Medical Care.Quest Diagnostics Inc says financial terms were not disclosed..Says ‍transaction is structured as a purchase of assets.​.Quest Diagnostics Inc says transaction is expected to be completed in Q4 of 2017, subject to customary regulatory approvals.Quest Diagnostics - ‍Fresenius Medical Care's dialysis-related laboratory services business, Spectra Labs, is not affected by divestiture​.

Eurotech wins order from Fresenius Medical Care for IoT project​

Sept 8 (Reuters) - EUROTECH SPA ::‍DESIGN WIN WITH FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE << >> TO SUPPLY HARDWARE AND SOFTWARE BUILDING BLOCKS FOR THEIR IOT PROJECT​.NO FURTHER FINANCIAL DETAILS CAN BE DISCLOSED‍​.

NxStage Medical posts Q2 loss of $0.03 per share

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Nxstage Medical Inc :NxStage reports second quarter financial results.Q2 revenue $96.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $96.5 million.NxStage Medical - in light of acquisition agreement between Fresenius Medical Care and NxStage, NxStage is no longer providing financial guidance.Has canceled its previously announced conference call to discuss its financial results for Q2 of 2017.Qtrly loss per share $0.03.

SEC charges four in insider case linked to healthcare policy leaks

May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION FILES CIVIL INSIDER TRADING CASE AGAINST DAVID BLASZCZAK, JORDAN FOGEL, THEODORE HUBER, CHRISTOPHER WORRALL IN CONNECTION WITH HEALTHCARE POLICY LEAKS -- COURT PAPERS:.

Fresenius CEO says larger takeovers possible

Fresenius CEO : Says have looked at biosimilars and don't rule out becoming active in that area . Says doesn't see any major steps in terms of entering new hospital markets before 2019/2020 . Says is confident will present a new cfo soon . Says larger takeovers are possible Further company coverage: [FMEG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

FMC cannot yet assess impact of any changes to Obamacare - CEO

FMC CEO : Says tax cuts in the U.S. would be good for us . Says cannot yet say whether or to what extent changes to Obamacare will have an impact on the dialysis sector and FMC Further company coverage: [FMEG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Fresenius Medical Care acquires majority stake in Cura Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA : Is acquiring a majority stake in Cura Group and scales up in Australia . This transaction is subject to remaining shareholder agreements, authority approval and will be financed through a combination of cash and debt .Fresenius Medical Care expects the investment to be accretive on operating earnings in the first year after closing.

Fresenius Medical Care reaches agreement on outstanding payments

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA : Reaches agreement on outstanding payments . Agreement resolves litigation that began in March 2014 . Reached amicable agreement with U.S. Departments of veterans affairs and justice resolving reimbursement for services provided to veterans . The agreement is expected to increase FMC´s recognition of revenue in 2017 by approximately 100 million euros ($107.03 million) . Estimated net income gain attributable to shareholders of FMC is expected to be around 45 million to 50 million euros, after giving consideration to non-controlling interest and income taxes Further company coverage: [FMEG.DE] ($1 = 0.9343 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 722 0920;)).

Fresenius, FMC to focus on IFRS reporting standard, drop U.S. GAAP

Fresenius Se : Says will focus on ifrs reporting starting fiscal year 2017 . Says will then no longer provide u.s. Gaap financial information . Says will focus on ifrs reporting and discontinue u.s. Gaap financial statements . Says will focus its reporting on financial statements in accordance with international financial reporting standards (ifrs) in euro currency starting with the 2017 fiscal year on january 1, 2017 .Says discontinuation of u.s. Gaap reporting will not affect the sponsored level 2 american depositary receipt (adr) program of fresenius medical care ag & co. Kgaa in the united states.

zfhn Zukunftsfonds Heilbronn sells XENIOS to Fresenius Medical Care

zfhn Zukunftsfonds Heilbronn: Says has sold medical technology company XENIOS AG to Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA .Sale price of the transaction was not disclosed.