Fresenius SE & Co KGaA

FREG.DE on Xetra

71.17EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.59 (+0.84%)
Prev Close
€70.58
Open
€70.85
Day's High
€71.17
Day's Low
€70.63
Volume
1,142,788
Avg. Vol
1,106,588
52-wk High
€80.07
52-wk Low
€63.62

Fresenius refinances 3.8 bln euro credit agreement
Thursday, 24 Aug 2017 

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Fresenius SE :Refinances credit agreement successfully.Credit agreement has volume of around 3.8 billion euros, consists of revolving facilities and term loans with maturities in 2021 and 2022.S&P has raised the rating of the Fresenius bonds to BBB- from BB+.  Full Article

Fresenius says Fresenius Kabi expands production site in Portugal‍​
Thursday, 6 Jul 2017 

July 6 (Reuters) - FRESENIUS SE ::FRESENIUS KABI EXPANDS PRODUCTION SITE IN PORTUGAL‍​.THE TOTAL INVESTMENT IS ABOUT €17 MILLION.ABOUT 80 NEW JOBS ARE BEING CREATED AT THE SANTIAGO DE BESTEIROS PLANT BY THE EXPANSION.  Full Article

Fresenius says expect pronounced summer slump at Quironsalud
Wednesday, 3 May 2017 

May 3 (Reuters) - Fresenius CEO in analyst call:Says Q1 Quironsalud performance can’t be extrapolated to FY, expect a quite pronounced summer slump.  Full Article

Telefonica Deutschland says its CFO has a contract through end-2018
Thursday, 27 Apr 2017 

April 27 (Reuters) - Telefonica Deutschland in response to Manager Magazin report saying CFO Rachel Empey will be named new CFO of Fresenius FREG.DE:Says Rachel Empey has an employment contract with Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG until 31 December 2018.Says there has been no discussion between Telefónica Deutschland and Fresenius.Source text for Eikon: ID:nEQc39vRk.  Full Article

Akorn deal to pay Fresenius Kabi AG termination fee of $129 mln under specified circumstances
Monday, 24 Apr 2017 

April 24 (Reuters) - Akorn Inc : :Akorn - deal with Fresenius Kabi provides under specified circumstances, co to be required to pay Fresenius Kabi AG termination fee of $129 million.  Full Article

Fresenius confirms discussions concerning potential acquisition of Akorn
Friday, 7 Apr 2017 

Fresenius Se : Co and Akorn Inc don't intend to make any additional comments regarding these negotiations unless and until it is appropriate to do so . Currently in discussions with Akorn concerning a potential acquisition of Akorn . Confirms that Fresenius Kabi is currently in discussions with Akorn Inc concerning a potential acquisition of Akorn .No assurance any transaction will result from these discussions or as to terms of any such transaction.  Full Article

Fresenius said to weigh a bid for U.S. generics maker Akorn - Bloomberg
Friday, 7 Apr 2017 

:Fresenius said to weigh a bid for U.S. generics maker Akorn - Bloomberg.  Full Article

Fresenius FY 2016 sales up 5 pct at 29.1 billion euros
Wednesday, 22 Feb 2017 

Fresenius SE : FY sales 29.1 billion euros ($30.68 billion) (+5 pct, +6 pct in constant currency) . FY EBIT 4,327 million euros (+9 pct, +10 pct in constant currency), net income 1,593 million euros (+12 pct, +13 pct in constant currency) . Dividend proposal +13 pct to 0.62 euros per share . Q4 sales 7.7 billion euros (+7 pct, +6 pct in constant currency) . Outlook 2017: sales growth of 15 pct to 17 pct in constant currency, net income growth of 17 pct to 20 pct in constant currency .Targets 2020: group sales: between 43 billion euros and 47 billion euros, group net income: between 2.4 billion euros and 2.7 billion euros.  Full Article

Fresenius sets initial conversion price of €500 million convertible bonds
Thursday, 2 Feb 2017 

Fresenius Se & Co Kgaa : Fresenius says initial conversion price of €500 million equity-neutral convertible bonds due 2024 has been determined to be €107.0979 Further company coverage: [FREG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

Fresenius says Quironsalud to be consolidated as of Feb. 1
Tuesday, 31 Jan 2017 

Fresenius SE : Says closes acquisition of Quironsalud . Says Quironsalud will be consolidated as of February 1, 2017 . Says 400 million eur balance of purchase price was paid in the form of 6.1 million new Fresenius shares issued today Further company coverage: [FREG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

Senvest Management shorting drug stocks Insys, Akorn, Fresenius

TEL AVIV, Oct 3 New York-based Senvest Management is shorting three drug stocks, Insys Therapeutics Inc , Akorn Inc and Fresenius SE, its chief executive Richard Mashaal said on Tuesday,

