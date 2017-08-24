Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FREG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Fresenius refinances 3.8 bln euro credit agreement

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Fresenius SE :Refinances credit agreement successfully.Credit agreement has volume of around 3.8 billion euros, consists of revolving facilities and term loans with maturities in 2021 and 2022.S&P has raised the rating of the Fresenius bonds to BBB- from BB+.

Fresenius says Fresenius Kabi expands production site in Portugal‍​

July 6 (Reuters) - FRESENIUS SE ::FRESENIUS KABI EXPANDS PRODUCTION SITE IN PORTUGAL‍​.THE TOTAL INVESTMENT IS ABOUT €17 MILLION.ABOUT 80 NEW JOBS ARE BEING CREATED AT THE SANTIAGO DE BESTEIROS PLANT BY THE EXPANSION.

Fresenius says expect pronounced summer slump at Quironsalud

May 3 (Reuters) - Fresenius CEO in analyst call:Says Q1 Quironsalud performance can’t be extrapolated to FY, expect a quite pronounced summer slump.

Telefonica Deutschland says its CFO has a contract through end-2018

April 27 (Reuters) - Telefonica Deutschland in response to Manager Magazin report saying CFO Rachel Empey will be named new CFO of Fresenius FREG.DE:Says Rachel Empey has an employment contract with Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG until 31 December 2018.Says there has been no discussion between Telefónica Deutschland and Fresenius.Source text for Eikon: ID:nEQc39vRk.

Akorn deal to pay Fresenius Kabi AG termination fee of $129 mln under specified circumstances

April 24 (Reuters) - Akorn Inc : :Akorn - deal with Fresenius Kabi provides under specified circumstances, co to be required to pay Fresenius Kabi AG termination fee of $129 million.

Fresenius confirms discussions concerning potential acquisition of Akorn

Fresenius Se : Co and Akorn Inc don't intend to make any additional comments regarding these negotiations unless and until it is appropriate to do so . Currently in discussions with Akorn concerning a potential acquisition of Akorn . Confirms that Fresenius Kabi is currently in discussions with Akorn Inc concerning a potential acquisition of Akorn .No assurance any transaction will result from these discussions or as to terms of any such transaction.

Fresenius said to weigh a bid for U.S. generics maker Akorn - Bloomberg

Fresenius FY 2016 sales up 5 pct at 29.1 billion euros

Fresenius SE : FY sales 29.1 billion euros ($30.68 billion) (+5 pct, +6 pct in constant currency) . FY EBIT 4,327 million euros (+9 pct, +10 pct in constant currency), net income 1,593 million euros (+12 pct, +13 pct in constant currency) . Dividend proposal +13 pct to 0.62 euros per share . Q4 sales 7.7 billion euros (+7 pct, +6 pct in constant currency) . Outlook 2017: sales growth of 15 pct to 17 pct in constant currency, net income growth of 17 pct to 20 pct in constant currency .Targets 2020: group sales: between 43 billion euros and 47 billion euros, group net income: between 2.4 billion euros and 2.7 billion euros.

Fresenius sets initial conversion price of €500 million convertible bonds

Fresenius Se & Co Kgaa : Fresenius says initial conversion price of €500 million equity-neutral convertible bonds due 2024 has been determined to be €107.0979 Further company coverage: [FREG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Fresenius says Quironsalud to be consolidated as of Feb. 1

Fresenius SE : Says closes acquisition of Quironsalud . Says Quironsalud will be consolidated as of February 1, 2017 . Says 400 million eur balance of purchase price was paid in the form of 6.1 million new Fresenius shares issued today Further company coverage: [FREG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).