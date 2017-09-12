Edition:
United States

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide (FRAG.DE)

FRAG.DE on Xetra

80.25EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-1.12 (-1.38%)
Prev Close
€81.37
Open
€81.50
Day's High
€81.78
Day's Low
€80.17
Volume
111,789
Avg. Vol
149,727
52-wk High
€88.05
52-wk Low
€51.52

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Fraport says Frankfurt airport passenger traffic up 5 pct in August
Tuesday, 12 Sep 2017 01:00am EDT 

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Fraport :Says frankfurt airport passenger traffic up 5 percent in august.Says frankfurt airport cargo up 5.4 percent in august.  Full Article

Fraport says Frankfurt airport cargo up 4.2 percent in July
Thursday, 10 Aug 2017 01:00am EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Fraport :Says frankfurt airport cargo up 4.2 percent in july.  Full Article

Fraport settles row over 2012 air traffic controllers' strike
Friday, 14 Jul 2017 04:10am EDT 

July 14 (Reuters) - Fraport :Says reaches settlement with air traffic controllers' union in legal dispute over damages for strike in Frankfurt in 2012.Says does not disclose financial details of settlement with air traffic controllers' union.  Full Article

Frankfurt airport passenger traffic up 1.8 pct in March
Wednesday, 12 Apr 2017 01:00am EDT 

Fraport : Says Frankfurt airport passenger traffic up 1.8 percent in March . Says Frankfurt airport cargo up 9.8 percent in March . Cargo growth rate highest in six years, helped by favourable timing of weekdays and Easter falling in April Further company coverage: [FRAG.DE] (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan) ((georgina.prodhan@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Fraport Greece secures 1 bln euro financing for the operation of 14 Greek airports
Monday, 27 Mar 2017 08:00am EDT 

Fraport Greece says: Consortium of lenders provided 1 billion euro financing for the operation of 14 Greek regional airports . Lenders include Alpha Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, European Investment Bank and the International Finance Corporation . Some 688 million euros will be used for upfront concession payment Further company coverage: [FRAG.DE] ((angeliki.koutantou@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Frankfurt Airport passenger traffic up 1 percent in Feb
Friday, 10 Mar 2017 12:43am EST 

Fraport : Says Frankfurt Airport passenger traffic up 1 percent in Feb . Says Frankfurt Airport cargo up 1.3 percent in Feb Further company coverage: [FRAG.DE] (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan) ((georgina.prodhan@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

ADP says no specific contacts with Ryanair now - conf call
Thursday, 23 Feb 2017 06:24am EST 

Aeroports de Paris SA : On Vietnam airports: "still to many things up in the air" but clarity by end of March - conf call . Says CDG could have grown 1.6-1.7 percent in 2016 without terror attacks - conf call . On Fraport /Ryanair agreement: says ADP has no specific contacts with Ryanair - conf call . On Fraport/Ryanair agreement: says Ryanair asked for slots but they did not get what they wanted - conf call Further company coverage: [ADP.PA] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).  Full Article

Fraport sets up Frankfurt airport retail JV with Heinemann
Wednesday, 14 Dec 2016 04:39am EST 

Fraport : Says Fraport and Gebr. Heinemann join forces to set up subsidiary "Frankfurt Airport Retail GmbH & Co. KG" .Says the new venture, in which both partners are taking a 50-percent share, will operate a total of 27 shops at Frankfurt airport.  Full Article

Fraport says Frankfurt airport cargo up 5 pct in October
Thursday, 10 Nov 2016 01:00am EST 

Fraport :Says Frankfurt airport cargo up 5 percent in October.  Full Article

Frankfurt airport passenger traffic up 1.9 pct in September - Fraport
Thursday, 13 Oct 2016 01:10am EDT 

Fraport : Says Frankfurt airport passenger traffic up 1.9 percent in September .Says Frankfurt airport cargo up 5.8 percent in September.  Full Article

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide News

German stocks - Factors to watch on August 10

FRANKFURT, Aug 10 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0616 GMT.

» More FRAG.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials