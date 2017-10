Eiffage SA (FOUG.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Banque Federative Credit Mutuel sells its stakes in Safran and Eiffage‍​

Oct 10 (Reuters) - BANQUE FEDERATIVE CREDIT MUTUEL::BANQUE FÉDÉRATIVE CRÉDIT MUTUEL ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF ITS STAKES IN SAFRAN AND EIFFAGE‍​.BANQUE FÉDÉRATIVE CRÉDIT MUTUEL - SALE OF C.3.2M SHARES OF SAFRAN, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 0.8% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL.BANQUE FÉDÉRATIVE CRÉDIT MUTUEL - SALE OF C.2.8M SHARES OF EIFFAGE, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 2.9% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL.BANQUE FÉDÉRATIVE CRÉDIT MUTUEL SAYS WILL NO LONGER HOLD ANY SAFRAN AND EIFFAGE SHARES AFTER THESE TRANSACTIONS‍​.BANQUE FÉDÉRATIVE CRÉDIT MUTUEL - BOOKBUILDINGS WILL COMMENCE IMMEDIATELY.BANQUE FÉDÉRATIVE CRÉDIT MUTUEL - BOOKBUILDINGS WILL BE MANAGED BY SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING, SOLE BOOKRUNNER.BANQUE FÉDÉRATIVE CRÉDIT MUTUEL - DEFINITIVE TERMS OF THE PLACEMENTS WILL BE DETERMINED FOLLOWING THE COMPLETION OF THE BOOKBUILDINGS PROCESS.

Eiffage in talks over buying Saipem's maritime works business

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Eiffage :Says in talks over buying maritime works business off Saipem.Says Saipem's maritimes works business had 2016 sales of around 100 million euros.

Eiffage's APRR H1 consolidated revenue totalled 1,156 million euros excluding construction‍​

July 19 (Reuters) - APRR::EXCLUDING CONSTRUCTION, APRR’S CONSOLIDATED REVENUE TOTALLED €1,156 MILLION IN H1 2017, AN INCREASE OF 3.5% FROM €1,116.4 MILLION IN H1 2016.‍​.

Eiffage wins 135 million euro contract in Chile

July 3 (Reuters) - EIFFAGE ::EIFFAGE WINS THE €135 MILLION CONTRACT TO BUILD THE HUATACONDO PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER PLANT IN CHILE.EIFFAGE PARTNERED WITH THE JAPANESE COMPANIES SOJITZ AND SHIKOKU ELECTRIC POWER TO FINANCE THIS MAJOR PROJECT.EIFFAGE ENERGÍA, A SPANISH SUBSIDIARY OF EIFFAGE, WILL BUILD AND SUBSEQUENTLY MAINTAIN THE PLANT FOR A 30-YEAR PERIOD, AT A COST OF €138 MILLION.FUNDING PACKAGE COMPRISES EQUITY PROVIDED BY THE 3 PARTNERS, BANK LENDING COVERED BY JAPANESE EXPORT CREDIT AGENCY (NEXI) AND A COMMERCIAL CREDIT LINE..

Eiffage Metal and Eiffage Genie civil to build bridge across the Maine

July 3 (Reuters) - EIFFAGE ::EIFFAGE METAL AND EIFFAGE GÉNIE CIVIL HAVE WON THE CONTRACT TO BUILD A BRIDGE ACROSS THE MAINE.WORK IS SCHEDULED TO START IN SEPTEMBER 2017.

Eiffage wins €190 million contract to build the new headquarters of BNP Paribas Fortis

June 21 (Reuters) - EIFFAGE ::WINS €190 MILLION CONTRACT TO BUILD THE NEW HEADQUARTERS OF BNP PARIBAS FORTIS IN BRUSSELS.WORKS ARE DUE TO START IN EARLY AUGUST 2017, WITH HANDOVER SCHEDULED FOR JUNE 2021.

Eiffage Metal wins three industrial contracts in France

June 16 (Reuters) - EIFFAGE SA ::EIFFAGE METAL WINS THREE INDUSTRIAL CONTRACTS IN FRANCE.FIRST CONTRACT WAS SIGNED WITH CNES, OTHER TWO CONTRACTS WERE SIGNED WITH EDF.

Eiffage wins contract for 43 million euros

June 13 (Reuters) - EIFFAGE ::WINS CONTRACT FOR 43 MILLION EUROS .WINS CONTRACT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF STEEL STRUCTURE AND FACADE OF NEW HEADQUARTERS OF LE MONDE IN PARIS.

Eiffage Genie Civil to build a desalination unit with Tedagua in Djibouti

June 12 (Reuters) - Eiffage SA ::TO BUILD A DESALINATION UNIT WITH TEDAGUA IN DJIBOUTI.CONSTRUCTION TO BEGIN THIS YEAR AND SCHEDULED FOR 3 YEARS.CONSORTIUM TO OPERATE PLANT FOR A 5-YEAR PERIOD.

Bpifrance completes disposal of Eiffage shares for total amount of 428 mln euros

May 15 (Reuters) - :Eiffage << >>: Bookrunner says Bpifrance completed the disposal of Eiffage shares for a total amount of 428 million euros.