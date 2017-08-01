Forterra PLC (FORT.L)
300.75GBp
20 Oct 2017
0.75 (+0.25%)
300.00
297.50
303.75
297.25
545,807
609,969
307.48
165.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Forterra says HY revenue 162.7 mln pounds vs 146 mln pounds
Aug 1 (Reuters) - Forterra PLC
Forterra agrees to buy trade and assets of Bison Manufacturing
July 28 (Reuters) - FORTERRA PLC
LSF9 Concrete II to place 70 mln Forterra shares- bookrunner
April 20 (Reuters) - Bookrunner::Forterra plc : Bookrunner says lsf9 concrete ii ltd intends to sell approximately 70 million ordinary shares in company of one penny each.Forterra plc : Bookrunner says placing shares represent approximately 35% of company's issued share capital and about 66% of seller's current holding.Forterra plc : Bookrunner says placing shares are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuild.Forterra plc : Bookrunner says numis securities limited and Peel Hunt llp are acting as joint bookrunners. Full Article
Forterra shareholder to place 10 pct stake in firm -bookrunner
Bookrunner: Placing of shares in Forterra Plc
Forterra says has applied to list its common stock on NAsdaq
