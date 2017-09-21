Fresnillo PLC (FRES.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Fresnillo says no impact on production due to Mexico earthquake

Sept 21 (Reuters) - FRESNILLO PLC ::CONFIRMS THAT ALL ITS OPERATIONS, BOTH MINE SITES AND ASSOCIATED INFRASTRUCTURE, ARE UNAFFECTED BY EARTHQUAKE AND CONTINUE AS NORMAL.SAYS THERE IS THEREFORE NO IMPACT ON PRODUCTION.

Fresnillo posts H1 adjusted EPS 36.7 cents per share

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Fresnillo Plc ::INTERIM DIVIDEND 0.106 USDPER SHARE.H1 PROFIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE NET FINANCE COSTS AND INCOME TAX OF US$377.9 MILLION, UP 24.2%.H1 PROFIT FOR PERIOD OF US$310.1M, UP 87.2%.H1 EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF US$41.9 CENTS PER SHARE, ADJUSTED EPS OF US$36.7 CENTS PER SHARE, UP 84.6% AND 200.8%.WELL POSITIONED TO MEET 2017 PRODUCTION TARGETS.ON TRACK TO MEET 2018 SILVER PRODUCTION TARGET OF 65 MILLION OUNCES.ALREADY SURPASSED 2018 GOLD TARGET OF 750 THOUSAND OUNCES.

Fresnillo says on track to achieve 2017 production guidance

July 26 (Reuters) - FRESNILLO PLC :PRODUCTION REPORT FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2017.QUARTERLY SILVER PRODUCTION OF 14.5 MOZ (INCLUDING SILVERSTREAM), UP 11.7% VERSUS. 2Q16.QUARTERLY GOLD PRODUCTION OF 223 KOZ, UP 2.7% VERSUS. 2Q16 AS A RESULT OF CONTRIBUTION OF SAN JULIÁN (PHASE I).Q2 SAUCITO MINE SILVER PRODUCTION ‍5,674​ KOZ VERSUS 6,270 KOZ.FIRST HALF SILVER PRODUCTION OF 28.0 MOZ (INCLUDING SILVERSTREAM), UP 11.2% VERSUS. 1H16, PRIMARILY DUE TO START OF OPERATIONS AT SAN JULIÁN (PHASE I).Q2 SAUCITO MINE GOLD PRODUCTION ‍15,896​ OZ VERSUS 20,186 OZ.ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2017 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 58-61 MOZ SILVER (INCLUDING SILVERSTREAM) AND 870-900 KOZ GOLD.QUARTERLY FRESNILLO MINE PRODUCTION 4,491 KOZ VERSUS 3,997 KOZ.

Fresnillo confirms 2017 gold and silver production guidance

April 26 (Reuters) - Fresnillo Plc ::Quarterly silver production of 13.5 moz (including silverstream), up 10.7% versus. 1Q16 mainly due to contribution of san julián (phase i).On track to achieve 2017 production guidance of 58-61 moz silver, (including 4.0 moz from silverstream).Quarterly gold production of 222.3 koz, down 3.3% versus. 1Q16 and 17.1% versus. 4Q16 due to one-off reduction of inventory levels at leaching pads in herradura in 2016.On track to meet 2017 production guidance of 870-900 koz gold.Q1 silverstream production decreased 5.7% versus 1q16 mainly due to a lower recovery rate and a lower ore grade at sabinas mine..Quarterly silver production at fresnillo up 3.5% versus. 1Q16 due to higher ore grade at san carlos and san mateo areas.Quarterly silver production at saucito down 5.3% versus 1q16 due to lower ore grade and temporary limited access to high-grade stopes.Quarterly gold production at herradura down versus to 1q16 and 4q16 as a result of favourable effect in 2016 of one-off reduction of inventories.

