Freshii Inc (FRII.TO)

Freshii Inc posts Q2 net loss of $0.01 per share

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Freshii Inc :Announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results.Qtrly total revenue $4.65 million versus $4.72 million.Sees fy 2017 annual same-store sales growth for all system-wide stores in range of 3.0% to 4.0%.Same-store sales growth for 13 week period ended june 25, was 4.2%, compared to 7.0% for 13 week period ended june 26, 2016​.Qtrly net loss $0.01 per share.Qtrly pro forma adjusted net income ‍$0.05 per diluted share​.

Freshii expands into New York City under Walgreens name​

July 10 (Reuters) - Freshii Inc :Freshii Inc - ‍announced expansion of brand into New York City under Walgreens name​.

Freshii announces purchase of MHD LLC

June 22 (Reuters) - Freshii Inc :Freshii inc. Announces purchase of mhd, llc - holder of chicago master franchise agreement.Freshii inc - purchase price of usd$4.15 million.Freshii inc - master franchise agreement includes current franchise network and future development rights for chicago metro area.

Freshii Q1 same store sales rose 6.4 percent

May 4 (Reuters) - Freshii Inc ::Freshii inc. Announces first quarter fiscal 2017 results.Q1 same store sales rose 6.4 percent.Q1 adjusted pro forma earnings per share $0.03.Q1 loss per share $0.03.Q1 revenue rose 25 percent to $4.0 million.Q1 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $4.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Freshii Inc- for fiscal 2017 targeting 150 to 160 net new franchised store openings to reach 430 to 440 system-wide stores by end of fiscal 2017.Freshii Inc- for fiscal 2017 targeting annual same-store sales growth for all system-wide stores in range of 3.0 pct to 4.0 pct.

Freshii qtrly loss per share $0.02

Freshii Inc : Freshii inc. Reports financial results 13 and 52 week periods ended december 25, 2016 . Qtrly system-wide same-store sales growth increased 7.7% . Qtrly total revenue increased 25% to $4.0 million compared to $3.2 million in prior year . Qtrly loss per share $0.02 . Qtrly pro forma adjusted net income $0.04 per diluted share . Sees 2017 annual same-store sales growth for all system-wide stores in range of 3.0% to 4.0% . Freshii - increasing store count by 150 to 160 net new franchised stores in fiscal 2017 to reach 430 to 440 system-wide stores by end of fiscal 2017 .Q4 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $4.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Matthew Corrin acquires class B multiple voting shares of Freshii Inc

Matthew Corrin : Matthew Corrin acquires class B multiple voting shares of Freshii Inc. in connection with reorganization to facilitate initial public offering .Matthew Corrin indirectly owns 5.2 million class B shares of Freshii Inc.