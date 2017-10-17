First Majestic Silver Corp (FR.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

FIRST MAJESTIC PRODUCES 4.0 MLN SILVER EQV. OZ IN THIRD QUARTER

Oct 17 (Reuters) - First Majestic Silver Corp ::FIRST MAJESTIC PRODUCES 4.0M SILVER EQV. OZ IN THIRD QUARTER.FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP SAYS TOTAL PRODUCTION IN Q3 OF 2017 FROM ITS SIX OPERATING SILVER MINES REACHED 4.0 MILLION EQUIVALENT OUNCES OF SILVER​.FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER - Q3 2017 ‍TOTAL PRODUCTION CONSISTED OF 2.4 MILLION OUNCES SILVER, 15,414 OUNCES GOLD, 5.2 MILLION POUNDS LEAD & 0.9 MILLION POUNDS ZINC​.

First Majestic reports accident at La Encantada

Oct 3 (Reuters) - First Majestic Silver Corp ::First Majestic reports accident at La Encantada.Reports an accident occurred at its La Encantada silver mine in state of Coahuila, Mexico​.Says ‍accident occurred as part of construction of 790 ramp at La Encantada mine​.Says ‍accident is being investigated by company and Mexican authorities​.Says total of four miners lost their lives due to gas intoxication which accumulated in area.Says ‍immediately following accident, first majestic chose to cease mining operations at mine​.Says ‍expects to resume mining operations at La Encantada on Oct 4, but 790 area will remain closed until investigation is completed​.Says ‍there was no explosion at La Encantada​ mine.

First Majestic Silver total production in Q2 of 2017 from its 6 operating silver mines reached 3.9 mln equivalent ounces of silver

July 11 (Reuters) - First Majestic Silver Corp ::Total production in Q2 of 2017 from its six operating silver mines reached 3.9 million equivalent ounces of silver.First majestic silver-‍q2 total production consisted of 2.3 million ounces of silver, 15,186 ounces of gold, 7.6 million pounds of lead and 0.9 million pounds of Zinc​.First majestic silver - during quarter, silver production was impacted by "unusual efforts by unionized workers to illegally disrupt mining activities".First majestic silver corp says "‍anticipate production to be back on track in q3 and will work to recoup lost tonnage over remainder of 2017"​.First majestic silver-‍construction of new roaster at la encantada was unaffected by work stoppage and remains on schedule to be completed in early 2018​.First majestic silver - disruption of mining activities caused minor stoppages at la parrilla, santa elena, la encantada.

First Majestic to resume operations at La Encantada

June 2 (Reuters) - First Majestic Silver Corp ::First Majestic to resume operations at La Encantada.Has reached a tentative agreement with National Union of miners, metallurgists, steelworkers and similar workers of Mexico​.Company is planning to implement a reinduction and retraining process for union miners as soon as next week​.‍In coming weeks, company will undertake a phased restart of operations at La Encantada​.Mine production is now expected to restart by mid-June before ramping up to full production by end of June.Has reached a tentative agreement to restart operations at La Encantada silver mine in state of Coahuila, Mexico​.

First Majestic says union workers blocked accesses at La Encantada mine

May 24 (Reuters) - First Majestic Silver Corp ::First Majestic announce illegal blockade at la encantada.Group of union workers have halted activities and blocked accesses at La Encantada silver mine in state of coahuila, Mexico.First Majestic is working with leadership of national union in order to resume operations.Blockade arose after some of unionized individuals did not agree with bonus that co, national union offered in lieu of profit sharing.Type of work disruption is increasingly occurring in many other mining operations throughout country of Mexico.Says "conditions in Mexico are difficult with low metal prices and higher taxes and fuel costs".

First Majestic reports Q1 adjusted earnings $0.02/shr excluding items

May 4 (Reuters) - First Majestic Silver Corp :First Majestic reports first quarter financial results.Q1 revenue rose 4 percent to $69.1 million.Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.02 excluding items.Q1 earnings per share $0.02.Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.First Majestic Silver Corp qtrly silver equivalent production decreased 3% to 4.3 million ounces.First Majestic Silver Corp qtrly silver production decreased 4% to 2.7 million ounces.

First Majestic Silver Corp says 2017 silver production guidance of 11.1 - 12.4 million ounces

April 20 (Reuters) - First Majestic Silver Corp :First Majestic Silver Corp- 2017 silver production guidance of 11.1 - 12.4 million ounces, or 16.6 -18.5 million silver equivalent ounces, remains unchanged.First Majestic Silver Corp- Total production in Q1 of 2017 from its six operating silver mines reached 4.3 million equivalent ounces of silver.

First Majestic reports Q4 adjusted loss of $0.01/shr

First Majestic Silver Corp : First Majestic announces financial results for Q4 and year end 2016 . Q4 revenue $66.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $78.3 million . First Majestic Silver Corp - Qtrly earnings per basic share $0.01 . First Majestic Silver Corp - Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.01 . Q4 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . First Majestic Silver Corp - Qtrly produced 2.8 million ounces of silver, or 4.4 million silver equivalent ounces .First Majestic Silver Corp - Qtrly all-in sustaining costs of $12.90 per payable silver ounce, representing a 14 percent increase compared to Q4 2015.

First Majestic announces financial results for Q4 and year end 2016

First Majestic Silver Corp - : First Majestic announces financial results for q4 and year end 2016 . Q4 revenue $66.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $78.3 million . Cash flows currently generated are being reinvested in 2017 budget which is expected to result in production growth in 2018 .Company plans to invest a total of $124.0 million on capital expenditures in 2017.

First Majestic Silver Q2 adjusted EPS $0.03

First Majestic Silver Corp : says q2 earnings per share $0.04 . says q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.03 . sees company's 2016 annual silver production to be within a new range of 10.7 to 11.9 million ounces . says q2 silver production of 2.8 million ounces, representing a 5% increase compared to q2 2015 .says q2 revenues totaled $66.1 million, representing a 22% increase compared to last year.