Fnac Darty Q3 revenue at ‍​1.79 billion euros, up 6 pct

Oct 19 (Reuters) - FNAC DARTY SA ::Q3 REVENUE EUR ‍​1.79 BILLION, UP 6 PERCENT.CONFIRMS END 2018 SYNERGIES OBJECTIVE OF EUR 130 MILLION.SAYS AT LEAST 60 PERCENT OF EUR 130 MILLION IN SYNERGIES TO BE GENERATED BY END 2017.SAYS AS OF END SEPT, PRACTICALLY ACHIEVED TARGET OF 50 STORE OPENINGS IN 2017.SAYS SPAIN SHOWS GOOD LEVEL OF SALES, DESPITE NEGATIVE IMPACT OF BARCELONA ATTACKS.ON SPAIN: IN COMING QUARTERS, LEVEL OF VISIBILITY IS LOWER DUE TO POLITICAL CONTEXT.

Fnac Darty to open second shop in Morocco on Nov 2‍​

Oct 16 (Reuters) - FNAC DARTY SA ::TO OPEN ITS 2ND SHOP IN MOROCCO ON NOV 2‍​.

Fnac Darty ‍appoints Jean-Brieuc Le Trinier as group CFO and general secretary​

Oct 10 (Reuters) - FNAC DARTY SA ::‍APPOINTS JEAN-BRIEUC LE TRINIER AS GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND GENERAL SECRETARY​.

Fnac Darty updates on store disposal process initiated in relation to Darty acquisition

Sept 11 (Reuters) - FNAC DARTY SA ::REG-FNAC DARTY : INFORMATION REGARDING THE STORE DISPOSAL PROCESS INITIATED IN RELATION TO THE DARTY ACQUISITION.‍FNAC DARTY WAS REQUIRED TO DISPOSE OF SIX STORES BEFORE JULY 31, 2017​.‍TO DATE, THREE STORES HAVE BEEN SOLD TO BUYERS APPROVED BY FRENCH COMPETITION AUTHORITY.​.‍AS FAR AS THIRD STORE IS CONCERNED, FNAC DARTY ASKED FOR AN EXTENSION OF DELAY GRANTED TO FULFIL ITS COMMITMENTS, WHICH AUTHORITY REFUSED​.‍IN CASE OF 2 OF 3 STORES THAT HAVE NOT YET BEEN SOLD, FNAC DARTY HAS SUBMITTED A BUYER TO FRENCH COMPETITION AUTHORITY, WHO DID NOT APPROVE IT​.‍FNAC DARTY IS EXPLORING SEVERAL OPTIONS IN ORDER TO RAPIDLY REACH A SOLUTION.​.‍BOARD OF FRENCH COMPETITION AUTHORITY DECIDED TO START PROCEEDINGS TO VERIFY CONDITIONS UNDER WHICH GROUP IS HONOURING ITS COMMITMENTS​.

Fnac Darty joins SBF‍​ 120 index

Sept 8 (Reuters) - FNAC DARTY SA ::Joins SBF‍​ 120 index.

Artemis to sell stake in Fnac Darty to Ceconomy

July 26 (Reuters) - FNAC DARTY SA :REG-ARTÉMIS HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR THE DISPOSAL OF ITS STAKE IN FNAC DARTY TO CECONOMY.CLOSING OF THE TRANSACTION IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO OCCUR BY THE END OF AUGUST 2017‍​.

Fnac Darty H1 current operating income rises to 33.9‍​ million euros​

July 25 (Reuters) - FNAC DARTY SA ::H1 REVENUES EUR ‍​3.22 BILLION VERSUS EUR 3.30 BILLION YEAR AGO.H1 CURRENT OPERATING INCOME EUR 33.9‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.6 MILLION YEAR AGO.‍EXPECTS TO EXCEED ITS TARGET OF 50 STORE OPENINGS IN 2017​.AT LEAST HALF OF EUR 130 MILLION IN SYNERGIES WILL HAVE BEEN GENERATED BY END OF 2017.‍SECOND HALF OF 2017 WILL RETURN TO A MORE NORMATIVE BASIS FOR COMPARISON.FNAC DARTY REAFFIRMS ITS OBJECTIVE OF ACHIEVING EUR 130 MILLION IN SYNERGIES BY END-2018 .‍RAPID PROGRESS OF FNAC DARTY INTEGRATION: EUR 43 MILLION IN SYNERGIES AT END-JUNE 2017​.

Fnac Darty appoints Enrique Martinez CEO‍​

July 17 (Reuters) - FNAC DARTY SA :APPOINTS ENRIQUE MARTINEZ CEO‍​.

Fnac Darty starts presence in Antilles-Guyane zone

July 3 (Reuters) - FNAC DARTY SA : :STARTS PRESENCE IN ANTILLES-GUYANE ZONE WITH FIRST STORE IN GUADELOUPE.

Fnac Darty presents organizational plan for its head office

June 28 (Reuters) - FNAC DARTY SA ::PRESENTS ORGANIZATIONAL PLAN FOR ITS HEAD OFFICE.111 JOBS CURRENTLY HELD WOULD BE REMOVED.VOLUNTARY DEPARTURE PLAN WILL OPEN TO EMPLOYEES AT THE END OF THE SOCIAL PROCESS.DEPARTURES WILL THEREFORE BE ON AN EXCLUSIVELY VOLUNTARY BASIS, WITH NO FORCED DEPARTURE PHASE.SAYS 86 NEW JOBS TO BE CREATED AND OFFERED FIRSTLY TO EMPLOYEES AFFECTED BY THESE LAYOFFS.