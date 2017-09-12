Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide (FRAG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Fraport :Says frankfurt airport passenger traffic up 5 percent in august.Says frankfurt airport cargo up 5.4 percent in august.

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Fraport :Says frankfurt airport cargo up 4.2 percent in july.

Fraport settles row over 2012 air traffic controllers' strike

July 14 (Reuters) - Fraport :Says reaches settlement with air traffic controllers' union in legal dispute over damages for strike in Frankfurt in 2012.Says does not disclose financial details of settlement with air traffic controllers' union.

Frankfurt airport passenger traffic up 1.8 pct in March

Fraport : Says Frankfurt airport passenger traffic up 1.8 percent in March . Says Frankfurt airport cargo up 9.8 percent in March . Cargo growth rate highest in six years, helped by favourable timing of weekdays and Easter falling in April Further company coverage: [FRAG.DE] (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan) ((georgina.prodhan@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Fraport Greece secures 1 bln euro financing for the operation of 14 Greek airports

Fraport Greece says: Consortium of lenders provided 1 billion euro financing for the operation of 14 Greek regional airports . Lenders include Alpha Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, European Investment Bank and the International Finance Corporation . Some 688 million euros will be used for upfront concession payment Further company coverage: [FRAG.DE] ((angeliki.koutantou@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Frankfurt Airport passenger traffic up 1 percent in Feb

Fraport : Says Frankfurt Airport passenger traffic up 1 percent in Feb . Says Frankfurt Airport cargo up 1.3 percent in Feb Further company coverage: [FRAG.DE] (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan) ((georgina.prodhan@thomsonreuters.com;)).

ADP says no specific contacts with Ryanair now - conf call

Aeroports de Paris SA : On Vietnam airports: "still to many things up in the air" but clarity by end of March - conf call . Says CDG could have grown 1.6-1.7 percent in 2016 without terror attacks - conf call . On Fraport /Ryanair agreement: says ADP has no specific contacts with Ryanair - conf call . On Fraport/Ryanair agreement: says Ryanair asked for slots but they did not get what they wanted - conf call Further company coverage: [ADP.PA] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).

Fraport sets up Frankfurt airport retail JV with Heinemann

Fraport : Says Fraport and Gebr. Heinemann join forces to set up subsidiary "Frankfurt Airport Retail GmbH & Co. KG" .Says the new venture, in which both partners are taking a 50-percent share, will operate a total of 27 shops at Frankfurt airport.

Fraport says Frankfurt airport cargo up 5 pct in October

Fraport :Says Frankfurt airport cargo up 5 percent in October.

Frankfurt airport passenger traffic up 1.9 pct in September - Fraport

Fraport : Says Frankfurt airport passenger traffic up 1.9 percent in September .Says Frankfurt airport cargo up 5.8 percent in September.