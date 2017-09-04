Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPEG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Fuchs Petrolub and DMG Mori to launch technology partnership

Sept 4 (Reuters) - FUCHS PETROLUB SE ::DGAP-NEWS: TWO STRONG PARTNERS INTENSIFY LONG-STANDING BUSINESS RELATIONSHIP: FUCHS AND DMG MORI << >> TO LAUNCH TECHNOLOGY PARTNERSHIP.‍GOAL OF TECHNOLOGY PARTNERSHIP IS TO JOINTLY DEVELOP NEW LUBRICANT SOLUTIONS AND SERVICES FOR MACHINE TOOL APPLICATIONS​.

Fuchs Petrolub raises full-year sales target

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Fuchs Petrolub SE :Fuchs increases sales revenues and earnings in first half of year.Sales revenue outlook raised for year as a whole, earnings outlook reaffirmed.H1 sales revenues: +10% to 1.247 bln eur.H1 earnings (EBIT): +4% to 190 mln eur.Anticipating 2017 growth in sales revenues of 7% to 10%.

Fuchs Petrolub affirms guidance as Q1 EBIT rises 11 pct

April 28 (Reuters) - Fuchs Petrolub SE :Says increases sales revenues and earnings in the first quarter, outlook remains unchanged.Says Q1 sales revenues: +12% to eur 618 million.Says Q1 earnings (EBIT): +11% to eur 94 million.Says outlook for entire year remains unchanged in view of progressively challenging environment.

Fuchs Petrolub sees EBIT up by up to 5 pct in 2017

Fuchs Petrolub SE : Fuchs achieves new records for sales revenues and earnings in the 2016 financial year . FY revenue rose 9 percent to 2.3 billion eur . For 2017 financial year, Fuchs is planning further organic growth in sales revenues and earnings . Says is anticipating growth in sales revenues of between 4 pct and 6 pct . Says is anticipating growth in EBIT of between 1 pct and 5 pct .Says is expecting free cash flow before acquisitions of around eur 200 million.

Fuchs Petrolub deputy Chairman to step down

Fuchs Petrolub SE : Says deputy supervisory board Chairman Manfred Fuchs to step down after annual general meeting .Supervisory board's nomination for his successor is Susanne Fuchs.

Fuchs Petrolub raises 2016 outlook

Fuchs Petrolub SE : New record figures for sales revenues and earnings in 2016 . Expects for financial year 2016 an increase of sales revenues of about 9 pct and a growth of earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of about 8 pct . Q4 2016 figures for Europe and Asia were significantly above group's own expectations .Outlook reaffirmed in early November 2016 which stated, in comparison with previous financial year, an increase of sales revenues between 7 pct and 8 pct as well as an EBIT growth in range of 4 pct to 6 pct will be exceeded.

Fuchs Petrolub says acquires U.S. industrial oils specialist Ultrachem

Fuchs Petrolub : Fuchs acquires industrial oils specialist Ultrachem in the united states . Says target Ultrachem employs 25 people and generated sales of eur 15 million in its fiscal year 2015/2016, Further company coverage: [FPEG_p.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Fuchs Petrolub H1 EBIT up at 183 mln euros

FUCHS PETROLUB SE : H1 EBIT grew by 7 pct to 183 million euros ($204.56 million)(172 mln euros year ago) . Increased its sales revenues by 13 pct to 1,136 million euros in first half of year . H1 earnings after interest and tax also increased by 7 pct and reached a value of 127 million euros (119 mln euroe yr ago) . H1 organic growth of almost 3 pct was offset by negative currency effects of -4 pct . Outlook for FY reaffirmed .Q2 revenues was 571 million euros, EBIT 91.8 million euros, net profit 63.5 million euros in Reuters poll avg.

Fuchs Petrolub acquires white oils and food machinery lubricants business from Chevron

Fuchs Petrolub SE:Acquires white oils and food machinery lubricants business from Chevron.Parties expect the transaction will be effective June 1, 2016.

Fuchs Petrolub confirms FY 2016 outlook

Fuchs Petrolub SE:Increases sales revenues and earnings - outlook for FY 2016 remains unchanged.In terms of EBIT, the Group is forecasting an increase between 3 percent and 7 percent for FY 2016.