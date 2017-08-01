Forterra PLC (FORT.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Forterra says HY revenue 162.7 mln pounds vs 146 mln pounds

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Forterra PLC :hy revenue 162.7 million pounds versus 146.0 million pounds.EBITDA before exceptionals of £38.7 million for the six months ended 30 june 2017 was £0.4mln ahead of the comparative for 2016..

Forterra agrees to buy trade and assets of Bison Manufacturing

July 28 (Reuters) - FORTERRA PLC ::SAYS ‍ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TRADE AND ASSETS OF BISON MANUFACTURING FROM LAING O'ROURKE PLC FOR £20 MILLION​.SAYS ‍ACQUISITION WILL BE FUNDED FROM GROUP'S EXISTING CASH BALANCES AND IS EXPECTED TO COMPLETE IN Q3 2017​.

LSF9 Concrete II to place 70 mln Forterra shares- bookrunner

April 20 (Reuters) - Bookrunner::Forterra plc : Bookrunner says lsf9 concrete ii ltd intends to sell approximately 70 million ordinary shares in company of one penny each.Forterra plc : Bookrunner says placing shares represent approximately 35% of company's issued share capital and about 66% of seller's current holding.Forterra plc : Bookrunner says placing shares are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuild.Forterra plc : Bookrunner says numis securities limited and Peel Hunt llp are acting as joint bookrunners.

Forterra shareholder to place 10 pct stake in firm -bookrunner

Bookrunner: Placing of shares in Forterra Plc . LSF9 Concrete II Ltd, has agreed to sell approximately 20 million ordinary shares in company . Placing via an accelerated bookbuild through Peel Hunt and Numis Securities Ltd . Placing shares represent approximately 10 pct of company's issued share capital . Proceeds of placing are payable in cash and will be settled on a T+5 basis, and closing of placing is expected to occur on or about Jan. 13, 2017 .Forterra will not receive any proceeds from placing.

Forterra says has applied to list its common stock on NAsdaq

Forterra Plc : Says it has applied to list its common stock on Nasdaq under the symbol "FRTA" following its U.S. IPO - sec filing