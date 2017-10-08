Future Retail Ltd (FRTL.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Future Retail executes term sheet to acquire Hypercity Retail (India)‍​

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Future Retail Ltd ::Says executed term sheet for acquisition of Hypercity Retail (India) Ltd ‍​.

India's Future Retail June-qtr profit more than doubles

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Future Retail Ltd :June quarter profit 1.48 billion rupees versus profit of 705.5 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 47.07 billion rupees versus 39.85 billion rupees last year.

Future Retail to demerge home retail ops into Praxis Home Retail

April 20 (Reuters) - Future Retail Ltd :Says approved segregation of home retail business into Praxis Home Retail via demerger.Says Praxis Home Retail will issue 1 share to FRL shareholders for every 20 shares of FRL.Says scheme involves de-merger of e-commerce home retail business from BSPL to PHRPL.Says scheme involves cancellation of existing paid up share capital of PHRPL.Says demerger is expected to result in a spin off specialty retail business.Says listing will sought for PHRPL.

Future Retail denies media report on sale of Hometown, closure of Planet Sports

Future Retail Ltd : Clarifies on news item on sale of Hometown, closure of Planet Sports, merger of stores of E-Zone with Big Bazaar . Co denies any such transaction at this stage . Given in principle authority for considering options with regards to HomeTown format .There is no final understanding which had been arrived till date with regard to considering various options for Hometown.

Future Retail and Laura Ashley sign exclusive right and license deal

Future Retail Ltd : Says co and Laura Ashley has signed exclusive right and license to establish, own and operate stores and websites in India . Co to have right to buy merchandise for sale in India as and right to make or order manufacture of licensed products from Laura Ashley .Future Retail Ltd will also carry out wholesale distribution.

Future Retail Dec-qtr profit up about 88 pct

Future Retail Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 1.01 billion rupees . Dec quarter net sales 43.22 billion rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 538.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 24.36 billion rupees.

Future Retail posts Sept-qtr profit

Future Retail Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 736.3 million rupees . Sept quarter net sales 41.30 billion rupees .Net loss in Sept quarter last year was 566.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 3.60 billion rupees.