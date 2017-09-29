Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS (FROTO.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ford Otosan proposes dividend payment of net 0.9435 lira/shr

Sept 29 (Reuters) - FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI AS ::SAID ON THURSDAY PROPOSED TO PAY DIVIDEND OF GROSS 1.11 LIRA NET 0.9435 LIRA PER SHARE .389.5 million lira to be paid to shareholders as dividend in cash.TO PAY DIVIDENDS ON NOVEMBER 2.

Ford Otosan Q2 net profit rises to 361.6 million lira

Aug 3 (Reuters) - FORD OTOSAN :Q2 NET PROFIT OF 361.6 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 261.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 REVENUE OF 6.26 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 4.61 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Ford Otosan to increase the annual production capacity its Gölcük plant to 330,000 units

Aug 2 (Reuters) - FORD OTOSAN ::TO INCREASE THE ANNUAL PRODUCTION CAPACITY OF THE GÖLCÜK PLANT FROM 290,000 UNITS TO 330,000 UNITS.THE INVESTMENT WILL COST US$52 MILLION AND PLANNED FOR COMPLETION IN SEPTEMBER 2018.WHEN FINALIZED, THE PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN THREE PLANTS WILL RISE FROM 415,000 UNITS PER ANNUM TO 455,000 UNITS PER ANNUM.

Ford Otosan Q1 net profit up at 272.3 mln lira

April 26 (Reuters) - Ford Otosan ::Q1 net profit of 272.3 million lira ($76.11 million)versus 203.1 million lira year ago.Q1 revenue of 5.39 billion lira versus 4.19 billion lira year ago.

Ford Otosan signs EUR 150 million credit agreement with EBRD

April 25 (Reuters) - Ford Otosan ::Signs 150 million euro ($164.00 million) worth credit agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Ford Otosan says in talks with EBRD for 150 mln euro investment loan

Ford Otosan :Says in talks with EBRD for 150 million euro ($161.72 million) investment loan.

Ford Otosan recommends gross 1.14 lira/shr dividend for FY 2016

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS : Said on Tuesday that the board recommends gross 1.14 lira ($0.3152) per share dividend for FY 2016 . Proposed net dividend of 0.969 lira per share for Group A and C shares and net 1.14 lira per share for Group B shares .To start dividend payment on April 3.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi 2016 net profit up at 955.3 mln lira

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS : FY 2016 net profit of 955.3 million lira ($261.30 million)versus 841.9 million lira year ago .FY 2016 revenue of 18.29 billion lira versus 16.75 billion lira year ago.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS Q3 revenue down at 3.84 billion lira

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS : Q3 revenue of 3.84 billion lira ($1.24 billion) versus 4.20 billion lira year ago .Q3 net profit of 173.9 million lira versus 150.6 million lira year ago.

Ford Otomotiv Q2 net profit jumps to 261.1 million lira

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS : Q2 net profit of 261.1 million lira ($87.39 million) versus 174.3 million lira year ago .Q2 revenue of 4.61 billion lira versus 3.96 billion lira year ago.