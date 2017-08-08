freenet AG (FNTGn.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Freenet says Q2 EPS fell to 0.41 eur from 0.43 eur

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Freenet AG :H1 EBITDA rose 8.1 percent to 209.3 million eur.H1 revenue 1.677 billion eur versus 1.557 billion eur year ago.Group revenue rises to 839.2 million euros in Q2 (previous year: 807.7 million euros).Customer ownership increases by about 2 percent to 9.59 million (previous year: 9.42 million).Gross profit increases by around 6 percent to 231.6 million euros (previous year: 219.4 million euros).Group EBITDA of 108.4 million euros, up by around 4 percent on comparative quarter (previous year: 104.3 million euros).Segment tv and media has reached first milestone in terms of given targets with more than 550,000 paying customers.In Q2, company generated a group revenue of 839.2 million euros (previous year: 807.7 million euros).Thus, segment tv and media contributed with 74.7 million euros (previous year: 67.6 million euros) to quarterly revenue.With revenue of 756.9 million euros (previous year: 737.8 million euros) business segment mobile communications continued to dominate within group..Group revenue increased to 1,677.2 million euros (previous year: 1,556.9 million euros)..At 231.6 million euros gross profit rose sharply compared to Q2 of 2016 (219.4 million euros).Gross profit margin increased by 0.4 percentage points to 27.6 percent..Group EBITDA increased slightly in Q2 to 108.4 million euros (previous year: 104.3 million euros).

Freenet: Helmut Thoma becomes chairman of new supervisory board of Freenet

June 2 (Reuters) - FREENET AG ::HELMUT THOMA BECOMES CHAIRMAN OF THE NEW SUPERVISORY BOARD OF FREENET AG.

Freenet confirms guidance after Q1 EBITDA rises 13 pct

May 3 (Reuters) - Freenet AG :dgap-news: freenet ag increased revenue, gross profit and ebitda in the first quarter of 2017 and confirms guidance for 2017 and outlook for 2018.Q1 ebitda rose 13.1 percent to 100.9 million eur.Q1 revenue rose 11.9 percent to 838 million eur.Q1 profit 41.7 million eur.Says group ebitda in financial year 2017 will increase to slightly more than 410 million euros.Says will achieve further growth in 2018 compared with previous year.

Freenet sees revenue, EBITDA up slightly in 2017

Freenet : Says aims to achieve slightly higher revenue, EBITDA in 2017 . Says aims to achieve group-wide free cash flow in 2017 which is slightly higher than a year earlier .Says targets for postpaid ARPU, customer ownership unchanged for 2017.

Freenet AG proposes dividend of EUR1.60 per share for 2016

Freenet AG : Freenet AG reaches respectively exceeds targets for fiscal year 2016 and significantly improves key figures for revenue, EBITDA and free cash flow . FY revenue rose 7.8 percent to 3.362 billion eur . Dividend 1.60 eur per share . In FY significant growth of 18.5 percent in group ebitda1 to 438.8 million euros (previous year: 370.2 million euros) . FY depreciation and amortisation increased by 52.9 million euros over previous year to 124.3 million euros (previous year: 71.4 million euros . In FY results for 2016 showed a group result of 216.4 million euros, 5.0 million euros below previous year (previous year: 221.5 million euros) . Freenet AG reaches respectively exceeds targets for fiscal year 2016 and significantly improves key figures for revenue, EBITDA and free cash flow . 7.8 percent increase in group revenue to 3.362 billion euros (previous year: 3.118 billion euros) . Significant growth of 18.5 percent in group EBITDA1 to 438.8 million euros (previous year: 370.2 million euros) . 20.0 percent increase in free cash flow2 to 341.5 million euros (previous year: 284.5 million euros) . Management confirms announced dividend proposal of 1.60 euros (previous year: 1.55 euros) for fiscal year 2016 . Capital market day scheduled for 12 April 2017 in Cologne to present details on TV business and to publish guidance for 2017.

Freenet keeps FY profit, sales guidance after Q3 earnings rise

Freenet AG : Says increase in group revenue of 9.8 per cent to 867.2 million euros in the third quarter . Says Ebitda improves significantly in the third quarter 2016 by 21.4 per cent to 118.2 million euros . Says confirms outlook for financial year 2016 .Says free cash flow in the first nine months 2016 up by 20.8 per cent to 262.7 million euros.

Freenet AG confirms 2016 targets, dividend plan after Q2 results

Freenet Ag : Q2 revenue rose 7.3 percent to 807.7 million eur . news: freenet ag emphasises dividend strength with heavy increase in free cash flow during second quarter . Says group revenue increases by 7.3 per cent to 807.7 million euros . Says ebitda. improves significantly by 17.7 per cent to 104.8 million euros . Says continues to intend to suggest a dividend of 1.60 euros per dividend-bearing share for financial year 2016 . Says confirmation of guidance for financial year 2016 .Says targets a moderately increasing group revenue for financial year 2016, an ebitda of slightly more than 400 million euros.

Freenet AG says acquires 23.83 percent of Sunrise Communications Group AG

Freenet AG:Says acquires 23.83 percent of Sunrise Communications Group AG.Signed contract for acquisition of 10,721,395 ordinary shares in Sunrise Communications Group AG.Next month, in addition to this, Freenet AG is going to acquire further stake of up to 330,183 shares in Sunrise Communications.Price of acquiring this 23.83 pct participating interest is around 714 million euros or 72.95 Swiss francs per share in Sunrise Communications.

Freenet AG to propose FY 2015 dividend, gives FY 2016 dividend forecast

Freenet AG:To propose dividend of 1.55 euros for FY 2015.Plans to propose dividend of 1.60 euros for FY 2016​.

Freenet AG buys Media Broadcast Group for 295 mln euros, raises FY 2016 outlook

Freenet AG:Has agreed to buy transmission company Media Broadcast Group for about 295 million euros ($320 million) to expand into internet-based television activities.Raises its guidance due to acquisition, now sees 2016 EBITDA coming to slightly more than 400 million euros, compared with previous guidance for around 375 million euros.FY 2016 EBITDA 376.51 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.