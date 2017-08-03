Edition:
United States

Freshii Inc (FRII.TO)

FRII.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

5.41CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.05 (-0.92%)
Prev Close
$5.46
Open
$5.46
Day's High
$5.49
Day's Low
$5.40
Volume
51,664
Avg. Vol
132,148
52-wk High
$15.09
52-wk Low
$5.28

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Freshii Inc posts Q2 net loss of $0.01 per share
Thursday, 3 Aug 2017 08:00am EDT 

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Freshii Inc :Announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results.Qtrly total revenue $4.65 million versus $4.72 million.Sees fy 2017 annual same-store sales growth for all system-wide stores in range of 3.0% to 4.0%.Same-store sales growth for 13 week period ended june 25, was 4.2%, compared to 7.0% for 13 week period ended june 26, 2016​.Qtrly net loss $0.01 per share.Qtrly pro forma adjusted net income ‍$0.05 per diluted share​.  Full Article

Freshii expands into New York City under Walgreens name​
Monday, 10 Jul 2017 09:00am EDT 

July 10 (Reuters) - Freshii Inc :Freshii Inc - ‍announced expansion of brand into New York City under Walgreens name​.  Full Article

Freshii announces purchase of MHD LLC
Thursday, 22 Jun 2017 08:35am EDT 

June 22 (Reuters) - Freshii Inc :Freshii inc. Announces purchase of mhd, llc - holder of chicago master franchise agreement.Freshii inc - purchase price of usd$4.15 million.Freshii inc - master franchise agreement includes current franchise network and future development rights for chicago metro area.  Full Article

Freshii Q1 same store sales rose 6.4 percent
Thursday, 4 May 2017 07:00am EDT 

May 4 (Reuters) - Freshii Inc ::Freshii inc. Announces first quarter fiscal 2017 results.Q1 same store sales rose 6.4 percent.Q1 adjusted pro forma earnings per share $0.03.Q1 loss per share $0.03.Q1 revenue rose 25 percent to $4.0 million.Q1 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $4.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Freshii Inc- for fiscal 2017 targeting 150 to 160 net new franchised store openings to reach 430 to 440 system-wide stores by end of fiscal 2017.Freshii Inc- for fiscal 2017 targeting annual same-store sales growth for all system-wide stores in range of 3.0 pct to 4.0 pct.  Full Article

Freshii qtrly loss per share $0.02
Wednesday, 22 Mar 2017 07:00am EDT 

Freshii Inc : Freshii inc. Reports financial results 13 and 52 week periods ended december 25, 2016 . Qtrly system-wide same-store sales growth increased 7.7% . Qtrly total revenue increased 25% to $4.0 million compared to $3.2 million in prior year . Qtrly loss per share $0.02 . Qtrly pro forma adjusted net income $0.04 per diluted share . Sees 2017 annual same-store sales growth for all system-wide stores in range of 3.0% to 4.0% . Freshii - increasing store count by 150 to 160 net new franchised stores in fiscal 2017 to reach 430 to 440 system-wide stores by end of fiscal 2017 .Q4 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $4.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Matthew Corrin acquires class B multiple voting shares of Freshii Inc
Thursday, 2 Feb 2017 01:32pm EST 

Matthew Corrin : Matthew Corrin acquires class B multiple voting shares of Freshii Inc. in connection with reorganization to facilitate initial public offering .Matthew Corrin indirectly owns 5.2 million class B shares of Freshii Inc.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Freshii Inc News

BRIEF-Freshii Inc posts Q2 net loss of $0.01 per share

* Sees fy 2017 annual same-store sales growth for all system-wide stores in range of 3.0% to 4.0%

» More FRII.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials