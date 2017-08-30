Fortis Healthcare Ltd (FOHE.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Fortis Healthcare sells entire stake in Fortis Medicare International

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Fortis Healthcare Ltd :Says sold off entire stake in Fortis Medicare International Limited to Fortis Global Healthcare Private Limited.

Fortis Healthcare June-qtr consol profit down about 10 pct

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Fortis Healthcare Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 226.1 million rupees versus profit of 252.6 million rupees last year.June quarter consol total income 12.14 billion rupees versus 11.54 billion rupees last year.Says got ‍in-principle approval for raising funds up to 50 billion rupees.

India's Fortis Healthcare gets members' nod to increase shareholding limit for FIIs

June 28 (Reuters) - Fortis Healthcare Ltd ::Gets members' nod to increase in shareholding limit for FIIs to aggregate limit of 74 percent of paid up equity share capital of co.

Fortis Healthcare clarifies on news item 'IHH team in India to discuss Fortis deal'

June 15 (Reuters) - Fortis Healthcare Ltd :Clarifies on news item IHH team in India to discuss Fortis deal.Co still evaluating best possible way to raise funds; no firm decision has been approved by the board in this regard.

Fortis Healthcare March-qtr consol loss narrows

May 30 (Reuters) - Fortis Healthcare Ltd ::March quarter consol net loss 375.2 million rupees.March quarter consol total income 11.60 billion rupees.Consol net loss in March quarter last year was 876 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income was INR 10.89 billion.

IHH Healthcare updates on the disposal of stake in Apollo Hospitals

May 19 (Reuters) - Ihh Healthcare Bhd -:Refer to the announcement in relation to the disposal of 6.07% equity interest in apollo hospitals enterprise limited.Deal for total cash consideration of inr8.198 billion.Unit has disposed its remaining shareholdings in apollo comprising 6.7 million ordinary shares of inr5.00 each.Save for an extraordinary gain of 559.038 million rgt , transactions are not expected to have any material effect on eps of group for fy ending 31 Dec 2017.

RHT Health Trust responds to query regarding trading activity

RHT Health Trust : Trustee-manager notes a bloomberg article published on 26 march entitled "Fortis Healthcare said to consider buyout of Singapore Trust" . Trustee-Manager has approached Fortis Healthcare Limited to clarify foregoing article . Trustee-manager not been informed by Fortis of any discussions which it might be having regarding its proposed fundraising exercise . Trustee-manager informed by Fortis that it is continuously evaluating various restructuring options for all its assets . Save as stated, Trustee-manager is not aware of any other explanation for unusual trading activity in RHT's units ."Fortis, had on same day informed Bloomberg that query (and details mentioned therein) was speculative".

Fortis Healthcare approves demerger of diagnostics business

Fortis Healthcare Ltd : Approves demerger of its diagnostics business into a separate listed company through a composite scheme of arrangement . Demerger to be followed by SRL being merged with Fortis Malar as integral part of same composite scheme . To pay lumpsum cash consideration of INR 430 million to FMHL for buying hospitals by way of slump sale . Appointed date for slump sale, demerger and merger is opening of business on January 1, 2017 . Name of Fortis Malar to be subsequently changed to SRL Ltd and co is proposed to be listed on NSE, in addition to current BSE listing . Fortis Malar would issue and allot to shareholders of Fortis Healthcare 0.98 equity shares of 10 each held in Fortis Healthcare .

Fortis Healthcare India gets in-principle approval to demerge diagnostic buisness

Fortis Healthcare India : In-principle approval to demerge diagnostic buisness . Approved enabling fund raising option up to INR 50 billion .

Fortis Healthcare India June-qtr consol profit falls 74 pct

Fortis Healthcare Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 252.6 million rupees . June-quarter consol total income from ops 11.21 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter consol net profit was 1.70 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 974 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 10.34 billion rupees .