Fortis Healthcare Ltd (FOHE.NS)

FOHE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

146.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.45 (-0.98%)
Prev Close
Rs147.45
Open
Rs148.90
Day's High
Rs148.90
Day's Low
Rs145.05
Volume
810,123
Avg. Vol
7,220,111
52-wk High
Rs228.95
52-wk Low
Rs125.55

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Fortis Healthcare sells entire stake in Fortis Medicare International
Wednesday, 30 Aug 2017 08:09am EDT 

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Fortis Healthcare Ltd :Says sold off entire stake in Fortis Medicare International Limited to Fortis Global Healthcare Private Limited.  Full Article

Fortis Healthcare June-qtr consol profit down about 10 pct
Friday, 4 Aug 2017 06:14am EDT 

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Fortis Healthcare Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 226.1 million rupees versus profit of 252.6 million rupees last year.June quarter consol total income 12.14 billion rupees versus 11.54 billion rupees last year.Says got ‍in-principle approval for raising funds up to 50 billion rupees.  Full Article

India's Fortis Healthcare gets members' nod to increase shareholding limit for FIIs
Wednesday, 28 Jun 2017 08:18am EDT 

June 28 (Reuters) - Fortis Healthcare Ltd ::Gets members' nod to increase in shareholding limit for FIIs to aggregate limit of 74 percent of paid up equity share capital of co.  Full Article

Fortis Healthcare clarifies on news item 'IHH team in India to discuss Fortis deal'
Thursday, 15 Jun 2017 07:58am EDT 

June 15 (Reuters) - Fortis Healthcare Ltd :Clarifies on news item IHH team in India to discuss Fortis deal.Co still evaluating best possible way to raise funds; no firm decision has been approved by the board in this regard.  Full Article

Fortis Healthcare March-qtr consol loss narrows
Tuesday, 30 May 2017 08:26am EDT 

May 30 (Reuters) - Fortis Healthcare Ltd ::March quarter consol net loss 375.2 million rupees.March quarter consol total income 11.60 billion rupees.Consol net loss in March quarter last year was 876 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income was INR 10.89 billion.  Full Article

IHH Healthcare updates on the disposal of stake in Apollo Hospitals
Friday, 19 May 2017 05:45am EDT 

May 19 (Reuters) - Ihh Healthcare Bhd -:Refer to the announcement in relation to the disposal of 6.07% equity interest in apollo hospitals enterprise limited.Deal for total cash consideration of inr8.198 billion.Unit has disposed its remaining shareholdings in apollo comprising 6.7 million ordinary shares of inr5.00 each.Save for an extraordinary gain of 559.038 million rgt , transactions are not expected to have any material effect on eps of group for fy ending 31 Dec 2017.  Full Article

RHT Health Trust responds to query regarding trading activity
Monday, 27 Mar 2017 08:35am EDT 

RHT Health Trust : Trustee-manager notes a bloomberg article published on 26 march entitled "Fortis Healthcare said to consider buyout of Singapore Trust" . Trustee-Manager has approached Fortis Healthcare Limited to clarify foregoing article . Trustee-manager not been informed by Fortis of any discussions which it might be having regarding its proposed fundraising exercise . Trustee-manager informed by Fortis that it is continuously evaluating various restructuring options for all its assets . Save as stated, Trustee-manager is not aware of any other explanation for unusual trading activity in RHT's units ."Fortis, had on same day informed Bloomberg that query (and details mentioned therein) was speculative".  Full Article

Fortis Healthcare approves demerger of diagnostics business
Friday, 19 Aug 2016 06:15am EDT 

Fortis Healthcare Ltd : Approves demerger of its diagnostics business into a separate listed company through a composite scheme of arrangement . Demerger to be followed by SRL being merged with Fortis Malar as integral part of same composite scheme . To pay lumpsum cash consideration of INR 430 million to FMHL for buying hospitals by way of slump sale . Appointed date for slump sale, demerger and merger is opening of business on January 1, 2017 . Name of Fortis Malar to be subsequently changed to SRL Ltd and co is proposed to be listed on NSE, in addition to current BSE listing . Fortis Malar would issue and allot to shareholders of Fortis Healthcare 0.98 equity shares of 10 each held in Fortis Healthcare .  Full Article

Fortis Healthcare India gets in-principle approval to demerge diagnostic buisness
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 07:00am EDT 

Fortis Healthcare India : In-principle approval to demerge diagnostic buisness . Approved enabling fund raising option up to INR 50 billion .  Full Article

Fortis Healthcare India June-qtr consol profit falls 74 pct
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 06:59am EDT 

Fortis Healthcare Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 252.6 million rupees . June-quarter consol total income from ops 11.21 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter consol net profit was 1.70 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 974 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 10.34 billion rupees .  Full Article

