Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV.TO)

First Quantum Minerals and Franco-Nevada agree to terms for additional precious metals stream

Sept 8 (Reuters) - First Quantum Minerals Ltd :First Quantum Minerals and Franco-Nevada Corp agree terms for additional precious metals stream agreement.First Quantum Minerals Ltd - ‍US$178 million purchase price will be paid as a one-time advance payment upon closing of transaction​.First Quantum Minerals Ltd - ‍no additional pro-rata funding will apply to additional stream​.First Quantum Minerals Ltd - ‍intends to use proceeds to fund entire first installment of acquisition of interest in Cobre Panama from LS-Nikko Copper.​.

Franco-Nevada reports Q2 earnings per share $0.25

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Franco-nevada Corp -:Franco-Nevada reports strong Q2 results.Q2 revenue $163.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $165.2 million.Q2 earnings per share $0.25.Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.25.

Franco-Nevada Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.25

May 9 (Reuters) - Franco-nevada Corp ::Franco-Nevada reports strong q1 results.Q1 revenue $172.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $158.8 million.Qtrly 131,578 gold equivalent ounces (geos) sold - a 23.4% increase year-over-year.Franco-Nevada corp - qtrly 131,578 gold equivalent ounces sold - a 23.4% increase year-over-year.Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.25.Q1 earnings per share $0.26.Franco-Nevada corp says declare a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share. Dividend is a 4.5% increase from previous $0.22 per share quarterly dividend.Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Franco-Nevada reports full-year 2016 results

Franco-Nevada Corp - : Franco-Nevada reports strong full-year 2016 results . Qtrly adjusted net income $0.24 per share . Says Q4 revenue $155.3 million , a 28.0% increase over q4/2015 . In 2017, Franco-Nevada expects attributable royalty and stream production to total 470,000 to 500,000 geos from mineral assets . In 2017, Franco-Nevada expects attributable royalty and stream production to total 470,000 to 500,000 geos from its mineral assets . Qtrly loss per share $0.03 per share . Says in 2017, Franco-Nevada sees revenue of $35 million to $45 million from its oil & gas assets . Sees 2021 oil & gas revenues at same $50 per barrel WTI oil price assumption expected to range between $55 million and $65 million .Expects its existing portfolio to generate between 515,000 to 540,000 geos by 2021.

Franco-Nevada reports Q2 EPS $0.24

Franco Nevada Corp : Franco-Nevada reports record Q2 2016 results . Q2 revenue $150.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $149.9 million . Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.22 . Q2 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $149.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q2 earnings per share $0.24 . Qtrly revenues $150.9 million versus $109.4 million .Qtrly production 112,787 GEOS versus 83,040 GEOS last year.

Newcastle Gold announces conversion of subscription receipts held by Franco-Nevada

Newcastle Gold Ltd : Newcastle Gold announces conversion of subscription receipts held by Franco-Nevada .3.6 million subscription receipts of co previously issued to Franco-Nevada Corporation have converted into an equal number of units of co.

Franco-Nevada closes $920 mln bought deal financing

Franco-Nevada Corp:Closing of its previously announced public offering of 19.2 mln common shares priced at $47.85/shr.

Franco-Nevada to acquire a Precious Metals Stream from Glencore for US$500 Million

Franco-Nevada:Says its unit Franco-Nevada (Barbados) Corporation has agreed to acquire a precious metals stream with reference to production from the Antapaccay mine for US$500 million.Antapaccay mine is located in Southern Peru and is wholly-owned and operated by Glencore plc and its subsidiaries.

Franco-Nevada Corp declares quarterly dividend

Franco-Nevada Corp:Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share.Dividend will be paid on December 17, 2015 to shareholders of record on December 3, 2015.