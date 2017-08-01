Edition:
Forterra PLC (FORT.L)

FORT.L on London Stock Exchange

300.75GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.75 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
300.00
Open
297.50
Day's High
303.75
Day's Low
297.25
Volume
545,807
Avg. Vol
609,969
52-wk High
307.48
52-wk Low
165.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Forterra says HY revenue 162.7 mln pounds vs 146 mln pounds
Tuesday, 1 Aug 2017 02:00am EDT 

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Forterra PLC :hy revenue 162.7 million pounds versus 146.0 million pounds.EBITDA before exceptionals of £38.7 million for the six months ended 30 june 2017 was £0.4mln ahead of the comparative for 2016..  Full Article

Forterra agrees to buy trade and assets of Bison Manufacturing
Friday, 28 Jul 2017 02:00am EDT 

July 28 (Reuters) - FORTERRA PLC ::SAYS ‍ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TRADE AND ASSETS OF BISON MANUFACTURING FROM LAING O'ROURKE PLC FOR £20 MILLION​.SAYS ‍ACQUISITION WILL BE FUNDED FROM GROUP'S EXISTING CASH BALANCES AND IS EXPECTED TO COMPLETE IN Q3 2017​.  Full Article

LSF9 Concrete II to place 70 mln Forterra shares- bookrunner
Thursday, 20 Apr 2017 11:59am EDT 

April 20 (Reuters) - Bookrunner::Forterra plc : Bookrunner says lsf9 concrete ii ltd intends to sell approximately 70 million ordinary shares in company of one penny each.Forterra plc : Bookrunner says placing shares represent approximately 35% of company's issued share capital and about 66% of seller's current holding.Forterra plc : Bookrunner says placing shares are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuild.Forterra plc : Bookrunner says numis securities limited and Peel Hunt llp are acting as joint bookrunners.  Full Article

Forterra shareholder to place 10 pct stake in firm -bookrunner
Friday, 13 Jan 2017 11:27am EST 

Bookrunner: Placing of shares in Forterra Plc . LSF9 Concrete II Ltd, has agreed to sell approximately 20 million ordinary shares in company . Placing via an accelerated bookbuild through Peel Hunt and Numis Securities Ltd . Placing shares represent approximately 10 pct of company's issued share capital . Proceeds of placing are payable in cash and will be settled on a T+5 basis, and closing of placing is expected to occur on or about Jan. 13, 2017 .Forterra will not receive any proceeds from placing.  Full Article

Forterra says has applied to list its common stock on NAsdaq
Monday, 15 Aug 2016 07:06am EDT 

Forterra Plc : Says it has applied to list its common stock on Nasdaq under the symbol “FRTA” following its U.S. IPO - sec filing Source (http://bit.ly/2bxupoE) Further company coverage: [FORT.L] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

