First National Financial Corp (FN.TO)

FN.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

26.89CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.08 (-0.30%)
Prev Close
$26.97
Open
$26.94
Day's High
$26.99
Day's Low
$26.89
Volume
9,693
Avg. Vol
21,365
52-wk High
$30.02
52-wk Low
$22.18

Latest Key Developments

First National Financial comments on revised B-20 mortgage rules
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 05:07pm EDT 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - First National Financial Corp -:First National Financial Corporation comments on revised B-20 mortgage rules.First National Financial -of new single-family originations in 9-month to Sept. 30, $4.2 billion uninsured mortgages; $1 billion would be affected by new qualification rule​.  Full Article

First National Financial Corp Q2 earnings per share C$1.13
Tuesday, 25 Jul 2017 05:00pm EDT 

July 25 (Reuters) - First National Financial Corp :First National Financial Corporation reports second quarter 2017 results.Q2 earnings per share c$1.13.Q2 revenue rose 15 percent to c$292.2 million.  Full Article

First National Financial Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.58
Tuesday, 25 Apr 2017 05:00pm EDT 

April 25 (Reuters) - First National Financial Corp -:First National Financial Corporation reports first quarter 2017 results.First National Financial Corp qtrly revenue up 1% to $232.2 million from $231.4 million in 2016 q1.First National Financial Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.58.First National Financial Corp - for remainder of 2017, company anticipates lower seasonal origination in residential segment.  Full Article

FIRST NATIONAL FINANCIAL Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.66
Tuesday, 28 Feb 2017 05:00pm EST 

First National Financial Corp : FIRST NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL 2016 RESULTS . SAYS Q4 REVENUE UP 16% TO $290.7 MILLION FROM $250.0 MILLION A YEAR AGO .SAYS Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.66.  Full Article

First National Financial Corp reports Q2 results
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 05:00pm EDT 

First National Financial Corp :First national financial corporation reports second quarter 2016 results.  Full Article

First National Financial Corp announces Jan. dividend payment
Friday, 15 Jan 2016 05:05pm EST 

First National Financial Corp:Announced its monthly dividend payment of $0.129167 per common share for the period January 1 to January 31, 2016.Dividend will be payable on February 16, 2016 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 29, 2016.  Full Article

First National Financial Corp announces December dividend payment
Tuesday, 15 Dec 2015 05:00pm EST 

First National Financial Corp:Says monthly dividend payment of $0.129167 per common share for the period December 1 to December 31.Dividend will be payable on January 15, 2016 to shareholders of record date as on December 31.  Full Article

First National Financial Corp News

Earnings vs. Estimates