Fresnillo Says FY profit for year up 512.4 pct

Fresnillo Plc : Final dividend 0.215 usd per share . Financial results for year ended Dec. 31 2016 . Fresnillo plc - board has recommended a final dividend of 21.5 cents per share, equivalent to approximately us$158.4 million . Delivered silver production of 50.3 million ounces . Implemented additional measures to increase mine preparation and expect a gradual improvement in production in 2017 . Gold production of 935.5 thousand ounces exceeded our revised guidance, mainly as a result of reduction in inventories at Herradura . Expect further increases in production with silver reaching 58-61 million ounces range (including Silverstream) and gold production to be between 870-900 thousand ounces . Capital expenditure is anticipated to be approximately us$800 million and exploration expenses us$160 million for fy 2017 . Fy adjusted revenue of us$2,045.0 million, 29.2 pct increase versus. 2015 on increased volumes and higher metal prices . Fy profit from continuing operations before net finance costs and income tax of us$676.5 million, up 237.5 pct . Fy capital expenditures of us$434.1 million, 8.6 pct lower than 2015 and below guidance, mainly due to lower capex at San Julián reflecting delay in phase ii .FY exploration spend of us$121.2 million, 13.6 pct lower than 2015.

Fresnillo says Q3 silver production up 6.7 pct

Fresnillo Plc : production report for three months ended 30 september 2016 . Says quarterly silver production of 11.8 moz (including silverstream), up 6.7 pct versus. 3Q15 mainly due to start-up of phase 1 of San Julián . Says quarterly silver production down 9.4 pct versus 2Q16 mainly due to expected lower ore grades and lower recovery rate at Saucito . Says year to date silver production of 37.0 moz (including silverstream), up 6.3 pct on same period of 2015 . Quarterly gold production of 220 koz, up 20.9 pct versus. 3Q15, due to higher volumes processed and higher ore grades at Herradura and Noche Buena . Says year to date gold production of 667 koz, up 22.3 pct on same period of 2015 . Says milling facility at San Julián is processing ore and leaching plant has been operating normally since august . Says phase 2 commissioning now expected 2q17 due to external factors . Says on track to achieve our recently raised full year gold guidance of 850-870 koz and our full year silver guidance of 49-51 moz . Says we remain on track to meet our full year production guidance of 850-870 koz gold and 49-51 moz of silver .Says recently volumes processed have come under pressure as a result of some equipment availability and personnel issues.

Fresnillo says San Julián facility operating normally for a week

Fresnillo Plc :Milling facility at San Julián (Phase 1) has been processing ore and leaching plant operating normally for a week.

Fresnillo CEO Alvidrez says silver price has bottomed

Fresnillo Plc : Ceo alvidrez says "we have hit the bottom for silver price" . Ceo alvidrez says silver prices could continue at these levels for the rest of the year . Ceo alvidrez says still sees 2016 global silver production growth slightly lower to flat despite higher prices . Ceo alvidrez says at current prices, co would expect a stronger h2 result than h1 . Ceo alvidrez says currently expects 2017 capex of about $700 million Further company coverage: [FRES.L] (((Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 1136);)).

Fresnillo says H1 EBITDA of $474 mln

Fresnillo Plc : Interim dividend 0.086 usdper share . Maintain contingency plan which was put in place at beginning of year . H1 ebitda $474.0 million versus $317.9 million year ago up 49.1 percent .H1 total revenues increased 17.9% half on half to us$886.9 million.

Fresnillo ups FY gold production forecast to 850-870 thousand ounces

Fresnillo Plc : Says quarterly gold production down 5.3% versus. 1Q16 . Says full year gold guidance raised to 850-870 koz from 775-790 koz . Says expect full year silver production at this mine to show an increase of around 6% compared to 2015 . Says looking ahead, we are today raising our gold production guidance for full year to 850-870 thousand ounces . Says qtrly and h1 silver production increased 9.4% and 5.8% respectively versus comparable periods of 2015; result of higher ore grades . Says production report for three months ended 30 june 2016 . Says quarterly silver production of 13.0 moz (including silverstream), up 14.5% versus. 2Q15 and up 6.3% versus. 1Q16 . Says first half silver production of 25.2 moz (including silverstream), up 6.1% versus. 1H15 . Says mainly due to increased ore processed at saucito and higher ore grades at ciénega . Says quarterly gold production of 218 koz, up 19.6% versus. 2Q15, and first half gold production of 448 koz, up 23.0% versus. 1H15 . Says full year silver production remains on track (49-51 moz, including silverstream) . Says our full year silver production guidance remains unchanged .Says remain on track to meet our silver production guidance of 49-51 million ounces.